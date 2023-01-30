College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Purdue is the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Men's College Basketball Polls. 

Tennessee, Houston, Alabama and Arizona complete the top five in the AP while Tennesse, Houston, Virginia and Alabama are the top five in the Coaches. 

Kansas moved up one spot to No. 8.

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 

1. Purdue (62)

7. Kansas State

8. Kansas

10. Texas

11. Baylor

13. Iowa State

14. Marquette

15. TCU

16. Xavier

17. Providence

21. Indiana

24. UConn

RV: Missouri, Illinois, Creighton, Rutgers, Northwestern, St. Louis 

COACHES POLL

1. Purdue (32)

6. Kansas State

8. Kansas 

9. Texas

11. Baylor

12. Marquette

13. Iowa State

15. Xavier

16. TCU

17. Providence

22. Indiana

25. Illinois

RV: Creighton, Rutgers, Missouri, Northwestern, Michigan State 

