(KMAland) -- Eight KMAland school reside in the latest batch of high school football rankings released by Radio Iowa.
Harlan is the highest-ranked area team, coming in at No. 2 in Class 3A. Other ranked KMAland teams include Lewis Central, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia, Audubon, Fremont-Mills and CAM. The complete rankings can be found here.
The complete list of ranked KMAland teams can be found below.
CLASS 8-MAN
3. Audubon
5. Fremont-Mills
7. CAM
CLASS A
9. Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 1A
4. Underwood
CLASS 3A
2. Harlan
4. Lewis Central
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton