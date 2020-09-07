(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia, Mount Ayr and Glenwood all joined the latest Radio Iowa state football rankings on Monday.
In addition, Underwood made the biggest in-poll move with a three-spot jump in Class 1A up to No. 4. Check out the area teams that are ranked below. View the complete rankings linked here.
CLASS 8-MAN
3. Audubon (same)
5. Fremont-Mills (same)
7. CAM (same)
CLASS A
10. Logan-Magnolia (NR)
CLASS 1A
4. Underwood (up 3)
8. Mount Ayr (NR)
CLASS 2A
None
CLASS 3A
2. Harlan (same)
4. Lewis Central (same)
7. Glenwood (NR)
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 4)
CLASS 4A
None