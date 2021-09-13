Sioux City East Black Raiders.jpg

(KMAland) -- Sioux City East is a new face to the Radio Iowa football rankings while Underwood also moved a spot in Class 1A. 

The Eagles are now ranked number three while CAM, Audubon, Riverside, Logan-Magnolia, Harlan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Lewis Central are also ranked. 

View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 8-PLAYER

2. CAM

4. Audubon

CLASS A 

5. Riverside

6. Logan-Magnolia

CLASS 1A

3. Underwood 

CLASS 3A

1. Harlan

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 4A 

4. Lewis Central 

