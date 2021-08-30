(KMAland) -- Riverside is a new face to the Radio Iowa football rankings while nine other KMAland schools are also ranked.
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 8 in Class A while Harlan and Logan-Magnolia are the highest-ranked KMAland squads, coming in No. 2 in Class 3A and Class A, respectively.
Lewis Central, Glenwood, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Underwood, St. Albert, CAM and Audubon are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and the complete list of KMAland teams below.
8-PLAYER
2. CAM
4. Audubon
CLASS A
2. Logan-Magnolia
8. Riverside
9. St. Albert
CLASS 1A
4. Underwood
CLASS 3A
2. Harlan
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A
5. Lewis Central
7. Glenwood