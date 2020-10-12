Sam Wilber, St. Albert.jpg
(KMAland) -- St. Albert is back in the Radio Iowa state football rankings while 11 other KMAland schools are also ranked.

Harlan is ranked the highest among area teams, coming at No. 2 in Class 3A. Other ranked teams include Audubon, CAM, Fremont-Mills, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Logan-Magnolia, Underwood, Mount Ayr, Atlantic, Lewis Central and Sioux City East. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below.

CLASS 8-MAN

3. Audubon

5. CAM

6. Fremont-Mills

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard

CLASS A

9. Logan-Magnolia

10. St. Albert

CLASS 1A 

6. Underwood

10. Mount Ayr

CLASS 2A 

6. Atlantic

CLASS 3A

2. Harlan 

6. Lewis Central

CLASS 4A 

9. Sioux City East 

