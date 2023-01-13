(KMAland) -- Day 13 & Blog 13 of 2023.
The Friday jump around is back. Otherwise known as Random Thoughts. Let’s take a look at 22 matchups on tonight’s basketball state that have entered my random thought process.
Please keep in mind that when I write, “BCMoore says” that is in reference to the analytical website (bcmoorerankings.com). I am not BCMoore. I am Derek. Onward!
•Boom! Here’s 22 games that are catching my eye.
GIRLS: Clarinda (4-9) at Shenandoah (6-7): The Fillies have won three of their last four, and they are trying to climb back into the land of the .500 with a win here. Shenandoah won a 51-42 game earlier this year, and Clarinda is looking for their first win in the series since 2014. BCMoore says: Shenandoah by 13.11.
BOYS: Red Oak (3-8) at St. Albert (2-9): This is the second time the two teams have met in the last 10 days, and the Tigers were winners in that first matchup, 70-58. Red Oak has won the last three in the series between the two clubs after St. Albert won 17 of the first 18. BCMoore says: Red Oak by 3.54.
BOYS: Glenwood (9-2) at Kuemper Catholic (10-1): The two hottest teams in the league. Glenwood has won six in a row while Kuemper has won 10 straight. The Knights won last year’s game by seven in Glenwood to snap a four-game win streak for the Rams that dated back to the 2017-18 season. BCMoore says: Kuemper Catholic by 8.19.
BOYS: Lewis Central (6-5) at Creston (5-3): Creston has that look of a team that is going to jump up and knock off one of the top teams in the league at some point. Could it be tonight? The Titans beat Harlan and Clarinda to open 2023, but they fell to Skutt Catholic the last time out. Creston has also gone 2-1 with wins over Clarinda and Red Oak and a loss to Denison-Schleswig. The Titans have won the last six in the series with Creston last winning January 5th, 2015. BCMoore says: Lewis Central by 7.99.
GIRLS: Atlantic (9-3) at Harlan (8-3): Oh, I think I can get behind a state-rated battle. Atlantic has ripped off four in a row, but they have not beat Harlan during the Bound era in 26 tries. Harlan bounced back from their 2023-opening loss to LC by beating then-undefeated St. Albert and Glenwood. This is their fourth straight game against a ranked opponent and fifth in the last six. BCMoore says: Harlan by 2.30.
GIRLS: Fremont-Mills (8-3) at East Mills (7-3): F-M has wins in four of their last five, and the only loss in that mix was a two-point defeat at Shenandoah. East Mills has run off four in a row. The Knights won this matchup in December, 38-37. Check it out tonight on the KMAX-Stream. BCMoore says: East Mills by 0.52.
BOYS: Tri-Center (7-4) at Audubon (4-7): It certainly appears both of these teams are playing really well in 2023. Tri-Center narrowly lost to AHSTW and have double-digit wins over Logan-Magnolia and Riverside. Meanwhile, Audubon is also 2-1 with win over Ar-We-Va and Missouri Valley (by 30) and a loss to IKM-Manning. Audubon last beat Tri-Center in January 2019. The Trojans won in early December by 30. BCMoore says: Tri-Center by 13.34.
BOYS: AHSTW (11-0) at Underwood (7-2): AHSTW is into the all-important IHSAA state rankings after their double-digit road win over Ballard. And interestingly enough, that win came just one night after their narrow two-point win over Tri-Center. Underwood takes their second shot at the Vikings tonight, and they get it at home. AHSTW won the December meeting by 11, and they have a streak of seven in a row in the series. Watch this one on our KMAX-Stream tonight. BCMoore says: AHSTW by 6.75.
BOYS: Southeast Warren (8-3) at Bedford (10-1): This one figures to be very interesting. Bedford bounced back from their pre-break loss to East Mills by routing Southwest Valley (by 26) and then handling Mount Ayr last Friday (by 11). Southeast Warren has won five in a row, including a rout of Twin Cedars last night. Different animal here tonight. And it’s a Bulldog. Bedford has won nine in a row in the series. Southeast Warren last won in January 2012. BCMoore says: Bedford by 23.76.
GIRLS: Martensdale-St. Marys (11-2) at Lenox (6-4): You never know what can happen when you come into Taylor County with a state ranking attached to your name. That’s what Martensdale-St. Marys is doing tonight. They’ve won their last four, and they’ve won them in plenty dominant fashion. Lenox couldn’t quite keep up with Nodaway Valley a week ago, so the task seems like a tall one. But, that’s why they play the games. BCMoore says: MSTM by 27.00.
GIRLS: Wayne (7-6) at Southwest Valley (3-8): Can Southwest Valley sneak up and snag one here? They had a fourth-quarter lead against Stanton just last night, and they pushed Mount Ayr to a tight game earlier this week. Wayne snapped a three-game skid with a win of their own on Thursday night. This could turn interesting. The Falcons won last year’s game, which was the first win in nine tries against Southwest Valley. BCMoore says: SW Valley by 2.08.
GIRLS: Ar-We-Va (4-5) at CAM (7-4): Both teams have recently run across the red hot Glidden-Ralston, which we will get to in a bit. However, Ar-We-Va had a four-game win streak until that loss. And CAM was cruising along, too. Now, we have a fairly intriguing matchup in Anita tonight. The Cougars have won eight straight in the series with Ar-We-Va last winning in December 2018. BCMoore says: CAM by 27.42.
