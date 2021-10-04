Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central.jpg

Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Audubon moved up one spot in the latest state football rankings released by Radio Iowa on Monday. 

The Titans jumped to No. 4 in Class 4A while Audubon climbed to No. 9 in 8-Player. CAM, Logan-Magnolia, Underwood, Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton stayed put at their respective spots. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

8-PLAYER

2. CAM (same)

9. Audubon (up 1)

CLASS A 

6. Logan-Magnolia (same)

CLASS 1A

3. Underwood (same)

CLASS 3A 

1. Harlan (same)

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)

CLASS 4A

4. Lewis Central (up 1) 

