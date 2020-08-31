Football
Photo: APT Sports

(KMAland) -- Harlan is up to No. 2 in the latest Radio Iowa rankings while eight other KMAland schools also find themselves ranked. 

Ranked KMAland schools include Harlan, Lewis Central, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Underwood, Treynor, St. Albert, Audubon, Fremont-Mills and CAM. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below.

CLASS 8-Man

3. Audubon

5. CAM

7. Fremont-Mills

CLASS A

10. St. Albert

CLASS 1A

7. Underwood

9. Treynor

CLASS 3A

2. Harlan

4. Lewis Central 

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

