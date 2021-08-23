College football

(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central and St. Albert highlight the first Radio Iowa football rankings of 2021 with second-place designations.

Other ranked KMAland teams include CAM (8-Player), Audubon (8-Player), Fremont-Mills (8-Player), Logan-Magnolia (A), Mount Ayr (A), Underwood (1A), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3A) and Glenwood (4A). 

You can view the full rankings here and the list of KMAland football schools below. 

8-PLAYER

3. CAM

4. Audubon

9. Fremont-Mills 

CLASS A 

2. St. Albert 

4. Logan-Magnolia 

10. Mount Ayr 

CLASS 1A

4. Underwood

CLASS 3A

2. Harlan 

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

CLASS 4A 

2. Lewis Central

7. Glenwood 

