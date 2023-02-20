WrestlingConferenceAwards2023.jpg

Photo courtesy of Joe Moore at J&C Photography - Clarinda

 Graphic by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The wrestling season came to a finish in the state of Iowa this past Saturday, and with that in mind, KMA Sports presents the 2023 KMAland Iowa Wrestling Conference Awards.

As we did last year for the first time, we are handing out these awards for each conference:

•Wrestler of the Year

•Coach of the Year

•Senior of the Year

•Junior of the Year

•Sophomore of the Year

•Freshman of the Year

•All-Conference for each league

Some of these may seem obvious, others took some argument and discussion with Trevor Maeder. If nothing else, this is a fun way to kick off our week of wrestling awards. The rest of the week looks like this…

Tuesday: KMAland Iowa Wrestler of the Year

Wednesday: KMAland Nebraska Wrestler of the Year

Thursday: KMAland Iowa Girls Wrestler of the Year & KMAland Missouri/Nebraska Girls Wrestler of the Year 

Friday: KMAland Wrestling Coach of the Year

Saturday: All-KMAland Iowa & Nebraska Wrestling Teams

Sunday: KMA Sports Iowa All-State

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Wrestler of the Year: Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak (44-3 record, state champion)

Coach of the Year: Todd McGinnis, Shenandoah 

Senior of the Year: Dawson Bond, Red Oak (see above)

Junior of the Year: Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (35-2 record, state runner-up)

Sophomore of the Year: Aiden Smith, Atlantic (37-12 record, state runner-up)

Freshman of the Year: Mason Koehler, Glenwood (46-10 record, 8th place medalist)

All-Hawkeye Ten

The All-Hawkeye Ten team is purely from the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the tournament. 

106: Braxton Hass, Freshman, Atlantic

113: Aiden Smith, Sophomore, Atlantic

120: Vinny Mayberry, Junior, Glenwood

126: Lincoln Keeler, Junior, Creston

132: Matt Beem, Junior, Glenwood

138: Austin Evans, Junior, Creston

145: Chris Aragon, Senior, Creston

152: Owen Laughlin, Junior, Shenandoah

160: Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak

170: Braylon Kammrad, Senior, Lewis Central 

182: Karson Downey, Junior, Clarinda

195: Zane Bendorf, Senior, Harlan

220: Jaxson Hildebrand, Senior, Denison-Schleswig

285: Evan Sorensen, Sophomore, Atlantic 

CORNER CONFERENCE 

Wrestler of the Year: Ryan Stortenbecker, Senior, East Mills (53-3 record, state qualifier)

Coach of the Year: Aaron Lang, Southwest Iowa

Senior of the Year: Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills

Junior of the Year: Seth Ettleman, Southwest Iowa (45-8 record, state qualifier)

Sophomore of the Year: Landon Roof, Southwest Iowa (10 wins)

Freshman of the Year: Blake Schaaf, Southwest Iowa (23 wins)

All-Corner

The All-Corner Ten team is purely from the Corner Conference Duals. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the duals.

106: Ridyk Jones, Freshman, Griswold 

113: Keegan Wheeler, Freshman, East Atchison

120: Seth Ettleman, Junior, Southwest Iowa

126: Gabe Johnson, Junior, Southwest Iowa

132: Blake Schaaf, Freshman, Southwest Iowa

138: Jiri Brodigan, Freshman, East Mills

144: Linkin Murry, Junior, East Atchison

150: Ryan Stortenbecker, Senior, East Mills

157: Brodyn Wray, Senior, East Mills

165: Dylan Linkenhoker, Junior, Southwest Iowa

175: Landon Roof, Sophomore, Southwest Iowa

190: Isaiah Valdivia, Junior, Griswold

215: Kolton Wilson, Junior, Southwest Iowa

285: Sam Daly, Senior, Southwest Iowa

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE 

Wrestler of the Year: Gable Porter, Senior, Underwood (47-1 record, state champion)

Coach of the Year: Dan Thompson, Logan-Magnolia

Senior of the Year: Gable Porter, Underwood

Junior of the Year: Blake Allen, Underwood (38-3 record, state champion)

Sophomore of the Year: Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (45-4 record, 3rd place finish)

Freshman of the Year: Carsen Edney, Logan-Magnolia (20-20 record, WIC champion)

All-WIC

The All-WIC team is purely from the Western Iowa Conference Tournament. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the tournament. 

106: Davis Bramman, Sophomore, Riverside

113: Gavin Kiger, Junior, Logan-Magnolia

120: Eli Becerra, Junior, Missouri Valley 

126: Corbin Reisz, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia

132: Gable Porter, Senior, Underwood

138: Blake Allen, Junior, Underwood

145: Riley Radke, Junior, Missouri Valley

152: Layne Brenden, Senior, Logan-Magnolia

160: Wyatt Reisz, Senior, Logan-Magnolia

170: Ben Hansen, Junior, Missouri Valley

182: Lane Schroeder, Sophomore, Missouri Valley

195: Carsen Edney, Freshman, Logan-Magnolia

220: Wyatt Bell, Freshman, Riverside

285: Dan Gregory, Senior, Treynor

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE 

Wrestler of the Year: Brock Shaha, Sophomore, Mount Ayr (50-4 record, 5th place finish)

Coach of the Year: Cody Cline, Martensdale-St. Marys

Senior of the Year: Logan Montgomery, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (40-10 record, 6th place finish)

Junior of the Year: Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (42-6 record, state qualifier)

Sophomore of the Year: Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr

Freshman of the Year: Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley (47-7 record, 8th place finish)

All-Pride of Iowa 

The All-Pride of Iowa team is purely from the POI Conference Tournament. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the tournament. 

106: Brock Shaha, Sophomore, Mount Ayr

113: Keyin Steeve, Freshman, Nodaway Valley

120: Brayden Maeder, Junior, Southwest Valley

126: Brayden Scheffers, Freshman, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas

132: Dylan Stein, Sophomore, Lenox

138: Chase England, Sophomore, Lenox

145: Conor Cassady, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys

152: Riley Nichols, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys

160: Johnnie Cassady, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys

170: Bradlee Grantz, Junior, Southwest Valley

182: Logan Montgomery, Senior, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas

195: Ashton Honnold, Freshman, Nodaway Valley

220: Tate Dierking, Junior, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas

285: Trenton Warner, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

Wrestler of the Year: Ethan DeLeon, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (44-1 record, state runner-up

Coach of the Year: Clint Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Senior of the Year: Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic

Junior of the Year: Ayden Hoag, LeMars (45-2 record, 3rd place finish)

Sophomore of the Year: Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (47-8 record, 4th place finish)

Freshman of the Year: Jayce Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (42-12 record, state qualifier)

All-MRC

The All-Missouri River Conference team is purely from the MRC Tournament. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the tournament. 

106: Jayce Curry, Freshman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

113: Danny Cleveland, Freshman, Sioux City East

120: Ethan Skoglund, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

126: Dalton VanWyhe, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

132: Bo Koedam, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

138: Parker Herzog, Junior, Abraham Lincoln

145: Ty Koedam, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

152: Hunter Steffans, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

160: Zayvion Ellington, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

170: Sir Brandon Watts, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic

182: Ethan DeLeon, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic

195: Garrett McHugh, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

220: Ayden Hoag, Junior, LeMars

285: Kaden Buss, Senior, Sioux City West 

