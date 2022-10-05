(KMAland) -- The Pride of Iowa Conference has announced brackets for next week’s Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament.
The bracket is split into four regions, which will be played on Monday, October 10th. Southeast Warren will host Mount Ayr and East Union in Region 1, Lenox is at home against Martensdale-St. Marys in Region 2, Nodaway Valley goes to Central Decatur in Region 3 and Southwest Valley will host Wayne and Bedford in Region 4.
The winners of each region will advance to the POI semifinals, which will be played on Tuesday, October 11th at Central Decatur. The consolation and championship will also be played that evening.