(Syracuse) -- A season full of progression and resiliency has resulted in a state tournament trip 35 years in the making for the Syracuse girls.
"It just feels really accomplishing for this group," Coach Andrew Pryor said. "It means so much to them."
Syracuse was on the brink of qualifying for state last year but lost to St. Paul in a district final.
"We've been able to take a step up each year," Pryor said. "Last year was a big season for us. For this team to continue that, even with a lot of player turnover, is incredible."
The Rockets reached their first state tournament since 1986 with a 48-44 win over O'Neill in a district final.
"I thought our girls did an excellent job to start the game," Pryor said. "We were ready to go. Our mentality was fantastic. We scored 16 points in the first quarter. I thought it was really good for our confidence. That got us on the right foot right away. We were able to handle a lot of their pressure."
Coach Pryor feels one of his team's biggest strengths has been their well-roundedness.
"We are better together," he said. "You can't do it on your own. The girls believe that. They really do work together and are starting to see what they are capable of. Being able to maintain that togetherness, and doing everything as a collective unit is really important for us."
Syracuse enters the Class C1 State Tournament as the sixth seed. They open action with third-seeded Hastings-St. Cecilia on Wednesday night.
"They show some similarities to us," Pryor said. "They will play some man-to-man defense and play solid. If they need to score a lot of points, they are capable of that. They also aren't afraid to slow it down and execute their game plan. I see a lot of similarities. They have a couple of different players that can do some damage offensively. It's going to be a challenge for us."
Syracuse/Hastings-SC tips off at 8:30 Wednesday night. Grant Hansen (@hansen15_hansen) will have reports on Twitter. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Pryor.