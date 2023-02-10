(Oakland) -- Riverside wrestling entered this season with a young lineup and many unknowns.
Coach Casey Conover knows much more about his team now. And he liked what he saw throughout the season. The Bulldogs finished second at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament and compiled a 13-7 dual record.
"We started with a lot of unknowns," Conover said. "We really progressed and got better each week. I don't think we've hit our peak yet. That's exciting to see."
His team's maturation has been evident to Conover in several ways.
"Match preparation," he said. "How to properly warm up for a match and stay focused."
Sophomore Davis Bramman has been the brightest spot in the Bulldogs' lineup. Bramman -- a state qualifier last year -- has a 34-5 record and is ranked No. 7 in Class 1A.
"He's gotten bigger," Conover said. "He was a small 106-pounder last year. The big thing with him is his maturity. He has a good focus and mindset. He stays locked in well."
Freshman Jaxon Gordon (30-13 at 138) and sophomores Taven Moore (24-8 at 145), Jett Rose (23-15 at 152), AC Roller (28-17 at 160) and Caden Forristall (21-12) at 220 join Bramman to create a talented young nucleus for the Bulldogs.
"I'm excited about our young group of kids," Conover said. "If they wrestle the way they can, quite a few can make some noise. We want to keep the hunger in them and keep them focused."
The Bulldogs host the Class 1A District 8 Tournament on Saturday. Bedford, CAM, East Mills, Griswold, St. Albert, Southwest Valley, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood are also in attendance on Saturday.
IAWrestle projects the Bulldogs to have five state qualifiers.
"We have to take care of ourselves," Conover said. "We can't worry about anyone else. If we stick to our game plan and control what we can control, good things will happen. There are a lot of good teams in our district. We can't worry about them."
Trevor Maeder has the call of Saturday's finals and wrestleback matches from Oakland on the KMAX-Stream. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Conover.