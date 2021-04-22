(Des Moines) -- KMAland was well-represented at Thursday's 111th running of the Drake Relays with two champions, four runners-up, 13 top fives and 27 top 10s.
Woodbine's Layne Pryor and Sioux City West's Holly Duax won the discus and 100, respectively.
"I never would have dreamed of having this accomplishment," Pryor said. "But I'm glad I do."
The Northern Iowa football commit launched an eye-popping throw of 185-00 in his final attempt. It was good enough to win the meet and best his personal record by 15 feet.
"I just trusted my coaching, reared back and let one loose," he said. "I didn't feel a whole lot of pressure. I was in a good spot with nothing to lose. I just went out there and had fun. I don't show up to a meet without expecting to win, but I didn't know that's what it would take."
Pryor also finished ninth in the shot put with a toss of 52-10.75.
Atlantic senior Craig Alan Becker's final trip to the Drake Relays concluded with a runner-up showing in the 800. The Northern Iowa track signee finished behind Ames' Anley Akok with a 1:56.51.
"It was so awesome," Becker said. "I was just kinda sitting back and seeing how it played out. With 300 left, I kicked. It worked out great for me. Once I started going, it felt good."
Treynor's duo of Sid Schaaf and Noah James kept busy at the Blue Oval with four events. And both left Des Moines with a runner-up finish to their name.
James finished second in the high jump (6-05), sixth in the 400 hurdles (55.49) and 20th in the 100 hurdles (15.83). James joined Schaaf, Todd Pedersen and Devin Vorthmann to claim sixth in the 4x400 (3:26.92).
"I gotta give myself a pat on the back for getting second at the Drake Relays," James said. "That's pretty awesome. I'm proud of myself."
Schaaf's runner-up finish was in the 400 hurdles (54.84). He also finished 14th in the 110 hurdles and partnered with Braden Larsen, Pedersen and Evan Smith for a 22nd-place showing in the 4x200 (1:33.55).
"I'm happy with how we all did," Schaaf said. "I feel pretty good right now. In the 400 hurdles, I finally didn't stutter."
Creston's Kelsey Fields finished second in the shot put with a throw of 41-05. She also finished fourth in the discus with a toss of 125-02.
Underwood's Brayden Wollan finished third in the 400, eclipsed a personal best and shattered a school record in one fell swoop. The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week posted a 48.94 to shatter the Eagles' record time of 50.13, which Nick Pedersen held.
"I was shocked with my 400 time," Wollan said. "I didn't think I could do that. The goal was a 49. To go under that was pretty cool. I just hit another gear that I didn't know I had."
Wollan also finished seventh in the 100 (11.14) and helped Underwood post respective finishes of 24th and 30th in the 4x100 and 4x400.
Underwood's Zoe Rus left Des Moines with a fifth-place medal in the shot put after throwing 38-08.50.
"It means a lot to me that I was able to place that high, even though I didn't throw the way I wanted," Rus said. "I came in fifth and finished fifth."
CAM's Molly Venteicher finished behind Rus in sixth with a toss of 38-07.
"Being a senior and placing in the top six makes me happy," Venteicher said. "It's really nerve-wracking. I was nervous. I didn't do the best, but I still did well."
Harlan's quartet of Kaia Bieker, Brecken VanBaale, Lilly Metzger and Liv Freund tallied a personal record in the 4x400 on their way to an eighth-place finish in a time of 4:06.29.
Venteicher wasn't the only CAM athlete to leave with a medal, as Connor McKee ran to an eighth-place finish in the 400 hurdles. The Central Missouri commit posted a time of 56.11.
"I came with the 11th-fastest time and I wanted to run faster than that," McKee said. "I feel like I had a really explosive start. The first seven hurdles felt really good."
Audubon's Gavin Smith was three spots behind McKee in 11th (56.55).
"It was fun getting out here and being able to compete," Smith said. "I wasn't expecting this when the season started. There was a lot of great competition."
Clarinda's Isaac Jones finished in a tie for 11th in the high jump. The sophomore cleared the opening height of 6-01 but could not get over 6-03 in his Drake Relays debut.
