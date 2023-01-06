(KMAland) -- It’s Day 6 and Blog 6 of 2023, and we are welcoming back an old staple of the Martin Blog. That’s right, Random Thoughts has returned! Onward…
•The first Friday of the year brings plenty of outstanding games of roundball in KMAland. Here’s a quick look at some of the top games in the area with some BCMoore predictions.
GIRLS: St. Albert (10-0) at Harlan (6-3)
A monster game in the Hawkeye Ten Conference race. Harlan is coming off a loss to Lewis Central earlier this week and might feel like their backs are against the wall. St. Albert, meanwhile, has passed every test thrown their way to this point. Here’s another one, and it’s on the road. BCMoore says: St. Albert by 6.35.
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig (5-2) at Creston (4-2)
It’s test time for Creston. The Panthers get a chance to host Denison-Schleswig in what could very well separate the pretenders and contenders. The Monarchs dropped a tough one at Kuemper Catholic on Tuesday, and they can’t afford to lose another. Creston was mighty impressive in their 23-point road win against Clarinda on the same night. BCMoore says: Denison-Schleswig by 18.40.
BOYS: Atlantic (3-6) at Kuemper Catholic (8-1)
The Trojans have already played Kuemper once, and they’ve seen just about everybody else on the who’s who list of contenders in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Kuemper is a big favorite, but I like the matchup anyway. BCMoore says: Kuemper Catholic by 18.41.
GIRLS: Sidney (4-4) at East Mills (6-3)
It’s always a good time when these two schools get together, especially this year in girl’s athletics. They faced off about 30 times in volleyball, and this marks the first matchup between the two in basketball. The Cowgirls haven’t played for 21 days. Seems like a lot. BCMoore says: East Mills by 7.01.
GIRLS: Tri-Center (6-4) at AHSTW (3-7)
Tri-Center has seen a bit of a revitalization under the direction of first-year head coach/long-time winner Derek Sonderland. AHSTW has been playing mostly the top of the WIC through much of the early part of the season. The Trojans have won just one time in this series since 2017. I think we’ll see a pretty close one to open the festivities in Avoca. BCMoore says: AHSTW by 6.14.
BOYS: IKM-Manning (5-3) at Audubon (3-6)
The records may not look like we’ll see a good game, but a funny thing can happen on the road in the Western Iowa Conference. Or any conference. Audubon has won three of their last four games and might be feeling frisky on this Friday. BCMoore says: IKM-Manning by 15.21.
GIRLS: Treynor (11-0) at Underwood (7-2)
A state-ranked battle between No. 4 and No. 9, respectively, and these two are well aware of one another. They played three times last year with Underwood winning the final two, and the Eagles advanced to the state tournament with that last one. Underwood is a bit of a different team this year, but just a bit. Treynor has only added. This ought to be fun on the KMAX-Stream. BCMoore says: Treynor by 9.71.
BOYS: Treynor (6-3) at Underwood (6-1)
It’s rare that we get a chance to see two fantastic matchups on both ends of a doubleheader, but that’s exactly what we will see in Underwood tonight. Treynor has lost two of their last three, but Underwood has run off five consecutive wins. One team they haven’t beat for awhile, though, is the team in red they will see tonight. The last time Underwood won in this series was January 20th, 2017. That’s 11 straight Treynor wins. BCMoore says: Underwood by 6.78.
BOYS: Mount Ayr (7-1) at Bedford (9-1)
Ooooooh yes! Another terrific showdown on the road to crowning a Pride of Iowa Conference champion. The Raiders have been stewing for the last 17 days over their pre-break loss to Nodaway Valley, and they really can’t afford to lose this one. Bedford’s only loss came outside the conference (East Mills). Let’s have some fun on the KMAX-Stream with this one. BCMoore says: Mount Ayr by 2.39.
GIRLS: Martensdale-St. Marys (9-2) vs. Central Decatur (6-3) (at Lamoni)
Central Decatur had owned this series for a long while before Martensdale-St. Marys took a couple games last season. The Cardinals are a year older and wiser, but so are the Blue Devils. MSTM is a favorite, but this is a good litmus test for CD’s improvement. BCMoore says: Martensdale-St. Marys by 14.78.
GIRLS: Ar-We-Va (3-4) at Boyer Valley (1-7)
Boyer Valley has played a ridiculously tough schedule inside and outside the conference, so the record may not look so great. However, this could be a chance for them to get back on the right road. On the other hand, Ar-We-Va won their final two games of the first half, including an impressive 18-point victory over a Glidden-Ralston team that has since knocked off CAM, and then ran their streak to three last night. This is a pretty even series history with the Rockets holding the 16-14 edge in the last 30 games, although Boyer Valley has won the last six and nine of the last 10. BCMoore says: Ar-We-Va by 4.04.
GIRLS: Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-3) at Glidden-Ralston (5-4)
The battle for Carroll County might end up being one of the better games of the night. As mentioned, Glidden-Ralston is coming off a very nice win over CAM in their first game of 2023. Coon Rapids-Bayard has been back and forth with wins and losses, but you know they will be prepared to bring their best game against their county rival. BCMoore says: Coon Rapids-Bayard by 8.41.
BOYS: Woodbine (5-2) at West Harrison (7-1)
Here we go. Woodbine is about to find out what they’re made of, but it’s probably not fair to judge them on this upcoming slate. Win or lose in these upcoming matchups, I still think they’re a very talented bunch with lots of promise for the future. Actually, I made the comparison with their team and West Harrison’s team from a couple years ago. They might be looking at their future in this one. BCMoore says: West Harrison by 31.19.
