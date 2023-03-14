(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak girls tennis squad returns plenty this season. They hope that parlays into some success.
"We're feeling great," Red Oak head coach Zoey Swanson tells KMA Sports. "We can't believe it's already that time of the year, but we're excited to get out there. We start practice on Monday. We had a lot of interest at our tennis meeting, so we're excited."
The Tigers had a 10-5 dual record last season and finished fifth at the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament with five seniors on their roster.
"We had a lot of seniors help provide leadership," Swanson said. "They set forth the opportunities for this year's team. We have a lot returning. That's super beneficial. I feel strong about our lineup this year."
Senior Tessa Rolenc and junior Merced Ramirez highlight the Tigers' returnees. The doubles squad finished second at Hawkeye Ten Tournament and qualified for state.
"They do a good job with strategy," Swanson said. "They're very coachable. They want to converse and maintain a positive headspace. Their energy on the court serves them well. They have great chemistry. I think that will continue throughout the season."
Grace Wingfield and Kayden Wingfield also return to the lineup this year, while the other two spots are up for grabs.
Swanson feels the early practices will focus on cleaning up the basics before opening competitions with three matches in a week with Lewis Central (April 3rd), Creston (April 4th) and Glenwood (April 6th).
"We prioritize foundational skills," she said. "We're excited to hit the ground running. I think those meets will build the mental toughness needed throughout the season. Building mental toughness is an important piece."
The Tigers should be in the top half of the Hawkeye Ten. If things go their way, they could accomplish even more than that.
"This team is capable of what we've achieved in the past," Swanson said. "The first week gives us a good picture of what we need to improve. We'll put it in the hands of the players. We're excited to see how they work together."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Swanson.