GIRLS: Glidden-Ralston (7-4) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (9-2): Does Glidden-Ralston have anything for Exira/EHK tonight? We’re fixing to find out is a thing I like to say in situations like this. The Wildcats have won three in a row, including a one-point win over CAM last week and then routs of Coon Rapids-Bayard and Ar-We-Va. Something tells me they might have something for the Spartans, although Exira/EHK has 25 wins in 26 tries during the Bound era against their RVC mate. BCMoore says: Exira/EHK by 29.34.
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln (6-3) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (7-2): Oooohhh boy. Heelan just lost for the second time this season earlier this week when they fell to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. AL has lost two in a row and three of their last four. Of course, those losses came to Roosevelt, Bellevue West and Sioux City East. This is hardly going to be easy, especially with the Lynx making the trip to Sioux City. AL, though, is riding a six-game win streak in the series. BCMoore says: Abraham Lincoln by 4.21.
BOYS: Moravia (11-1) at Mormon Trail (8-2): A biiiig Bluegrass Conference meeting coming your way. Mormon Trail lost in a tough and tight one with Ankeny Christian on Tuesday night and will be looking to avoid a two-game skid against a Mohawks team that has not lost in conference play yet. Moravia has won the last four times the two teams played with three of those by single digits. Another classic on the way. BCMoore says: Moravia by 13.44.
GIRLS: Lamoni (5-6) at Murray (9-4): Murray is rounding into form with four consecutive wins while Lamoni has been dealing with a number of girls out of the lineup. The Mustangs won the first meeting of the year against the Demons, taking a 43-29 win in November. That snapped Lamoni’s nine-game win streak against Murray. BCMoore says: Murray by 5.44.
GIRLS: Ankeny Christian (11-2) at Twin Cedars (9-3): That’s a lot of wins between the two teams, and someone is about to get another. Ankeny Christian has won seven in a row while Twin Cedars’ win streak is up to five after a win last night over Southeast Warren in overtime. The series over the last 12 games has been pretty even with the Eagles winning seven of them. That includes a 17-point win for ACA last February. BCMoore says: Ankeny Christian by 8.73.
GIRLS: East Atchison (7-5) vs. St. Joseph Christian (10-3): The Fairfax Invitational championship on the line, and the Wolves will look to keep the trophy in one of their home gyms here. East Atchison has won the last seven times the two teams have played on the hardcourt, including in the 2019 and 2020 district tournament. They last met in Fairfax in 2015, and I sure feel like I was there.
BOYS: Nodaway Valley (N/A) vs. Falls City (5-7): I’ve got some bad news. I don’t know what the heck Nodaway Valley’s record is right now. There are a number of scores from games that haven’t bene inputted, but I believe they have at least eight wins. Anyway, Falls City got locked in the poor tiebreaker situation that sent East Atchison to the final and ST. Joseph Christian into the fifth-place match. All of that is to say this should be a doozy.
GIRLS: Johnson-Brock (11-2) vs. Falls City Sacred Heart (10-2): The two Pioneer Conference stalwarts meet for the championship of the MUDECAS A Tournament. Loser has to correctly pronounce MUDECAS without messing up. This is round one of at least two — maybe four or five. And I’m here for it.
BOYS: Fairbury (6-6) at Auburn (8-4): Auburn is starting to get into the zone. Not the defensive kind because Jim Weeks would never. The. Bulldogs have won three in a row, including two blowout wins over winning teams. Fairbury started 4-0, but they’ve since ran into their own gauntlet.
GIRLS: Elmwood-Murdock (8-3) at Conestoga (6-5): An East Central Nebraska Conference matchup between winning teams is something I can get behind. I’ve always said that. The Knights have wins in three of their last four while the Cougars are just the opposite.
•Back to BCMoore. Let’s see if we missed any that could steal the show tonight.
-GIRLS: Boone (3-9) is favored by 6.70 at Denison-Schleswig (2-8)
-GIRLS: Sioux City North (2-8) is a very slight 0.69 favorite at Western Christian (2-10).
-GIRLS: The Bedford girls (2-10) are favored to beat Southeast Warren (2-9) by 4.91.
-GIRLS: IKM-Manning (4-6) is a 4.75 favorite at Riverside (5-7).
-BOYS: Denison-Schleswig (6-2) is a mere 6.77 favorite against Boone (2-8).
-BOYS: Harlan (6-3) is a 6.04 favorite at home against Atlantic (4-7).
-BOYS: Diagonal (5-5) is a 3.08 favorite against the visiting Seymour (4-6).
-BOYS: IKM-Manning (6-4) is an 8.81 favorite at Riverside (4-7).
-BOYS: Southwest Valley (4-7) is an 8.78 favorite against Wayne (5-7).
•You want to know what’s fun? We will have every single one of those scores later tonight on the Keast Auto Family Scoreboard Show between 9:30 and 11:00 on AM 960 and FM 99.1. We’ve also got this:
AM/X: Western Iowa Conference Girls & Boys Basketball Doubleheader — AHSTW at Underwood, 6:00 PM (Trevor Maeder) Girls joined in progress at 6:15 PM.
FM/X: Fairfax Tournament Invitational — Boys 3rd Place & Girls Championship, 6:00 PM (Ethan Hewett)
X: Corner Conference Girls & Boys Basketball Doubleheader — Fremont-Mills at East Mills, 6:00 PM (Nick Stavas)
Watch all of these games tonight and more linked here at our KMA Sports Live Stream Page. https://www.kmaland.com/sports/livestream/
Have a wonderful weekend.