"I could have done better," Jones said. "It's a crazy experience. It was nice to be here."
Lewis Central's Hunter Deyo tossed a 51-02.25 in the shot put for a 13th-place performance.
"It wasn't my best throw, but I'll keep improving," Deyo said. "It hurt taking one of my first losses, but I have to keep moving forward."
LC counterpart Maddie Bergman posted a 25th-place outing in the long jump. Bergman pioneered the Titans' 4x100 team to a 40th-place performance.
"It obviously wasn't my day jumping," Bergman said. "But the 4x1 PR'd. It was a fun day."
Underwood's Haylee Seidler threw a 112-07 in the discus, good enough to finish 20th.
"I didn't come out how I wanted to, but it's just more practice for state," Seidler said. "There was some really good competition, and I was nervous the whole time."
Logan-Magnolia's Tre Melby finished 21st in the shot put. The Northwest Missouri State football commit threw a 47-07.50 in his final toss.
Nerves impacted Melby, too.
"I was nervous," he said. "It's a good learning experience. I was excited to throw with these athletes and had fun."
Complete results from the Drake Relays can be found here.
KMALAND DRAKE RELAY RESULTS
Girls Sprint Medley: 8th. Sioux City West
Girls 3000: 5th. Kaia Downs (Sioux City East)
Boys 3200: 3rd. Will Lohr (Sioux City North); 6th. Jaysen Bouwers (Sioux City North); 7th. Gabe Nash (Sioux City North)
Girls Discus: 4th. Kelsey Fields (Creston); 20th. Haylee Seidler (Underwood); 21st. Catlyn Miller (Sioux City North)
Girls 4x100: 19th. Nodaway Valley; 25th. Sioux City East; 40th. Lewis Central; 45th. Sioux City West
Boys 4x100: 30th. Underwood; 34. Glenwood
Boys Shot Put: 9th. Layne Pryor (Woodbine); 13th. Hunter Deyo (Lewis Central); 21st. Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia)
Boys Long Jump: 14th. Aiden Kuehl (Bishop Heelan)
Boys 4x800: 3rd. Sioux City North
Girls SHR: 11th. Nodaway Valley
Girls 100: 1st. Holly Duax (Sioux City West); 13th. Lily Juhnke (Sioux City West)
Boys 100: 7th. Brayden Wollan (Underwood); 31st. Aidan Hall (Harlan)
Boys Distance Medley: 14th. Lewis Central; DNF. Sioux City North
Boys 400: 3rd. Brayden Wollan (Underwood)
Boys High Jump: 2nd. Noah James (Treynor); 11th. Isaac Jones (Clarinda); NH. Brogan Allensworth (Riverside)
Boys Discus: 1st. Layne Pryor (Woodbine); 17th. Caden Lafleur (Bishop Heelan)
Boys 4x200: 21st. Treynor
Girls Shot Put: 2nd. Kelsey Fields (Creston); 5th. Zoe Rus (Underwood); 6th. Molly Venteicher (CAM); 10th. Kenzie Schon (Kuemper Catholic); 15th. Sara Morales (Shenandoah)
Girls Long Jump: 6th. Lineya Wells (Sioux City East); 8th. Lilly McNaughton (LeMars); 16th. Maddie Fry (Nodaway Valley); 25th. Maddie Fry (Lewis Central)
Girls 100 Hurdles: 21st. Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley)
Boys 110 Hurdles: 14th. Sid Schaaf (Treynor); 20th. Noah James (Treynor)
Girls 800: 8th. Kaia Downs (Sioux City East)
Boys 800: 2nd. Craig Alan Becker (Atlantic)
Boys 400 Hurdles: 2nd. Sid Schaaf (Treynor); 6th. Noah James (Treynor); 8th. Connor McKee (CAM); 11th. Gavin Smith (Audubon)
Boys 1600: 4th. Will Lohr (Sioux City North); 11th. Gabe Nash (Sioux City North)
Girls 4x400: 8th. Harlan; 21st. Bishop Heelan
Boys 4x400: 6th. Treynor; 24th. Underwood