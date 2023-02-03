(KMAland) -- Day 33 & Blog 33 of 2023!
It’s a Thursday, and it’s time to get serious with some KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings. Just playing, y’all. Just a little Groundhog Day joke for you. It’s actually Day 34 & Blog 34 of 2023. And it’s a Random Thoughts Friday. I’ve got 15 games YOU need to know about on tonight’s basketball slate. Onward…
1. BOYS: Lewis Central (9-9) at Harlan (10-5)
Sending condolences to the Harlan community and all friends and family impacted by the tragedy earlier this week. There likely won’t be a dry eye in the house for this one. It’s stuff like this that really makes you remember what is important in life. These are just games we’re playing here. They’re fun, and they’re supposed to make us smile. Let’s try not to take ourselves and these games too seriously. They’re important in a very, very, very small little sector of our lives. What’s most important is that we all love and support one another and right now Harlan needs our love and support. BCMoore says: Harlan by 0.64.
2. BOYS: Riverside (5-13) at Tri-Center (11-7)
Riverside is talented enough to come up and bite you. Tri-Center was a winner by 14 earlier this year, but Riverside won this game last season by two points. Could they pull the trick again tonight? BCMoore Says: Tri-Center by 11.47.
3. BOYS: Nodaway Valley (10-8) at Lenox (9-8)
The last time these two played nobody could miss a shot. Lenox picked up their third straight win over Nodaway Valley in a 91-85 shootout that had the grumps moaning. Play some defense, they hollered. Great offense beats good defense, sir! BCMoore Says: Nodaway Valley by 5.64.
4. BOYS: Bedford (17-2) at Mount Ayr (16-2)
To what do we owe this little treat you’ve cooked up for us on a Friday night? Bedford is looking to win an outright Pride of Iowa Conference championship. Mount Ayr is looking for a share. Central Decatur is rooting for Mount Ayr so they can get a share of their own. Along with that, the Raiders would like to bounce back from their loss to Bedford in January. They haven’t lost since. BCMoore Says: Mount Ayr by 5.28. REMINDER: This is the BCMoore prediction. Not mine!
5. GIRLS: Central Decatur (11-7) at Martensdale-St. Marys (16-3)
Martensdale-St. Marys might be a heavy favorite by the BCMoore odds, I’m guessing. Still, I needed to get a girls game on here, and you could do worse than this one. The Blue Devils won earlier this year in Lamoni (hosted by Central Decatur) by 41. Sometimes games like that can happen. I’m guessing CD will be a bit more prepared for what the Blue Devils are bringing to the table this time around. BCMoore Says: MSTM by 20.75.
6. GIRLS: Glidden-Ralston (11-8) at CAM (13-6)
One of the top games of the year came between these two teams in January. Glidden-Ralston escaped with a one-point win, and that kind of opened our eyes up to what this Wildcats team could accomplish. CAM gets to play home team this time around, and they would love nothing more than to avenge that defeat. BCMoore Says: CAM by 14.86.
7. GIRLS: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (16-3) at Woodbine (18-1)
Woodbine goes for the season sweep and just their second win in 22 tries against this Exira/EHK bunch that has owned the Rolling Valley Conference for quite some time. The Tigers won the first time around by a mere 38-37 score. The home crowd will surely be rocking later tonight as Woodbine tries to clinch an outright RVC championship. BCMoore Says: Exira/EHK by 0.68.
8. BOYS: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (16-2) at Woodbine (13-5)
Something tells me this one will be a bit closer than the 64-31 score we saw earlier this year. Woodbine just has too many dudes to allow for that to happen in front of their home crowd. Then again, the Spartans are absolutely loaded themselves. Another one that the crowd will surely be up for tonight. BCMoore Says: Exira/EHK by 15.90.
9. BOYS: Abraham Lincoln (12-4) at Sioux City East (16-2)
No. 1 vs. No. 2 in KMAland 3A/4A. It’s a rivalry renewed, but it’s one that AL had controlled six straight times before East grabbed a 60-54 win on the Lynx home court in January. Things have changed a bit since then. Like, for instance, someone beat East. They’ve actually lost two in a row. Meanwhile, AL has six straight wins. BCMoore Says: Sioux City East by 4.26
10. GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic (16-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-7)
These two teams have combined for a 24-game win streak. Heelan started 0-2 and has won 16 straight while Sergeant Bluff-Luton is on a stretch of wins in eight straight games, including giving Heelan a little help by taking down Sioux City East earlier this week. Someone’s streak comes to an end later tonight. BCMoore Says: Heelan by 18.60.
11. BOYS: Bishop Heelan Catholic (13-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-6)
If you want one doubleheader tonight that will get you your money’s worth, here it is. SBL is stingy everywhere they go, but they’re especially tough to beat at home. SBL actually won this one at Heelan just last month by 15. Can they do it again? BCMoore Says: Heelan by 4.50.
12. GIRLS: Northeast Nodaway (13-7) at East Atchison (14-6)
These two have won much more than they’ve lost. The Wolves have won in this series six straight times, but the Bluejays are starting to turn their program around. A big step in continuing that turnaround would be trying to find a way to take down this EA team on the road.
13. BOYS: Nodaway Valley (16-6) at Rock Port (12-7)
A gaudy record meets a tough task when they hit the road to face Rock Port tonight. This very same Rock Port team beat Nodaway Valley this year at the Fairfax Tournament, and they’ve won nine straight in the series have the Blue Jays.
14. BOYS: Ashland-Greenwood (17-1) at Douglas County West (14-5)
This ought to be a real doozy with Ashland-Greenwood on their second winning streak of seven or more of the season. The two actually just played in the NCC Tournament final with A-G coming out on top by a 56-47 final.
15. BOYS: Auburn (13-4) vs. Mead (13-4) at Freeman
This is an East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament semifinal between two of the winningest teams in the league. The winner would face the winner of Freeman/Elmwood-Murdock. You never really know what could happen, but a Freeman/Auburn rematch from December (30-29 Freeman) might be worth a watch.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.