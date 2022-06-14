(Creston) -- Led by junior Nevaeh Randall, the Creston softball team is on its way to a memorable season.
The Panthers are coming off a busy and productive week where they went 6-2, including a 2-2 performance at their John Stephens Classic on Friday and Saturday.
Add in their Monday sweep of Kuemper Catholic, and the Panthers are 12-4 on the season with a No. 9 state ranking in Class 4A.
"Last week went well for us," Randall said. "Our team has built chemistry, and we're playing well. We've battled in tough games with tough teams and pulled through in the conference."
Randall and her teammates have played a tough schedule. Their four losses are to Harlan, 3A No. 7 Estherville Lincoln Central, 4A No. 6 Dallas Center-Grimes and 5A No. 15 Ankeny.
"I think we've proved ourselves," Randall said. "We're a really good ball team, and we're confident with ourselves and our team."
Creston's offense is hitting .325 with a .395 on-base percentage and has tallied 122 runs through 16 games.
Their explosive offense showed last week while Randall shined with 11 RBI and four home runs to earn Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"We're confident that this is our year we can make another state appearance," she said. "I've always focused on average, but as I mature, power is a skill I've inherited. I feel pretty confident in my at-bats."
After her stellar week, Randall is hitting .389 with a team-high 20 RBI and six home runs.
"I just think about base hits or getting on," she said. "I clear my mind before I go up to the plate. Anything can happen in an at-bat, but the hard work pays off when those key hits come."
Randall's junior season builds off her fantastic sophomore year, in which she hit .423 with a team-high 40 RBI and nine home runs.
"I've come around more on hitting things besides home runs," she said.
Randall has her team primed to put together a deep postseason and perhaps reach the state tournament for the second time in three years.
"We need to keep working and never take advantage of a game that happened," she said. "You can always get better. We can only get better, but we need to keep playing like we are. I think we'll get there."
Check out the full interview with Randall below.