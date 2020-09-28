Grant Sturm, Atlantic.jpg


(KMAland) -- Underwood has moved up one spot in the latest Radio Iowa High School rankings while Atlantic is new to the mix.

In total, 10 KMAland teams are ranked including Audubon, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Fremont-Mills, Underwood, Atlantic, Logan-Magnolia, Harlan, Lewis Central and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below. 

CLASS 8-MAN

3. Audubon 

5. Fremont-Mills

7. CAM

10. Coon Rapids-Bayard

CLASS A 

9. Logan-Magnolia

CLASS 1A 

3. Underwood 

CLASS 2A 

8. Atlantic 

CLASS 3A 

2. Harlan 

4. Lewis Central 

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

