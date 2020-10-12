(KMAland) -- St. Albert is back in the Radio Iowa state football rankings while 11 other KMAland schools are also ranked.
Harlan is ranked the highest among area teams, coming at No. 2 in Class 3A. Other ranked teams include Audubon, CAM, Fremont-Mills, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Logan-Magnolia, Underwood, Mount Ayr, Atlantic, Lewis Central and Sioux City East. The complete rankings can be found here. The list of ranked KMAland teams can be viewed below.
CLASS 8-MAN
3. Audubon
5. CAM
6. Fremont-Mills
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard
CLASS A
9. Logan-Magnolia
10. St. Albert
CLASS 1A
6. Underwood
10. Mount Ayr
CLASS 2A
6. Atlantic
CLASS 3A
2. Harlan
6. Lewis Central
CLASS 4A
9. Sioux City East