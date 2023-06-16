(Malvern) -- East Mills wrestling has hired its second head coach in program history.
Tyler Prussing has invested the past few years in the coaching world. Now, Prussing has the opportunity to run his own program.
"It's an amazing opportunity with a great school district," Prussing said. "I'm excited to bring some of the things I've learned."
Prussing was a four-year letter winner at Denison-Schleswig from 2003 to 2007. After graduating, Prussing joined the National Guard. A few years ago, Prussing got the itch to get back into the sport.
He joined the Powerhouse Wrestling Club and worked alongside state champion head coach Keith Massey. Last year, he was an assistant at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson.
"What really drives me is to see kids grow mentally, physically, as students and as people," he said. "That's my platform. It's what drives me to be a great coach and leader for these young men."
Prussing inherited the program from Claude Lang, who had been the only coach the program had ever known. The East Mills program has faced the challenges of most 1A programs -- low numbers. Prussing hopes he can find a way to combat that.
"We have to get more people in the program," he said. "We have to continue striving for success. I'll build off what Coach Lang has established. I hope I can live up to the expectations people have for that wrestling program and add more to it. I want to add East Mills to the Underwoods, Treynors and the great wrestling schools around here."
Prussing hopes he can bring an up-tempo, aggressive style to the wrestling room at East Mills.
"We're going to try to bring a new brand of wrestling," he said. "I'm looking for toughness. We're going to attack and be technically sound. And we're going to be conditionally strong. Those are going to be pillars."
Prussing feels his experiences working under Coach Massey at Powerhouse and as an assistant at TJ last year will help him in his new journey.
"Coach Massey was always positive," Prussing said. "He found ways to connect with kids and helped them grow. That helped me when I moved to TJ. Being able to transition into that person can help them learn and be positive has helped me a lot."
Hear more with Prussing below.