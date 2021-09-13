(KMAland) -- Sioux City East is a new face to the Radio Iowa football rankings while Underwood also moved a spot in Class 1A.
The Eagles are now ranked number three while CAM, Audubon, Riverside, Logan-Magnolia, Harlan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Lewis Central are also ranked.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 8-PLAYER
2. CAM
4. Audubon
CLASS A
5. Riverside
6. Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 1A
3. Underwood
CLASS 3A
1. Harlan
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A
4. Lewis Central