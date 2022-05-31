(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine softball team had a productive first week and is gearing for a monster early-season Rolling Valley Conference clash on Tuesday night.
The Tigers went 4-1 last week with wins over West Harrison, CAM, Whiting and MVAOCOU, while their lone loss came to Logan-Magnolia.
"We're feeling pretty good right now," said Woodbine softball Coach Greg Kolpin. "We were excited to get going. The girls have been working since January. We are excited to see how our young pieces went. I'm excited about how the first week went."
The Tigers have posted their 4-1 start with a diverse quartet of wins. They've shown the ability to win low-scoring pitcher's duels, such as their 1-0 win over CAM. They've also put runs on the boards, scoring 12, 14 and 13 in their other victories.
"The kids have done a great job of being locked in mentally," Kolpin said. "I think we've had a lot of good at-bats. I'm impressed with our growth."
A strong start was expected after the Tigers returned five consistent starters from last year's squad that went 22-6.
"We have some good pieces returning," Kolpin said. "There are about five kids with big-time varsity experiences. We have super athletic young pieces coming up, too."
Charlie Pryor paces the Tigers' youth movement at the plate and in the circle.
Pryor wowed as an eighth-grader and has picked up where she left off last year by recording 56 strikeouts with a 0.97 ERA in 29 innings and a .333 batting average in 15 at-bats.
"She has put in an unbelievable amount of work," Kolpin said. "She plays all year. Last year she was incredible at spotting her pitches, and I've seen improvement this year. She's also improved her spin rate and speed, which should help."
Katy Pryor, Elise Olson, Sierra Lantz, Leena James, Nicole Sherer, Anna Jochims, Nicole Hoefer and Taylor Hoefer have contributed to Woodbine's youthful lineup that features zero seniors.
The Tigers' breakthrough season has them optimistic for another special campaign. They figure to be among the top of the Rolling Valley Conference with Exira-EHK and Coon Rapids-Bayard. Woodbine's quest to claim the conference title continues on Tuesday when they face Exira-EHK. The Tigers and Spartans staged three battles last season, with Exira-EHK taking the 2-1 edge, including a thrilling regional semifinal win in which they overcame a 3-0 deficit to win 4-3.
"We have high expectations for ourselves," Kolpin said. "We're looking to compete. We're just trying to get better each day. Hopefully, we can make a similar run at the end of the season."
Check out the full interview with Coach Kolpin below.