(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central and St. Albert highlight the first Radio Iowa football rankings of 2021 with second-place designations.
Other ranked KMAland teams include CAM (8-Player), Audubon (8-Player), Fremont-Mills (8-Player), Logan-Magnolia (A), Mount Ayr (A), Underwood (1A), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3A) and Glenwood (4A).
You can view the full rankings here and the list of KMAland football schools below.
8-PLAYER
3. CAM
4. Audubon
9. Fremont-Mills
CLASS A
2. St. Albert
4. Logan-Magnolia
10. Mount Ayr
CLASS 1A
4. Underwood
CLASS 3A
2. Harlan
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A
2. Lewis Central
7. Glenwood