(KMAland) -- Harlan is now the top team in Radio Iowa's Class 3A state rankings while Riverside was also a big mover.
The Bulldogs climbed from No. 8 to No. 5 in the poll while CAM, Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, Underwood, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Lewis Central are also ranked.
Aside from Harlan, Montezuma (8-Player), West Hancock (Class A), Van Meter (Class 1A), Estherville Lincoln Central (Class 2A), North Scott (Class 4A) and Southeast Polk (Class 5A) are ranked at the top of their respective classes.
View the full rankings here and a list of ranked KMAland teams below.
8-PLAYER
2. CAM
4. Audubon
CLASS A
5. Riverside
6. Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 1A
4. Underwood
CLASS 3A
1. Harlan
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A
4. Lewis Central