(KMAland) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard is new to the Radio Iowa Rankings while eight other KMAland school are also ranked. 

Harlan is the highest-ranked area team, coming in at No. 2 in Class 3A. Other ranked teams include Lewis Central, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia, Audubon, Fremont-Mills, CAM & Coon Rapids-Bayard. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams can be found below. 

CLASS 8-MAN 

3. Audubon

5. Fremont-Mills

7. CAM

10. Coon Rapids-Bayard

CLASS A 

10. Logan-Magnolia

CLASS 1A

4. Underwood 

CLASS 3A 

2. Harlan

4. Lewis Central

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