GIRLS: Diagonal (4-3) at Ankeny Christian (9-2)
Can Diagonal keep up with Ankeny Christian? Nobody in the Bluegrass Conference can say they can just yet. We’re about to find out if the Maroons have the answer. They do have history on their side with 10 wins in the last 11 matchups. BCMoore says: Ankeny Christian by 10.77.
BOYS: Moravia (7-1) at Murray (6-4)
Moravia had their seven-game win streak to start the season snapped on December 20th when they fell to New London. Meanwhile, Murray has already seen the other top-of-the-heap teams in the league, taking losses to Mormon Trail and Ankeny Christian. The Mustangs have won 18 of the last 20 in this series, but the Mohawks have taken the last two. BCMoore says: Moravia by 20.47.
BOYS: Red Oak (2-6) at Maryville (8-2)
Another record that is a bit deceiving, as Red Oak has faced a challenging schedule in the early going. I’d expect you will see that record start to even out, but they must first face another very, very difficult matchup at Maryville. This is a Spoofhounds team that carries all kinds of talent and experience. I’m intrigued.
GIRLS: Northeast Nodaway (6-4) at Rock Port (6-5)
On to a 275 Conference matchup tonight in Rock Port, as the Blue Jays look to continue their recent success. They’ve won five of their last six games, including an impressive victory over North Nodaway earlier this week. Northeast Nodaway had their own win over North Nodaway in mid-December.
BOYS: South Holt (4-4) at Platte Valley (9-1)
Will South Holt have anything for Platte Valley on this night? It would certainly be an upset, but the Knights are more than capable of beating very good teams on a good night of shooting.
BOYS: Osborn-Stewartsville (5-2) at Nodaway Valley (7-2)
Any time you can find a matchup like this, you’ve got to give it a little ink. The two teams actually played at the PVI Tournament back on December 2nd with Nodaway Valley grabbing the seven-point win. That snapped an eight-game losing skid to O-S.
BOYS: King City (4-6) at Albany (6-5)
A couple of KMAland conference schools getting together in Albany for a Grand River Conference matchup. There is plenty of history between these two, including a 47-31 win for Albany back on November 30th of this season. Interestingly enough, that’s the sixth win in the last seven tries in the series for the Warriors, but the only loss? Well, that was a district matchup last February.
BOYS: Pattonsburg (7-3) at North Andrew (5-2)
And another Grand River Conference matchup that could excite. It is worth noting, though, that Pattonsburg has never beat North Andrew — at least not in the seven tries since 2009. The closest game, though, between the two came last January in Pattonsburg when the Cardinals won by eight.
BOYS: Auburn (6-4) at Palmyra (6-4)
Auburn’s four losses have come to some of the top teams in Nebraska, and two of them — to Malcolm and to Freeman — came by a combined three points. They’re likely to be in the hunt once again for a state tournament trip, and Palmyra would love nothing more than to add to that right column. Their four losses, by the way, have come to teams with a combined 32-2 record.
GIRLS: Falls City (7-3) at Lourdes Central Catholic (4-6)
Falls City has split their last four games after a 5-1 start while Lourdes Central Catholic has just played one of the toughest slates you’re going to see. Their losses have come to teams with a combined 45 wins. Here’s another tough test for them.
GIRLS: Weeping Water (5-4) at Conestoga (5-3)
I’m intrigued by this one, as both teams try to keep up their winning ways. The Indians had wins in three of their last four entering Thursday night while Conestoga just finished up their holiday by winning the Weeping Water Tournament. Now, they take aim at the Indians in a fun one tonight.
GIRLS: Diller-Odell (6-4) at Falls City Sacred Heart (8-2)
Anytime these two girl’s programs get together in anything, it’s worth a watch. The rivalry in volleyball is probably the one most think and/or talk about, but these are two winning programs in basketball, too.
That’s 25 games to keep a close eye on tonight. I’ll do that and another 100 more or so, too. Don’t you worry.
•Another Random Thought that is not so random, after all. We will have coverage from a number of games tonight, including there on the KMAX-Stream:
AM/X: Western Iowa Conference Girls & Boys Basketball Doubleheader — Treynor at Underwood, 6:00 PM (Trevor Maeder) Girls game joined in progress on AM 960
FM/X: Pride of Iowa Conference Girls & Boys Basketball Doubleheader — Mount Ayr at Bedford, 6:00 PM (Ethan Hewett)
X: Corner Conference Girls & Boys Basketball Doubleheader — Sidney at East Mills, 6:00 PM (Nick Stavas)
We will also have reporters spread throughout KMAland:
Clarinda at Lewis Central (Jesse Schraft)
Red Oak at Maryville Boys (Mat Beu)
St. Albert at Harlan (Matt Gubbels)
Griswold at Essex (Jay Soderberg)
Tri-Center at AHSTW (Jan Harris)
Lenox at Nodaway Valley (Todd Jacobson)
Woodbine at West Harrison (Matt Hays)
Northeast Nodaway at Rock Port (Derek Howard)
Syracuse at Louisville (Kent Larsen)
Falls City at Lourdes Central Catholic (Kirt Manion)
Weeping Water at Conestoga Girls (Noah Jones)
All of these are doubleheaders unless noted otherwise. By the way, following the games, listen to the Keast Auto Family High School Basketball Scoreboard Show with Ryan Matheny & yours truly from 9:30 to 11:00. We’ll have all the scores, many stats, plenty of reporter wraps and hear from winning coaches throughout the 90 minutes.
•If you thought we covered basketball pretty well, you won’t want to miss the chance to hear the finals of the Rollin Dyer Invitational in Atlantic on Saturday. Check out the finals with Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier on the KMAX-Stream. Just to get yourself amped, you can read Trev’s full preview right here.
•That’s all I’ve got for today. Have a great weekend!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.