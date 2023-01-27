(KMAland) -- Day 27 & Blog 27 of 2023.
Another Friday has arrived. I’m not even sure if this should be called a Random Thoughts blog any longer, because it is not random. It’s planned. I actually list all these games out prior to Friday. Take it however you want to take it, my friends. Here are 27 of the best games in the area for tonight:
GIRLS: St. Albert (15-2) at Atlantic (13-4)
When you’ve got two teams with a combined 28 wins and just six losses, it’s one worth watching. The Saintes were upset by Atlantic just eight days ago in a 49-44 battle in Council Bluffs. How will Coach Dick Wettengel’s team respond? We’re fixing to find out. BCMoore Says: St. Albert by 1.53.
BOYS: Creston (8-5) at Harlan (9-3)
Another Friday, another big game in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Harlan has won seven of their last eight against Creston, which last won in February 2021 in this series. Both are coming off tough losses (Harlan in OT to Denison-Schleswig, Creston to Glenwood by 2). I’d expect another good one tonight. BCMoore Says: Harlan by 8.75.
GIRLS: Lewis Central (12-3) at Kuemper Catholic (10-7)
Two of the hottest girls basketball teams in the area. Kuemper has won five of their last six, which is great, but it’s the teams they have beat during that stretch that really stand out. The Knights have wins over Glenwood and Harlan in that mix. Meanwhile, Lewis Central has ripped off six consecutive victories. Kuemper last won in this series on December 9th, 2016. BCMoore Says: Lewis Central by 16.03.
BOYS: Lewis Central (8-8) at Kuemper Catholic (13-4)
Lewis Central may have got over the hump earlier this week when they edged past Sioux City North. Is that a late win that could unlock something big for them? Kuemper Catholic provides a stiff test, especially on the road. The Knights haven’t won in this series since 2017. BCMoore Says: Kuemper Catholic by 8.33.
GIRLS: Sidney (6-10) at Fremont-Mills (11-6)
Fremont-Mills was so good last night. So, so good. Now, can they bottle that up and take it with them into another game? Sometimes matchups don’t allow for it, but if F-M can just play half as good as they did last night the rest of the way I think they will be happy with the results. The Knights beat Sidney by 15 back in December. BCMoore Says: Fremont-Mills by 10.26.
BOYS: Sidney (7-8) at Fremont-Mills (10-6)
These two played a classic back in December with the Knights picking up a 57-55 win. Sidney seems to be playing some good ball of late with wins in four of their last five while F-M has lost their last three. Of course, those were against East Mills, Bedford and Woodbine (see: very good teams). BCMoore Says: Fremont-Mills by 0.33.
BOYS: IKM-Manning (9-7) at Treynor (10-5)
My guess: Treynor has been waiting for a chance at IKM-Manning again since their overtime loss in Manning back in December. That was the first time the Wolves won in this series since January 2017. If IKM-Manning can make it two in a row, it would be the first time they’ve done that since 2015. BCMoore Says: Treynor by 12.42.
BOYS: Missouri Valley (8-9) at Tri-Center (10-6)
There are a few teams out there where I have no clue what they’re going to do on a given night. Tri-Center seems to be trending in that direction. In their last three games, they’ve lost to IKM-Manning, lost to Woodbine and beat Treynor. Now, they could have easily gone 3-0 in those games, considering the two losses were by a combined seven points. They haven’t lost to Missouri Valley since February 2016, and this is the best Big Reds team since that team. BCMoore Says: Tri-Center by 19.03.
GIRLS: Wayne (11-7) at Lenox (8-7)
Little stat that you possibly may not have known before reading this: Wayne has won at least 11 games in four consecutive seasons. The Falcons will try to make it No. 12 in Lenox tonight, and they haven’t won there since 2017. BCMoore Says: Lenox by 9.55.
BOYS: Wayne (7-10) at Lenox (7-8)
Yep, I will go ahead and drop another Wayne/Lenox matchup. Mainly because I think this could be pretty fun to watch with a whole bunch of bucket-getters scheduled to be in the gymnasium. Gabe Funk, Keaton England and Rayce Snyder all average between 15.0 and 19.7 points per game. BCMoore Says: Lenox by 17.16.
BOYS: Southeast Warren (9-7) at Nodaway Valley (8-7)
Each team is desperate for a win. Southeast Warren has lost three straight and four of their last five while Nodaway Valley lost their last two, although they were more than competitive against Madrid. Those two losses also came directly after an impressive 14-point road win over Central Decatur. Nodaway Valley hasn’t lost to Southeast Warren since February 2011. BCMoore Says: Nodaway Valley by 11.73.
GIRLS: Central Decatur (9-7) at Southwest Valley (5-10)
Every once in awhile, I will drop a matchup where you look at the records, and you might be wondering why I did that. Well, something tells me this is going to be a good game. You might remember when I did this for Coon Rapids-Bayard/Woodbine girls last week. The Cardinals, though, will be going for their 10th consecutive win over the Timberwolves. BCMoore Says: Central Decatur by 11.40.
BOYS: Ar-We-Va (5-9) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-8)
Coon Rapids-Bayard has dropped four straight games, including the last three by 6, 6 and 8 points. Ar-We-Va, meanwhile, is coming off their most impressive win of the season when they beat Woodbine last time out. Can they keep that momentum? BCMoore Says: Coon Rapids-Bayard by 10.15.
GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-7) at Abraham Lincoln (9-6)
Round two for these two, but my guess is that Sergeant Bluff-Luton feels much better about how they’re playing right now than they did in December. That hardly guarantees anything, but it’s worth pointing out that the Warriors have won five consecutive games after a 2-7 start. The Lynx won the first meeting, 46-36, back on December 13th. BCMoore Says: AL by 6.70.
BOYS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-5) at Abraham Lincoln (10-4)
Abraham Lincoln has bounced back from their loss to Heelan two weeks ago by running off four straight wins, including three by double digits. The Warriors were upset by Sioux City West a week ago, and then they barely survived Sioux City North. Something to monitor. BCMoore Says: AL by 9.60.
BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic (11-4) at Sioux City West (5-7)
Heelan beat Sioux City West by 17 in December. West is much improved since then, and they are just one week removed from their third straight win — a 15-point triumph over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Heelan, meanwhile, dropped a game to LeMars, which had lost seven straight, earlier this week. What is happening? BCMoore Says: Heelan by 9.63.
BOYS: Moravia (15-1) vs. Melcher-Dallas (7-7)
It’s the Bluegrass Conference Tournament semifinals, and Moravia has won eight in a row. One of those wins was a 63-37 victory over Melcher-Dallas. But I don’t care. I still like tournament semifinal games. BCMoore Says: Moravia by 34.21.
BOYS: Ankeny Christian (14-3) vs. Mormon Trail (12-3)
Ankeny Christian has never lost to Mormon Trail. They almost did last January (61-60) and almost did 17 days ago (68-62). Mormon Trail is getting closer and closer, and I’m pretty excited to see if they can pull this one off. This is also a Bluegrass Conference Tournament semifinal. BCMoore Says: Ankeny Christian by 7.59.
GIRLS: Sioux City East (11-2) at Glenwood (10-5)
There are a combined 21 wins here and the two are a combined 15-5 in their last 20. Glenwood is coming off an impressive road win over Underwood last night. The test gets even stiffer with this Black Raiders bunch. BCMoore Says: SC East by 27.53.
BOYS: East Mills (15-2) at Riverside (5-11)
East Mills had their seven-game win streak snapped with a loss to Clarinda last evening. Now, they have to avoid letting that game beat them twice. Riverside is more than capable with Grady Jeppesen averaging 22.0 points per game. More than anything, who isn’t excited about this Jeppesen vs. Mason Crouse (18.3 PPG) meeting? BCMoore Says: East Mills by 7.98.
GIRLS: King City (13-4) vs. Northeast Nodaway (12-6)
The King City Invitational championship is on the line! The WildKats won the previous meeting this season by nine points, and if they can do it again it will be one the locals will never forget. And that’s because a trophy will be planted in their trophy case.
BOYS: South Holt (8-7) vs. Maysville (13-4)
South Holt is in the King City Invitational championship against a strong Maysville group. And the Knights actually won the matchup in December, 63-60. This series has been very tight, too, with South Holt winning 8 of the last 15 games they’ve played.
GIRLS: Cameron (8-8) vs. Maryville (7-10)
Maryville and Cameron meet at the Chillicothe Tournament in what could be the first of three matchups. They last met in a district matchup last February, and it was the Spoofhounds winning the matchup for the 11th time in the last 12 tries.
GIRLS: Falls City (12-5) at Weeping Water (9-7)
Another meeting between two winning clubs, and Falls City will look to continue their success of late. The Tigers have won four straight and five of their last six after starting 7-4. The Indians have also played well of late with three consecutive wins and victories in four of their last five.
GIRLS: Johnson-Brock (13-4) at Southern (8-7)
The Eagles hit the road for a Pioneer Conference matchup. They have six wins in their last eight with the only losses coming to Falls City Sacred Heart during that stretch.
GIRLS: Lewiston (12-4) at Sterling (12-4)
Sterling opened the season with five straight wins. They lost the next three and then won the next three. After losing in the opening round of the MUDECAS Tournament, they’ve since followed that up with four straight wins, including three on the road. In fact, their last home game was January 6th.
GIRLS: Syracuse (7-8) vs. Douglas County West (10-7)
Syracuse is in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament semifinals and get a look at Douglas County West for the first time this year. They’ve kind of been back and forth this season with wins and losses, which explains the 7-8 record.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.