(KMAland) -- Lewis Central and Audubon moved up one spot in the latest state football rankings released by Radio Iowa on Monday.
The Titans jumped to No. 4 in Class 4A while Audubon climbed to No. 9 in 8-Player. CAM, Logan-Magnolia, Underwood, Harlan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton stayed put at their respective spots.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
8-PLAYER
2. CAM (same)
9. Audubon (up 1)
CLASS A
6. Logan-Magnolia (same)
CLASS 1A
3. Underwood (same)
CLASS 3A
1. Harlan (same)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (same)
CLASS 4A
4. Lewis Central (up 1)