(Humboldt) -- Eight KMAlanders ran in Humboldt on Tuesday at the Iowa Distance Carnival with three earning top five finishes.
Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor had the top finish of the day among KMAlanders, taking a third in the 400 with a time of 51.52. St. Albert’s Bennett Heisterkamp placed fourth in the 3200 with a run of 10:13.50, and St. Albert’s Ryan Hughes was fifth in the 800 in 1:59.67.
Craig Becker of Atlantic placed seventh in the 1600 (4:35.59) and 13th in the 800 (2:08.33), and Noah Jorgenson of Sidney came in 11th in the 1600 (4:40.49).
Southeast Warren’s Randy Jimenez was seventh in the 3200 (1:23.22) and 15th in the 1600 (4:47.00), and Ronan Jimenez placed 15th in the 3200 (11:21.10). Colin Lillie of St. Albert — a soon-to-be-sophomore — was one of the youngest runners at the event, placing 16th in the 3200 (11:31.37) and 23rd in the 1600 (5:02.72).
Find the complete results from the event linked here.