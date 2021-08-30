Rhett Bentley & Austin Kremkoski
Rhett Bentley and Austin Kremkoski

(KMAland) -- Riverside is a new face to the Radio Iowa football rankings while nine other KMAland schools are also ranked. 

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 8 in Class A while Harlan and Logan-Magnolia are the highest-ranked KMAland squads, coming in No. 2 in Class 3A and Class A, respectively.

Lewis Central, Glenwood, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Underwood, St. Albert, CAM and Audubon are also ranked.

View the full rankings here and the complete list of KMAland teams below. 

8-PLAYER

2. CAM

4. Audubon

CLASS A

2. Logan-Magnolia

8. Riverside

9. St. Albert 

CLASS 1A

4. Underwood

CLASS 3A

2. Harlan 

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

CLASS 4A

5. Lewis Central

7. Glenwood 

