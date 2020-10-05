Grant Sturm, Atlantic.jpg
Grant Sturm, Atlantic

(KMAland) -- Atlantic moved up two spots while Mount Ayr and Sioux City East moved into the latest state football rankings released by Radio Iowa. 

In total, 12 KMAland teams are ranked including Coon Rapids-Bayard, CAM, Fremont-Mills, Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, Mount Ayr, Underwood, Atlantic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Lewis Central, Harlan and Sioux City East.

The complete rankings can be found here.

The list of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below. 

CLASS 8-MAN

3. Audubon

5. Fremont-Mills

6. CAM

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard

CLASS A 

9. Logan-Magnolia

CLASS 1A

7. Underwood

10. Mount Ayr

CLASS 2A 

6. Atlantic

CLASS 3A 

2. Harlan

4. Lewis Central

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A 

9. Sioux City East 

