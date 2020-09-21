(KMAland) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard is new to the Radio Iowa Rankings while eight other KMAland school are also ranked.
Harlan is the highest-ranked area team, coming in at No. 2 in Class 3A. Other ranked teams include Lewis Central, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Underwood, Logan-Magnolia, Audubon, Fremont-Mills, CAM & Coon Rapids-Bayard. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams can be found below.
CLASS 8-MAN
3. Audubon
5. Fremont-Mills
7. CAM
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard
CLASS A
10. Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 1A
4. Underwood
CLASS 3A
2. Harlan
4. Lewis Central
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton