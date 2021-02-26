(KMAland) -- On the final day of our week-long extravaganza for wrestling awards, we present the inaugural KMA Sports All-State Wrestling Team.
Unlike other sports, an all-state team is unique for wrestling, which what I think also makes it cool. The all-state team consists of 16 wrestlers -- one from each weight class plus two at-large selections.
Each of these selections is a state champion, so they are well-deserving. Unfortunately, it also means I had to leave some well-deserving wrestlers off this list. It wasn't easy, but I feel comfortable with my selections.
KMA Sports Wrestling All-State
106: Carter Freeman, Freshman, Waukee: The son of Griswold graduate Jeremy Freeman was dominant as a freshman. He went 28-0 and ran through the Class 3A State Tournament bracket with a fall, a tech-fall, a major and a decision to capture his first of what could be four titles.
113: Cam Phextoumphone, Junior, Webster City: My favorite name on this team (it's pronounced Pet-Son-Pawn, btw) was 35-1 this season and earned his second state title by avenging a district finals loss to Anders Kittleson (Crestwood, Cresco)
120: Marcel Lopez, Junior, New London: Lopez wrestled 60(!) matches this season and won all of them. That's insane, especially during a global pandemic. His 60th win of the season came over defending state champion Brandon Paez (Lisbon) in a thrilling 1-0 match. It also earned Lopez the opportunity to pursue a fourth state title next year.
126: Carter Fousek, Junior, Crestwood-Cresco: Another potential four-timer who finished his junior season with an undefeated season and a state title. However, Fousek did so with a 34-0 record.
132: Drake Ayala, Senior, Fort Dodge: I'd say this was the hardest weight class to choose from. Ayala, an Iowa commit, capped off his stellar career with a third state title, which came in a victory over Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock). The win over Block also avenged one of only three losses Ayala suffered during his prep career.
138: Wyatt Reisz, Sophomore, Logan-Magnolia: Did anyone see Reisz's title run coming? I'm not sure, but it happened. You can argue that he won the state title during a wrestleoff in the Logan-Magnolia matroom. I think he did.
145: Robert Avila, Junior, Lisbon: Avila has been a machine throughout the course of his career. He owns three state titles and will go for four next year.
152: Jack Gaukel, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: What a moment it was for Gaukel. He had always been the bridesmaid and never the bride before Saturday night. He took care of business in a dominant win over Tyler Brown. The emotion and passion he showed in his interviews after is something I will never forget.
160: Hayden Taylor, Junior, Solon: Solon isn't just a football school. They've got some dudes in the wrestling lineup, too. Taylor earned his third title with two major decisions and a decision. He will go for four next year, along with Lopez, Fousek and Avila. Man, 2022 will be fun.
170: Cade Tenold, Junior, Don Bosco: Tenold, who wrestled with a broken hand, was a takedown machine all season. He finished the season 28-0 and capped his season with a tech-fall in the finals, one of three he had in Des Moines last week.
182: McCrae Hagarty, Sophomore, Waverly-Shell Rock: Not only did Haggerty's title cap off an undefeated season. It also clinched another team title for the Go-Hawks and their "lovely" fan base.
195: Wyatt Voelker, Junior, West Delaware: It was a 38-0 season for Voelker en route to the 2A crown. He was hardly challenged this year, except for a 5-2 win over Jackson Kinsella (Creston/O-M) on December 19th.
220: Cole Clark, Senior, Lisbon: Clark went undefeated this season en route to being one of three state champions for the Lions.
285: Chet Buss, Junior, North Butler: Buss is a machine. He cruised through an undefeated season and captured his second consecutive title at the expense of Logan-Magnolia's Rex Johnsen.
At-Large: Aidan Noonan, Senior, Cascade (132 lbs): What a career for Noonan. He spoiled Adam Allard's quest for a three-peat last year for his second state title and handed Gable Porter the first loss of his career to conclude his prep career as a three-time state champion. He will take his talents to Wyoming next year.
At-Large: Matt Lewis, Senior, Centerville (145 lbs): It would be downright foolish of me to exclude a four-time state champion from this list, he just happens to be in the same weight class as Avila. This is why I created at-large positions. Lewis is obviously well-deserving.
1A Wrestler of the Year: Avila
2A Wrestler of the Year: Taylor
3A Wrestler of the Year: Ayala
All-Class Wrestler of the Year: Ayala