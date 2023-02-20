(KMAland) -- The wrestling season came to a finish in the state of Iowa this past Saturday, and with that in mind, KMA Sports presents the 2023 KMAland Iowa Wrestling Conference Awards.
As we did last year for the first time, we are handing out these awards for each conference:
•Wrestler of the Year
•Coach of the Year
•Senior of the Year
•Junior of the Year
•Sophomore of the Year
•Freshman of the Year
•All-Conference for each league
Some of these may seem obvious, others took some argument and discussion with Trevor Maeder. If nothing else, this is a fun way to kick off our week of wrestling awards. The rest of the week looks like this…
Reminder: KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on our awards.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Wrestler of the Year: Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak (44-3 record, state champion)
Coach of the Year: Todd McGinnis, Shenandoah
Senior of the Year: Dawson Bond, Red Oak (see above)
Junior of the Year: Vinny Mayberry, Glenwood (35-2 record, state runner-up)
Sophomore of the Year: Aiden Smith, Atlantic (37-12 record, state runner-up)
Freshman of the Year: Mason Koehler, Glenwood (46-10 record, 8th place medalist)
All-Hawkeye Ten
The All-Hawkeye Ten team is purely from the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the tournament.
106: Braxton Hass, Freshman, Atlantic
113: Aiden Smith, Sophomore, Atlantic
120: Vinny Mayberry, Junior, Glenwood
126: Lincoln Keeler, Junior, Creston
132: Matt Beem, Junior, Glenwood
138: Austin Evans, Junior, Creston
145: Chris Aragon, Senior, Creston
152: Owen Laughlin, Junior, Shenandoah
160: Dawson Bond, Senior, Red Oak
170: Braylon Kammrad, Senior, Lewis Central
182: Karson Downey, Junior, Clarinda
195: Zane Bendorf, Senior, Harlan
220: Jaxson Hildebrand, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
285: Evan Sorensen, Sophomore, Atlantic
CORNER CONFERENCE
Wrestler of the Year: Ryan Stortenbecker, Senior, East Mills (53-3 record, state qualifier)
Coach of the Year: Aaron Lang, Southwest Iowa
Senior of the Year: Ryan Stortenbecker, East Mills
Junior of the Year: Seth Ettleman, Southwest Iowa (45-8 record, state qualifier)
Sophomore of the Year: Landon Roof, Southwest Iowa (10 wins)
Freshman of the Year: Blake Schaaf, Southwest Iowa (23 wins)
All-Corner
The All-Corner Ten team is purely from the Corner Conference Duals. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the duals.
106: Ridyk Jones, Freshman, Griswold
113: Keegan Wheeler, Freshman, East Atchison
120: Seth Ettleman, Junior, Southwest Iowa
126: Gabe Johnson, Junior, Southwest Iowa
132: Blake Schaaf, Freshman, Southwest Iowa
138: Jiri Brodigan, Freshman, East Mills
144: Linkin Murry, Junior, East Atchison
150: Ryan Stortenbecker, Senior, East Mills
157: Brodyn Wray, Senior, East Mills
165: Dylan Linkenhoker, Junior, Southwest Iowa
175: Landon Roof, Sophomore, Southwest Iowa
190: Isaiah Valdivia, Junior, Griswold
215: Kolton Wilson, Junior, Southwest Iowa
285: Sam Daly, Senior, Southwest Iowa
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Wrestler of the Year: Gable Porter, Senior, Underwood (47-1 record, state champion)
Coach of the Year: Dan Thompson, Logan-Magnolia
Senior of the Year: Gable Porter, Underwood
Junior of the Year: Blake Allen, Underwood (38-3 record, state champion)
Sophomore of the Year: Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia (45-4 record, 3rd place finish)
Freshman of the Year: Carsen Edney, Logan-Magnolia (20-20 record, WIC champion)
All-WIC
The All-WIC team is purely from the Western Iowa Conference Tournament. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the tournament.
106: Davis Bramman, Sophomore, Riverside
113: Gavin Kiger, Junior, Logan-Magnolia
120: Eli Becerra, Junior, Missouri Valley
126: Corbin Reisz, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia
132: Gable Porter, Senior, Underwood
138: Blake Allen, Junior, Underwood
145: Riley Radke, Junior, Missouri Valley
152: Layne Brenden, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
160: Wyatt Reisz, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
170: Ben Hansen, Junior, Missouri Valley
182: Lane Schroeder, Sophomore, Missouri Valley
195: Carsen Edney, Freshman, Logan-Magnolia
220: Wyatt Bell, Freshman, Riverside
285: Dan Gregory, Senior, Treynor
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Wrestler of the Year: Brock Shaha, Sophomore, Mount Ayr (50-4 record, 5th place finish)
Coach of the Year: Cody Cline, Martensdale-St. Marys
Senior of the Year: Logan Montgomery, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas (40-10 record, 6th place finish)
Junior of the Year: Brayden Maeder, Southwest Valley (42-6 record, state qualifier)
Sophomore of the Year: Brock Shaha, Mount Ayr
Freshman of the Year: Ashton Honnold, Nodaway Valley (47-7 record, 8th place finish)
All-Pride of Iowa
The All-Pride of Iowa team is purely from the POI Conference Tournament. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the tournament.
106: Brock Shaha, Sophomore, Mount Ayr
113: Keyin Steeve, Freshman, Nodaway Valley
120: Brayden Maeder, Junior, Southwest Valley
126: Brayden Scheffers, Freshman, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas
132: Dylan Stein, Sophomore, Lenox
138: Chase England, Sophomore, Lenox
145: Conor Cassady, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
152: Riley Nichols, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys
160: Johnnie Cassady, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys
170: Bradlee Grantz, Junior, Southwest Valley
182: Logan Montgomery, Senior, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas
195: Ashton Honnold, Freshman, Nodaway Valley
220: Tate Dierking, Junior, Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas
285: Trenton Warner, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Wrestler of the Year: Ethan DeLeon, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (44-1 record, state runner-up
Coach of the Year: Clint Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Senior of the Year: Ethan DeLeon, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Junior of the Year: Ayden Hoag, LeMars (45-2 record, 3rd place finish)
Sophomore of the Year: Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (47-8 record, 4th place finish)
Freshman of the Year: Jayce Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (42-12 record, state qualifier)
All-MRC
The All-Missouri River Conference team is purely from the MRC Tournament. We understand much more played out over the rest of the season, but this is merely a rehash and reprint of the results from the tournament.
106: Jayce Curry, Freshman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
113: Danny Cleveland, Freshman, Sioux City East
120: Ethan Skoglund, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
126: Dalton VanWyhe, Junior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
132: Bo Koedam, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
138: Parker Herzog, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
145: Ty Koedam, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
152: Hunter Steffans, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
160: Zayvion Ellington, Sophomore, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
170: Sir Brandon Watts, Junior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
182: Ethan DeLeon, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
195: Garrett McHugh, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
220: Ayden Hoag, Junior, LeMars
285: Kaden Buss, Senior, Sioux City West
