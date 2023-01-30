(KMAland) -- Purdue is the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Men's College Basketball Polls.
Tennessee, Houston, Alabama and Arizona complete the top five in the AP while Tennesse, Houston, Virginia and Alabama are the top five in the Coaches.
Kansas moved up one spot to No. 8.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
1. Purdue (62)
7. Kansas State
8. Kansas
10. Texas
11. Baylor
13. Iowa State
14. Marquette
15. TCU
16. Xavier
17. Providence
21. Indiana
24. UConn
RV: Missouri, Illinois, Creighton, Rutgers, Northwestern, St. Louis
COACHES POLL
1. Purdue (32)
6. Kansas State
8. Kansas
9. Texas
11. Baylor
12. Marquette
13. Iowa State
15. Xavier
16. TCU
17. Providence
22. Indiana
25. Illinois
RV: Creighton, Rutgers, Missouri, Northwestern, Michigan State