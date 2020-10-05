(KMAland) -- Atlantic moved up two spots while Mount Ayr and Sioux City East moved into the latest state football rankings released by Radio Iowa.
In total, 12 KMAland teams are ranked including Coon Rapids-Bayard, CAM, Fremont-Mills, Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, Mount Ayr, Underwood, Atlantic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Lewis Central, Harlan and Sioux City East.
The complete rankings can be found here.
The list of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 8-MAN
3. Audubon
5. Fremont-Mills
6. CAM
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard
CLASS A
9. Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 1A
7. Underwood
10. Mount Ayr
CLASS 2A
6. Atlantic
CLASS 3A
2. Harlan
4. Lewis Central
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A
9. Sioux City East