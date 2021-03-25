(Martensdale) -- Martensdale-St. Marys standout Trey Baker will play college basketball 57 miles from where he posted a remarkable high-school career.
The senior recently talked to KMA Sports about his decision to commit to Graceland.
"It means everything," Baker said. "It's something I've worked towards for a long time. To be able to do it is really exciting."
Graceland became interested in Baker during the latter part of his recruiting process, but he ultimately chose the Yellow Jackets over Briar Cliff, Wartburg, Buena Vista and Central.
"Graceland really felt like the best option to me," he said. "The academics and athletics were very exciting to me."
Baker says the biggest draws for him were proximity to home and Graceland's facilities.
"My family being so close was a big thing," he said. "They are putting a lot of money into their facilities and redoing their gym."
The Yellow Jackets recently hired a new coach -- former UM-Dearborn Coach Taylor Langley -- to head their program. Langley replaces former coach Cory Hoff, who resigned in February.
"I actually committed when the other staff was there," Baker said. "The news was a little bit of a setback. I decided I was going to wait it out and stay committed. They chose to honor my scholarship. Everything he (Langley) says, I'm excited about. It's a sigh of relief to know he's somebody that still sees value in me."
Baker plans to attack the transition to the collegiate level with a blue-collar approach similar to the one that led him to a dominant career at Martensdale-St. Marys, where he led the Blue Devils to their first two state tournament appearances in school history.
"It's going to be a different level of athletes and basketball players," Baker said. "But working hard is how you get there. I want to be the hardest worker there is. That's the one thing you can control. I want to work as hard as anybody."
The complete interview with Baker can be heard below.