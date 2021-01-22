(KMAland) -- It’s been a while since we got a little random on a Friday, but I just found myself bursting with thoughts. Some small, some big. All of them….Random Thoughts.
See what I did there?
-The Iowa High School Athletic Association dropped a couple news items on our heads yesterday. First and foremost, let’s start with the football item in which there will now be seven classes and an expansion of the playoffs. For those that didn’t read our story or the release from the IHSAA, the classes are 8-Player, A, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A.
In 3A, 4A and 5A, there are 36 teams each with nine regular season games apiece and 16 playoff qualifiers. In Class 1A and 2A, there are 48 teams, eight regular season games and 32 playoff qualifiers. In Class A and 8-Player, there are also eight regular season games and 32 qualifiers.
This is obviously an expansion from the last time we had a true playoff system. Each class had just 16 qualifiers during the last non-pandemic cycle. It’s not the first time, though, that the Iowa playoff system has had 32 qualifiers, as that’s how it was for all classes at some point not too long ago.
Of course, the expansion of the playoffs has brought out the naysayers. It cheapens the regular season, they say. It’s the give-everybody-a-ribbon-mentality, they add. It’s the participation trophy era, they gripe. On and on and on.
But what are we really griping about? More opportunities for kids to play in a postseason atmosphere? From my perspective, more opportunities for high school athletes is a good thing. Not only that, and I’m speaking from a media perspective, it also allows for more interesting and intriguing games throughout the course of the year.
We don’t know exactly how those 32 playoff qualifiers will be decided at this point, but I think it’s pretty safe to say more playoff qualifiers means more regular season games that matter. More regular season games that matter makes it easier for me to tell stories, easier for players to stay healthy (you know what I mean) and easier for athletes to play in important games.
-Now…I do understand that there is a major point of contention from those that are against expanded playoffs, and it has to do with banners. State basketball, state volleyball, state baseball, state softball and on and on and on….all of those teams get banners for getting into the top eight. Not top 16, not top 32 – it’s only the top eight.
I agree that you should have to earn (that’s a big word with these folks) a banner, so I think there’s a way to appease these folks. Do we care about appeasing these folks? Not necessarily, but we do care to make sense of this situation. If every other sport is only giving out eight banners then shouldn’t that be what happens in football?
So, how about we call the first two rounds the “district playoff” rounds before the quarterfinals are dubbed the “state playoffs?” Would this quell the screams of the naysayers? Maybe, maybe not, but it definitely makes a lot of sense as you compare it to how they award state participants in other sports.
-While the banner talk is a big part of why many Iowans are against playoff expansion, I think there is another part of it: CHANGE. People don’t like change. They’re accustomed to the Iowa playoff system having 16 qualifiers because – everybody in unison – that’s how it’s always been. But, let me tell you, there was also a time where the forward pass was illegal, they wore leather helmets and punting on 4th and inches was always the right call.
We cover Missouri here at KMA, and they allow every team in the playoffs. GASP! Yes, every single team. Unlike Iowa, though, they distinguish between district playoffs, state sectionals, state quarterfinals and so on. They are consistent with their “state” qualifiers (it’s top 16 in every sport), and it does nothing to “cheapen” the eventual champion or the state qualifiers around them. Trust me, a 32-team playoff is different, but it’s not going to kill us. Oh, and it’s better than 16.
-I also recognize the fact that the move to the 32-team playoff might be a little less about more opportunities for high school athletes and more about recouping some lost money for the IHSAA. Sorry, I’m cynical, but I also think I’m right.
-Another bit of info from the IHSAA yesterday: The state wrestling tournament format is NOT changing after all. Do I think part of the reason it is staying the same is because the leak from the Iowa High School Sports Network was not received well? Do I also think that the fact that it was leaked had a lot to do with them NOT changing the format? Yes and absolutely yes. Regardless of the format, Trevor Maeder, Steve Baier and company are going to bring you all the amazing coverage you’ve come to expect from us over the years.
-Hey, we’re getting close to Baseball Hall of Fame announcement time, and I just want to throw out there that if you can’t find 10 candidates to vote for on this ballot then you done messed up. Here are my 10:
Barry Bonds (1) and Roger Clemens (2): If you vote for one then you vote for the other. If you don’t then you don’t vote for either. The greatest hitter of my life and the greatest pitcher of my life. It’s that simple. The PEDs throw a wrench into it, but I’m here to tell you that there are already PED users and abusers from many different eras already in the Hall. Plus, baseball was a big PED during their era, and it was perpetrated by current Hall of Famer Bud Selig, who is just as complicit for PED use for turning a blind eye to it while he and his group of owners raked in the bucks. Spare me the morality clause. There’s not much of it in the Cooperstown halls anyway.
Scott Rolen (3): A terrific hitter that got on base and hit for power while also being recognized as one of the best defensive players of his era – if not the best.
Billy Wagner (4): Relievers are difficult. It’s hard to measure them against other players, considering they played a lot less than the others up for induction. Wagner, though, should be compared with other relievers that are in. And he’s better than many of them, including recent inductee Trevor Hoffman. He didn’t have the longevity, but neither did Kirby Puckett. Among pitchers with at least 800 innings pitched, his strikeout rate of 11.9 per nine is the best in history. Hall. Of. Famer.
Todd Helton (5): People really have poo-pooed Colorado Rockies hitters over the years, and that makes sense considering some of the numbers put up by guys like Ellis Burks, Dante Bichette, Vinny Castilla and others. However, Todd Helton was a just plain old great hitter. His home/road splits look wild, but so were Jim Rice’s. Based on the average Hall of Fame first baseman, Helton compares favorably with 61.8 career WAR to the average Hall of Famer’s 66.9. His peak was even better than the average HOF 1B – 46.6 to 42.7 WAR.
Andruw Jones (6): I mean, come on. Longevity is an issue here, too, but Andruw was the absolute best defensive player of his era and arguably (or not arguably) the best defensive center fielder that EVER lived. He also hit 434 home runs, and his home runs as a teenager in the WORLD SERIES at YANKEE STADIUM is iconic.
Jeff Kent (7): Compared to his peers – other second basemen – Jeff Kent ranks as one of the greatest to ever man the position. He hit nearly 400 home runs and slugged .500 for his career. Among post-expansion two-baggers, Kent was only behind Craig Biggio, Roberto Alomar, Robinson Cano and Joe Morgan in career hits. Pretty good company.
Manny Ramirez (8): C’mon. You can’t have a Hall of Fame full of guys that love to hit and not have Manny Ramirez. Manny was a fool and a member of The Idiots with the Red Sox, but the man could absolutely crush. And when there was someone in scoring position, he turned into an absolute savant. He hit 555 home runs and posted a .300+ batting average, .400+ on-base percentage and .500+ slugging percentage. I won’t argue with those that don’t vote for him because he tested positive for PEDs (twice) after they were banned, but I’m trying to vote for 10 here, people.
Bobby Abreu (9): You probably didn’t realize how good this dude was, right? From 1998 through 2004 he was a top five or six valuable player in baseball along with…drum roll…Barry Bonds, A-Rod, Todd Helton, Andruw Jones and Scott Rolen. He hit, he played good defense and he stole 400+ bases. More than anything, though, he got on base. That’s good because the other option is not getting on base (getting out). From 1998-2011, he ranked in his league’s top 10 in walks 12 times. His 1,476 walks rank 20th all-time and his 3,949 times on base is 49th all-time. I mean, that’s really good.
Tim Hudson (10): My second son is named after this cool dude that won over 200 games in his career. Only 23 pitchers whose careers began in 1984 or later have won 200 times. Do I believe he’s a Hall of Famer? Maybe not, but I’m going to hold off on voting for Curt Schilling until he corrects being a huge piece of human garbage. Oh, and this is a fake vote anyway. I don’t have a HOF vote. Newsflash, I know.
-Have a great weekend!
