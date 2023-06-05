(KMAland) -- We are moving into our third week of four, wrapping up the KMAland spring sports season by celebrating many of the top athletes and performances. This week, we are solely focused on the world of tennis, and it all starts with the KMAland Conference Tennis Awards!
There are only two full conferences of tennis in KMAland Iowa, but we are here to make the most of them — the Hawkeye Ten and Missouri River Conferences. Awards for each league:
•Girls & Boys Player of the Year
•Girls & Boys Doubles Team of the Year
•Coach of the Year
•Girls & Boys Senior of the Year
•Girls & Boys Junior of the Year
•Girls & Boys Sophomore of the Year
•Girls & Boys Freshman of the Year
•Girls & Boys All-Conference
Now, here are your 2023 KMAland Iowa Conference Tennis Awards.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Girls Player of the Year: Taylor Cole, SR, Clarinda & Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda — How could we separate the two leaders of Clarinda’s state runner-up? The truth is that we can’t. It’s likely Cole was the best No. 1 singles player in the conference while Hartley was the best No. 2. Plus, they were clearly the best doubles team in KMAland.
Boys Player of the Year: Christian Jensen, JR, Lewis Central — Jensen won the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and his district championship in advancing to the state tournament.
Girls Doubles Team of the Year: Taylor Cole, SR, Clarinda & Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda
Boys Doubles Team of the Year: Tyler Harger, SR, Glenwood & Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood — Another that writes itself. Harger and Anderson pulled the trifecta with a conference and district championship and a state medal.
Coach of the Year: Randy Pullen, Clarinda Girls — One season after guiding Clarinda to the state tournament, Coach Pullen’s team advanced all the way to the final match of the year.
Girls Senior of the Year: Taylor Cole, Clarinda & Mayson Hartley, Clarinda
Boys Senior of the Year: Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig — Seuntjens had a win over Jensen this year, and he led seniors in the conference with 13 wins at No. 1 singles. He was also one-half of another state doubles team.
Girls Junior of the Year: Merced Ramirez, Red Oak — The only losses I can find for Ramirez this season came against Lanee Olsen of Lewis Central and Taylor Cole of Clarinda. She was also one-half of arguably the second-best doubles team in KMAland.
Boys Junior of the Year: Christian Jensen, Lewis Central
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Riley Nothwehr, Clarinda — A very impressive sophomore campaign for Nothwehr, who went 11-4 at No. 4 singles for the Cardinals. She also finished third at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet in the No. 1 singles draw.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Mason Reicks, Kuemper Catholic — Reicks played as low as No. 4 this year, and he was winning most everywhere he went, including 9-0 at No. 2 singles. The big highlight, though, was his state qualification, earning a district championship.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Ella Narmi, St. Albert — Narmi was clearly the best freshman in the conference with a sparkling — like her uncle’s head — 11-2 record at No. 6 singles.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Noah Narmi, St. Albert — Another Narmi! Noah recorded seven wins at No. 2 singles during the course of the regular season. There were a combined two other wins among freshmen in the league this high in the lineup.
Girls All-Hawkeye Ten: Taylor Cole, SR, Clarinda; Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda; Landry Miller, SR, St. Albert; Lanee Olsen, SR, Lewis Central; Merced Ramirez, JR, Red Oak; Tessa Rolenc, SR, Red Oak
Boys All-Hawkeye Ten: Kayden Anderson, JR, Glenwood; Tyler Harger, SR, Glenwood; Christian Jensen, JR, Lewis Central; Andrew Lawrence, JR, Shenandoah; Mason Reicks, SO, Kuemper Catholic; Carson Seuntjens, SR, Denison-Schleswig
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Girls Player of the Year: Jeena Carle, SR, Abraham Lincoln — Another dominant season for Carle with a listed 19 wins at No. 1 singles this season. She also won the Missouri River Conference singles championship.
Boys Player of the Year: Chris Wailes, JR, Abraham Lincoln — Another year, another MRC championship for Wailes, who won it in doubles last year. He also advanced to the state tournament as a singles competitor for the first time this season.
Girls Doubles Team of the Year: Grace Hodge, JR, Sioux City North & Sophie Langin, SR, Sioux City North — Hodge and Langin were strong winners of the Missouri River Conference doubles draw.
Boys Doubles Team of the Year: Lincoln Colling, SR, Sioux City East & Cole Ritchie, SR, Sioux City East — Two very good singles players atop the East lineup that went on to win the Missouri River Conference doubles championship.
Coach of the Year: Robert Dibble, Sioux City North girls — Dibble’s North squad probably would have been pegged as the No. 3 team in the preseason. However, they don’t care about pegs. They were able to claim the Missouri River Conference championship.
Girls Senior of the Year: Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln
Boys Senior of the Year: Michael Meis, LeMars — Meis led seniors in the MRC with nine wins and claimed a victory during the regular season over East’s Colling. He was also the league’s singles runner-up.
Girls Junior of the Year: Lilly Friis, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Among juniors, Friis had a conference-best 10 wins at No. 1 singles this season and was the top-finishing junior in the MRC singles draw.
Boys Junior of the Year: Chris Wailes, Abraham Lincoln
Girls Sophomore of the Year: Alayna Elgert, Sioux City North — She got a tough draw in the singles competition at the MRC Tournament, but she was consistently the best sophomore in the conference throughout the year, including seven wins at No. 4 singles.
Boys Sophomore of the Year: Nathan Myers, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — A big emergence from Myers, who won 10 matches at No. 3 singles, including a victory over Sioux City East’s Jax Theeler — his biggest competitor for this award. Myers also took fifth in the MRC singles draw.
Girls Freshman of the Year: Aila Friis, Bishop Heelan Catholic — Friis had nine wins at No. 2 singles this year. She also claimed a sixth-place finish in the singles draw at the MRC Tournament.
Boys Freshman of the Year: Tyler Grote, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — Grote debuted this season as a No. 1 singles player in a very tough league. He won eight matches at No. 1 and took third in the Missouri River Conference.
Girls All-Missouri River: Jeena Carle, SR, Abraham Lincoln; Lilly Friis, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Grace Hodge, JR, Sioux City North; Sophie Langin, SR, Sioux City North; Julie Verzal, JR, Bishop Heelan Catholic; Payton Wright, SR, LeMars
Boys All-Missouri River: Lincoln Colling, SR, Sioux City East; Tyler Grote, FR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Michael Meis, SR, LeMars; Nathan Myers, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Cole Ritchie, SR, Sioux City East; Chris Wailes, JR, Abraham Lincoln
