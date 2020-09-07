KMAland Football

(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia, Mount Ayr and Glenwood all joined the latest Radio Iowa state football rankings on Monday.

In addition, Underwood made the biggest in-poll move with a three-spot jump in Class 1A up to No. 4. Check out the area teams that are ranked below. View the complete rankings linked here.

CLASS 8-MAN

3. Audubon (same)

5. Fremont-Mills (same)

7. CAM (same)

CLASS A 

10. Logan-Magnolia (NR)

CLASS 1A 

4. Underwood (up 3)

8. Mount Ayr (NR)

CLASS 2A 

None

CLASS 3A 

2. Harlan (same)

4. Lewis Central (same)

7. Glenwood (NR)

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (down 4)

CLASS 4A 

None

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.