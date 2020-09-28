(KMAland) -- Underwood has moved up one spot in the latest Radio Iowa High School rankings while Atlantic is new to the mix.
In total, 10 KMAland teams are ranked including Audubon, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Fremont-Mills, Underwood, Atlantic, Logan-Magnolia, Harlan, Lewis Central and Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 8-MAN
3. Audubon
5. Fremont-Mills
7. CAM
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard
CLASS A
9. Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 1A
3. Underwood
CLASS 2A
8. Atlantic
CLASS 3A
2. Harlan
4. Lewis Central
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton