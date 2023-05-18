(Griswold) -- Griswold softball is coming off perhaps its best two-year run in program history.
If things go to plan, the Tigers hope to keep the good times rolling in 2023.
"We've been looking forward since last season ended," Griswold head coach Jody Rossell said. "It's been fun to get the girls back together. There's a lot of excitement in the program."
The Tigers have gone 46-8 in the last two years and won back-to-back Corner Conference regular-season titles. Attention to detail and trusting the process have been vital for Griswold the past two years. That doesn't change this year.
"We've talked about being process oriented," Rossell said. "We know we have goals, but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves. It's about that process. Doing that helps us max out our potential. Another thing we have talked about is getting out of our comfort zone and into a growth zone."
The Tigers return their top pitcher -- junior Karly Millikan. Millikan threw 92 innings last season with a 12-3 record, 1.52 ERA and 114 strikeouts.
"One of her biggest strengths is that she's cool, calm and collected under pressure," Rossell said. "She handles the pressure of the pitching position well. She has good control of her pitches and has good speed. She gives confidence to the whole team."
Millikan is their top returning hitter, too. She hit .421 with 23 RBI last year. Joanna Reynolds (.347, 26 RBI), Makenna Askeland (.342, 17 RBI), Marissa Askeland (.328, 16 RBI), Whitney Pennock (.299, 19 RBI), Abby Golinghorst (.254, 14 RBI) and McKenna Wiechman (.235, 7 RBI) return to the lineup.
"I've been impressed with our bats in the preseason," Rossell said. "We're returning seven starters from last year. I've seen a lot of growth. That should bode well."
The Tigers look to be in position for a third consecutive conference title, but it's all about the process.
"We're trying to get better every day," she said. "The core values the girls have chosen this year are: be consistent, disciplined, energetic, fearless and selfless. If they do that, that should spell success."
Griswold opens its season Monday at Shenandoah. Hear the full interview with Coach Rossell below.