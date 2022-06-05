(KMAland) -- KMA Sports finishes out its week of awards from the 2022 golf season with our KMA Sports All-State Golf Teams.
Each of the classes — 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A in girls and 1A, 2A and 3A in boys — has six members, including a state player of the year (in bold). Congrats to this year’s 2022 KMA Sports All-State Golf Team members.
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE
Annie Burns, SR, Bishop Garrigan (43.46 CAAVG, state 5th place)
Madelynn Hornback, SR, Sigourney (45.18 CAAVG, state runner-up)
Abbie Lindeman, JR, Grundy Center (44.13 CAAVG, state 3rd place)
Taylor Phillips, SO, New London (44.89 CAAVG, state 3rd place)
Kylie Powers, JR, IKM-Manning (43.30 CAAVG, state 8th place)
Greenlee Smock, JR, Lynnville-Suilly (40.38 CAAVG, state champion)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE
Bennett Berger, SR, Lake Mills (39.22 CAAVG, state champion)
Tim Castle, SR, Newman Catholic (42.15 CAAVG, state runner-up)
Garrett Ham, SO, Lake Mills (40.29 CAAVG, state 5th place)
Ben Hesner, JR, East Buchanan (38.10 CAAVG, state 4th place)
Mason Laven, SR, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake (40.27 CAAVG, state 6th place)
Daniel Stahl, SR, AGWSR (38.02 CAAVG, state 3rd place)
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE
Chloe Bolte, FR, Sumner-Fredericksburg (40.47 CAAVG, state champion)
Jaisel Bott, SO, Williamsburg (46.85 CAAVG, state 5th place)
Makenna Carlson, SO, Roland-Story (43.28 CAAVG, state 4th place)
Brooklynn Currin, JR, Treynor (45.07 CAAVG, state 6th place)
Molly Fereday, SR, Columbus Catholic (42.40 CAAVG, state runner-up)
Olivia Hines, SO, Mediapolis (45.49 CAAVG, state 3rd place)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE
Luke Harwick, SO, Beckman Catholic (39.88 CAAVG, state runner-up)
Ashton Martens, SR, Grundy Center (38.48 CAAVG, state 7th place)
Axton Miller, SO, OABCIG (40.55 CAAVG, state champion)
Mikey Takacs, JR, Iowa City Regina (38.64 CAAVG, state 5th place)
Drew Van Roekel, SR, Boyden-Hull (39.54 CAAVG, state 5th place)
Jake Weissenburger, SR, Des Moines Christian (38.99 CAAVG, state 3rd place)
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE
Nora Carlson, SR, Humboldt (41.40 CAAVG, state 4th place)
Meghan DeLong, SO, Clear Lake (40.81 CAAVG, state 3rd place)
Rebecca DeLong, JR, Clear Lake (41.65 CAAVG, state 5th place)
Rylee Heryford, SR, Newton (38.94 CAAVG, state champion)
Eden Lohrbach, SO, Gilbert (38.75 CAAVG, state runner-up)
Jaya West, JR, Winterset (42.98 CAAVG, state 5th place)
KMA SPORTS BOYS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE
Spencer Clatt, SR, Gilbert (37.39 CAAVG, state 4th place)
Frank Haege, SR, Solon (39.17 CAAVG, state 3rd place)
Hogan Hansen, SR, Waverly-Shell Rock (37.52 CAAVG, state champion)
Will Simpson, SR, Pella (37.46 CAAVG, state runner-up)
Evan Smith, SO, Knoxville (38.55 CAAVG, state 4th place)
Brock Snyder, JR, Gilbert (37.02 CAAVG, 13th place)
KMA SPORTS GIRLS CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
Addie Berg, JR, Cedar Rapids Prairie (39.84 CAAVG, state 8th place)
Amber Henson, Marshalltown (37.40 CAAVG, state runner-up)
Maura Peters, JR, Pleasant Valley (39.75 CAAVG, state 5th place)
Isabella Pettersen, Iowa City Liberty (38.74 CAAVG, state 3rd place)
Shannyn Vogler, SR, Bettendorf (36.86 CAAVG, state champion)
Hallie Yates, WDM Valley (39.49 CAAVG, state 4th place)