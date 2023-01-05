(KMAland) – The month of January is full of wrestling fun. And it all begins Saturday with the coveted Rollin Dyer Invitational in Atlantic.
This will be my eighth Rollin Dyer Tournament. I gotta say…this tournament has grown over the years in a way that should make the late great Rollin Dyer smile from above.
There will be several state tournament caliber matches. Some could be considered championship worthy, too.
Not only do we get treated to some fantastic wrestling at the Rollin Dyer, but the tournament’s hospitality room soup buffet is a fat guy’s (me) dream.
There’s always so many choices and none of them are bad. Not that you care, but my favorites will always be any sort of gumbo and the late Rex Mehrhoff’s steak chili.
I could write an entire blog about the hospitality room soups, but you don’t care to read that. Let’s look at the Rollin Dyer Invitational through my seven years of covering it for KMA.
2016: Fun fact: this was the first tournament that yours truly ever covered for KMA Sports. I was having the time of my life the night before at a basketball game in Pleasantville when Derek asked if I’d be willing to assist a young Ryan Matheny with our wrestling coverage. I said I would. They haven’t fired me yet, so I must not have done too bad.
Atlantic won this meet, edging Humboldt by five points. The one thing that stands out to me about this tournament was the dominance of Tim Barr. He was one of three AHSTW champs, along with future two-time state champion Gabe Pauley and Dustin Engel. That AHSTW squad was sneaky good.
2017: This was another team title for Atlantic as they posted 275.5 points and won six titles. Gabe Pauley had another dominant performance at this meet while Red Oak’s Alec Selberg was also a champion.
2018: The team race at this one was a treat. Ankeny and Sergeant Bluff-Luton both had pretty stout teams, and Ankeny edged SBL 234 to 231.5. Atlantic’s Chase McLaren, Red Oak’s Thomas Bentley and AHSTW’s Gabe Pauley were among the KMAland standouts at this tournament.
2019: Another team race that came down to the wire. Sergeant Bluff-Luton fended off Atlantic by three points. The great Chase McLaren dominated his finals match to win a fourth Rollin Dyer title while teammate Chase Mullenix won the 170-pound bracket and then played a basketball game in Harlan later that night.
2020: This year was a ton of fun. A snowstorm came through the area that week. That snowstorm prompted powerhouse Millard South to head to Atlantic rather than their previously scheduled tournament.
The Patriots rolled to a team title while Grand Island and Humboldt were second and third. Underwood had a great tournament with titles from Nick Hamilton, Gable Porter and Stevie Barnes. Atlantic’s Cale Roller, AHSTW’s Gavyn Fischer and Red Oak’s Justin McCunn were also champions.
There’s one thing that sticks out to me about the 2020 Rollin Dyer Invitational: Bondurant-Farrar’s Colby Lillegard. Lillegard came into this tournament fresh off rehabbing a knee injury. He didn’t wrestle his best and finished fifth in a loaded bracket. He was a state champion six weeks later.
2021: This was the most intense team race I can recall. Sergeant Bluff-Luton held off the field, edging New Hampton/Turkey Valley and Humboldt by a combined five points. Only 34 points separated the top seven and the top five were decided by 23 points.
This was my first chance to see Glenwood’s Vinny Mayberry in person, and he was impressive en route to a title at 106 pounds. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln), Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) and Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood) were also standouts at this tournament.
2022: And another title for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. And guess what? The team race was tight at this one, too. I’m beginning to notice a trend. The Warriors posted 199.5 points and won three championships to edge Underwood by four points. Underwood’s gauntlet of Blake Allen, Stevie Barnes, Gable Porter and Hagen Heistand did their part with titles while Atlantic-CAM’s Kadin Stutzman and Glenwood’s CJ Carter and Trent Patton had impressive tournaments.
2023 OUTLOOK
Five of the last seven team races have come down to the wire. Could this year become six out of eight? It’s certainly possible with the loaded field. Check out the ranked teams in attendance:
B #3 Blair
2A #4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2A #6 Glenwood
2A #7 Greene County
A #9 Grand Island
1A #9 Underwood
Whoo boy. A ranked team is going to finish no better than sixth. As you might expect, a field loaded with ranked teams has no shortage of ranked wrestlers…54 to be exact.
Here they are.
106 POUNDS: A #1 Hudson Loges (Blair), 2A #5 Jayce Curry (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) , 2A #12 Taye Jordan (Atlantic), 3A #12 Jaymeson VanderVelde (Abraham Lincoln)
113 POUNDS: A #3 Alex Gates (Grand Island), 3A #3 Connor Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) , 2A #4 Aiden Smith (Atlantic), 2A #9 Cyler Cirks (Humboldt)
120 POUNDS: B #4 Luke Frost (Baylor) , 2A #5 Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 2A #8 Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood), 2A #9 Tyce Clarken (Humboldt), A #10 Madden Kontos (Grand Island), 3A #11 Matthew McCrea (Bondurant-Farrar)
126 POUNDS: 3A #3 Maximus Riggins (Bondurant-Farrar), 1A #7 Lucas Bose (Underwood), 2A #8 Kyler Sandhholm (Red Oak)
132 POUNDS: 2A #1 Kale Petersen (Greene County), 1A #1 Gable Porter (Underwood), 2A #2 Matt Beem (Glenwood), 2A #4 Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), B #5 Tyson Brown (Blair) , A #6 Christian Cortez (Grand Island), 2A #8 Jayden Gargano (Humboldt)
138 POUNDS: 1A #1 McKinley Robbins (Greene County) , 1A #2 Blake Allen (Underwood), B #3 Jesse Loges (Blair)
145 POUNDS: 2A #2 Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 1A #2 Nick Steinlage (I-35)
152 POUNDS: A #2 Alex Dzingle (Grand Island), B #2 Brock Templar (Blair), 1A #4 Ryan Steinlage (I-35), 2A #4 Hunter Steffans (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 3A #7 Jack Lewis (Bondurant-Farrar), 2A #8 Jase Goodell (Humboldt), 2A #10 Tate Mayberry (Glenwood)
160 POUNDS: 2A #1 Dawson Bond (Red Oak), B #2 Yoan Camejo (Blair), 2A #8 Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), 1A #11 Maddox Nelson (Underwood), 2A #12 Kellan Scott (Glenwood)
170 POUNDS: B #6 Kaden Sears (Blair)
182 POUNDS: A #8 Hudson Oliver (Grand Island), 2A #12 Isaac Howe (NHTV)
195 POUNDS: 2A #3 CJ Carter (Glenwood), 1A #9 Eli Green (I-35), 2A #11 Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
220 POUNDS: 1A #3 Evan Foreman (I-35), 3A #7 Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig), 2A #8 Mason Koehler (Glenwood), 1A #9 Henry Lund (AHSTW)
285 POUNDS: A #4 Zach Pittman (Grand Island), B #8 Seagan Packet-Trisdale (Blair), 2A #11 Trent Patton (Glenwood)
That’s 54 ranked wrestlers. Every weight class has at least one ranked wrestler while 11 of the 14 weight classes have at least three ranked wrestlers. The 132, 138 and 152-pound brackets are of particular interest. Any combination of Gable Porter, Kale Petersen and Matt Beem in a finals match has me all sorts of exciting.
HOW TO STAY UP TO DATE
Give me a follow on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96) for updates throughout the day. We’ll also have video of the finals. You can watch it by clicking here.