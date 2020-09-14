Football
(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland school reside in the latest batch of high school football rankings released by Radio Iowa.

Harlan is the highest-ranked area team, coming in at No. 2 in Class 3A. Other ranked KMAland teams include Lewis Central, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia, Audubon, Fremont-Mills and CAM. The complete rankings can be found here

The complete list of ranked KMAland teams can be found below. 

CLASS 8-MAN

3. Audubon 

5. Fremont-Mills

7. CAM

CLASS A

9. Logan-Magnolia

CLASS 1A

4. Underwood 

CLASS 3A 

2. Harlan

4. Lewis Central

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

