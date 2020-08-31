(KMAland) -- Harlan is up to No. 2 in the latest Radio Iowa rankings while eight other KMAland schools also find themselves ranked.
Ranked KMAland schools include Harlan, Lewis Central, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Underwood, Treynor, St. Albert, Audubon, Fremont-Mills and CAM. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 8-Man
3. Audubon
5. CAM
7. Fremont-Mills
CLASS A
10. St. Albert
CLASS 1A
7. Underwood
9. Treynor
CLASS 3A
2. Harlan
4. Lewis Central
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton