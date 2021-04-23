(KMAland) -- Happy Friday!
After last night’s full Thursday of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field, I thought it might be prudent to give you a little rundown of some of the highlights. Of course, it’s worth mentioning we do have a not-so-little rundown right at our Local Sports News Page. Hit these links below:
You can hit those for the complete picture. Here’s a Random Thoughts picture…
-I was heavily impressed with the collective performance from KMAlanders at the Drake Relays yesterday. After inputting all of last night’s other track action, we found 11 new top 5s on our KMAland Track & Field Leaderboard. Here they are:
Nodaway Valley (1) and Lewis Central (2) – These 4x100 foursomes now rank No. 1 and 2 in the area with times of 51.15 and 52.26, respectively. The Wolverines’ time is particularly impressive, as they go lower and lower. They were the No. 2 1A team at Drake yesterday, though. Madrid posted a 49.38. So, there’s that.
Harlan (3) – The Cyclones only bettered their 4x400 time yesterday, maintaining the No. 1 position with a 4:06.29. This was their first trip into 4:06. Actually, it was their first into 4:09, 4:08 and 4:07, too. Assumption’s 4:03.74 was the best time for a 3A team, so the Cyclones will have that to contend with later this spring.
Kelsey Fields, Creston (4) – What a day for the Creston product. Fields bettered her discus throw of 125-02 and added a 41-05.00 in the shot put. Those throws for good for fourth and second, respectively. Her discus maintained its No. 2 position after Alivia Baucom of Rock Port went 131-10 at Worth County two nights ago. The shot put wasn’t her best throw of the year, but a runner-up at the Drake Relays is plenty impressive.
Brayden Wollan, Underwood (5) – On to the boys where there were was no shortage of impressive. The 48.94 that Wollan put down was eyebrow-raiser, but we should hardly be surprised with much of anything he does anymore. That is, of course, the best time in the area this year. Nobody else has gone lower than 50.59. We’ll see how long that stands.
Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic (6) – Becker continues to command the half-mile in the area, as he ran a 1:56.51 to take runner-up yesterday. The time was the best for a Class 3A runner, although Tony Schmitz of Pella wasn’t too far behind. If Becker can put a performance like this together in May, we will be looking at a state champion.
The 400 hurdles (7, 8, 9) – KMAland has no shortage of 400 hurdlers, and Sid Schaaf, Noah James and Connor McKee showed that yesterday. Schaaf’s 54.84 placed him second at the Drake Relays and first in KMAland. James’ 55.49 is good for second in KMAland was the sixth-fastest time at the oval yesterday. And McKee’s 56.11 is No. 3 on the KMAland leaderboard, which placed him eighth. Schaaf and James were 1-2 in 2A while McKee was second to Kole Becker of Lisbon in 1A.
Treynor’s 4x400 (10) – The Cardinals went waaaay low yesterday with their 3:26.92 grabbing a sixth-place finish in Des Moines. The teams ahead of them – Cedar Falls, Ankeny Centennial, WDM Valley, Des Moines Hoover and Ames? Well, they won’t be running against this bunch in the 2A race in May. That is the fastest 4x400 time in the area this year.
Layne Pryor, Woodbine (11) – Let’s save The Beast for last. You get it? Pryor uncorked a discus toss of 185 feet in his final throw yesterday. Yes, he won the Drake Relays flag. Yes, it is the No. 1 throw of the year in the area. That’s all well and good, but I have a bigger question. Where does it rank among some of the best throwers in KMAland of the last 10 years? Well, let’s dive in…
2020: Nobody threw a single discus. It was terrible. You remember.
2019: Ahh yes, lest we forget Logan Jones. The Lewis Central superstar had a throw of 185-10.00 to win him a 4A state championship. The next best in the area? That was from Layne himself. He had a top throw of 165-11.00 in his sophomore year.
2018: Jones’ best throw was 177-08.00 in his sophomore year.
2017: Fremont-Mills’ Sam Phillips led KMALand with a throw of 175-04.50. I believe he did that very throw at the Drake Relays.
2016: Another Corner Conference standout, Alex Bechtold of Stanton, led KMAland with his 178-03.00.
2015: Bechtold had the best throw in his junior season, too. He went 168-00.00.
2014: Colton Tracy of Abraham Lincoln and Jacob Barents of Lewis Central had quite the battle throughout their respective senior seasons. Tracy’s best throw was 175-03.00 while Barents threw 174-07.50.
2013: The best throw of the year was from Denison-Schleswig’s Andrew Overton, who tossed the thing 164-09.00.
2012: Atlantic’s Tyler Hovey was definitely one name I thought of when I started thinking about the past 10 years. He won a state championship with a throw of 187-09.
2011: The great and powerful Cade Lambson of Mount Ayr had a throw of 169-02.00 to lead KMAland.
There you have it. Only Logan Jones and Tyler Hovey – two of the greatest throwers in KMAland history and sure KMA Sports Hall of Famers – have had a throw longer than Pryor’s 185-00 from yesterday. You know what? At this point, it’s pretty fair to call Pryor those exact same things.
-There were some other top five times, throws or jumps on the KMAland Leaderboard yesterday. After all, there were around 3535 track meets. Let’s run them down in order from 1 through 5…
The No. 1s
-Danie Parriott of Conestoga showed out in Louisville yesterday, bettering her KMAland-best times in the 1600 (5:41.46) and 3200 (11:53.00).
-Boom! What a jump for Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen in Carroll last night. She moved past LC’s Maddie Bergman with a 16-11.50. Interestingly enough, I’m not sure she was even in the top five before this jump.
-CAM left Stuart with the fastest shuttle hurdle relay time in the area, finishing with a 1:04.11.
The No. 2s
-Elmwood-Murdock’s Laney Frahm got locked in a fast 300 hurdles race, and she posted a 50.56 in Louisville.
-Dan Frary of Auburn was up to his old jumping tricks last night at Platteview. The superstar multi-sporter ended up with a season-best long jump of 21-01.50 to move to No. 2.
The No. 3s
-Another from that 300 hurdles race in Louisville was Cadance Stenger, who did it on her home track with a 50.96.
-Glenwood went out and had some fun last night, putting relay teams together based on names and ages. The 4x400 full of the Hughes family came in with a 4:21.43 – this relay’s fastest time of the year.
-And they also put together a distance medley relay team based on the first name Lauren. It only moved them into No. 3 in the event with a 4:36.76.
-CAM’s Lane Spieker posted a very fast 200 meter dash of 22.72. He also had an insanely fast 100 (so did everyone in that race), and I will explain more on that in a bit.
The No. 4s
-Out of the abyss comes Claire Miller of Denison-Schleswig, who now has the No. 4 time in the 100 meter hurdles. She ran a 16.99 – quite easily the best time for her this season.
-St. Albert standout Lauren Williams continued to improve her time in the 400 hurdles with a 1:09.55 at the CB Invitational.
-Falls City’s Madi Jones is into the top five – actually, the top four – with her triple jump of 33-08.50 in Louisville.
-Glidden-Ralston’s Brigham Daniel finds himself back in the top five in the quarter with a 51.26 at West Central Valley.
-It was a seemingly great night to run in Louisville, and Talon Ball took advantage of the chance to run in front of his home crowd with a 2:05.42 in the 800.
-How about Randy Jimenez of Southeast Warren unleashing his first top five of the season? The senior ran a 10:08.09 at Martensdale-St. Marys in the 3200.
-We’ve got another fast time at West Central Valley with Mount Ayr going 3:35.00 in the final race of a wild and wacky night in Stuart.
-It’s been a lot of fun following Red Oak’s seemingly nightly dropping of their distance medley relay time. But how about this sprint medley? They ended up with a 1:37.92 in Griswold to move to No. 4.
-Also in at No. 4 from Griswold is Clarinda’s Logan Green, who had a new PR of 51-02.25 in the shot put.
The No. 5s
-Atlantic’s Chloe Mullenix was a winner in the 400 hurdles at the Tiger Knight Relays. Her 1:11.22 is now fifth in KMAland.
-The Pyner Relays was a good time for Wayne to showcase all of their talent and depth, and their 4x200 and 4x400 meter relay teams moved into the No. 5 positions. They posted a 1:53.80 and a 4:23.80, respectively.
-Speaking of Wayne, Reese Brown did the dang thing in the long jump with a leap of 16-07.00. She, too, is in the No. 5 spot.
-A very fast time for Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds, who went 51.72, to move into the top five.
-Underwood’s boys shuttle hurdle relay team is into the top five with a 1:05.63. Interestingly enough, there has not been a single 1:06 time that I’ve seen this year. Underwood’s 1:05.63 replaced a 1:07.xx from Denison-Schleswig, which was also run in Carroll last night.
-There are now two Clarinda long jumpers in the top five. Michael Shull continues to hold down the No. 1 spot with his 21-06.25 at Shenandoah last week, but Tadyn Brown joined him with a jump of 20-07.50 in Griswold.
-One final note on last night’s times: I did not include the 100 meter dash at the West Central Valley meet. It sounds like the cameras went out, and the times were maybe not quite accurate. Now, I already decided I wasn’t going to distinguish between handheld and automatic times this year, but this one is different.
While I do believe and know that Brigham Daniel (Glidden-Ralston), Lane Spieker (CAM) and Seth Shelman (Mount Ayr) are very fast, there are just too many question marks surrounding this race, given the timing of when the cameras went out and a few other eye witness testimonies. I will include Daniel’s 10.75, Spieker’s 10.85 and Shelman’s 10.94 in a special place below the 100 meter dash top five, but I will not consider them for the actual top five. The best way to deal with that is to go out and do it again soon.
-All right, let’s jump out of track and head to the golf course…
Here are your top 10 team girls 9-hole scores from a busy evening:
1 Boyer Valley (189) – The Bulldogs won the RVC meet at Anita with matching 46s from their trio of Makenzie Dumbaugh, Maci Miller and Alexia Miller.
2. Atlantic (190) – Roni Hook led the Trojans with a 44 in a 190-228 win over Clarinda.
3. Creston (194) – Creston answered their 18-hole tournament loss to Shenandoah last week by winning in a 9-hole dual by a mere three strokes over the Fillies. Rylie Driskell shot a 39.
4. Shenandoah (197) – Shenandoah is next after a strong showing of their own. Brooke Bauer and Halle Wheatley were the leaders with a 47.
5. Sidney (200) – Sidney was not far behind Shenandoah, posting a 200 in a win over Lenox, East Union and Central Decatur. Avery Dowling’s 45 was the team’s low score.
6. CAM (207) – CAM fell to Boyer Valley at their home meet, but this is a solid score for the Cougars, which got matching 50s from Meredith Rich and Eva Steffensen.
7. Tri-Center (213) – Tri-Center kept the good times rolling with a win voer Missouri Valley. Presley Pogge led the charge with a 50.
8. Denison-Schleswig (217) – Denison-Schleswig won another dual; this time against Harlan. They were led by Kelsey Jorgensen’s 49.
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (218) – The Crusaders were third at the RVC meet in Anita, getting a 51 from Alaya Betts to lead.
10. Lenox (221) – Lenox was second in the quad with Sidney, East Union and Central Decatur. Chelsey Hoakison was the medalist with a 41.
And how about your top 10 boys team scores from 9-hole rounds:
1 Atlantic & Tri-Center (161): Both Trojans shot 161s last evening. Atlantic did in a nice eight-stroke win over Clarinda, getting a 37 from Lane Nelson to lead the way. Tri-Center beat Missouri Valley by 19 strokes thanks to a 39 from Dominic Haynes and a 40 out of Zach Elliott.
3. IKM-Manning (167): Another strong night for the Wolves in a win over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. Kyler Rasmussen went low with a 38 to win the top medal.
4. Clarinda (169): Despite the loss, this is a pretty fantastic score for Clarinda, which got a 38 from Cooper Neal in posting the No. 4 score of the night.
5. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (174): Another in the top five that didn’t win their dual last night. The Spartans, though, got a really strong night from their team, including a 39 and runner-up spot from Tyler Petersen.
6. Creston (176): Creston got a 40 from Colby Burg and a 41 from Cole Strider in a win over Shenandoah and Southwest Valley.
7. Boyer Valley (178): Boyer Valley’s boys also won the RVC meet in Anita, and it was Caden Neilsen leading the way with a 43.
8. Fremont-Mills & Missouri Valley (180): Fremont-Mills continues to show very well here in the early stages of the season. The Knights beat Griswold in routine fashion behind Cooper Langfelt and Owen Thornton, who went 1-2 with a 42 and 43, respectively. Meanwhile, the Missouri Valley boys lost to Tri-Center with a solid score of their own. Jackson Tennis led the way for the Big Reds with a 40.
10. Logan-Magnolia (182): Logan-Magnolia took a three-stroke win over a strong Audubon bunching, posting the 10th-best team score of the night behind Jacob Fetter’s 42.
-If that isn’t enough, there were also some standout team and individual performances at tournaments yesterday. For instance…
Kuemper Catholic finished in a tie for third at the Spencer Invitational. The Knights had a 337 and were led by a seventh-place finish from Mitchell Badding, who came in with an 82.
Maryville’s boys ended up shooting a 351 and finished second at the Chillicothe Invitational. Trevin Cunningham came in third for the Spoofhounds with a 77.
At Stanberry, the Bulldogs took third with a 451 on their home course. The top area finisher was Mound City’s Gage Salsbury. He finished the day with a 92 and took the runner-up spot. Stanberry’s Landon Marticke was third with a 92 of his own.
Finally, Elmwood-Murdock ended up shooting a 414 and finished fifth at Lincoln Lutheran. Syracuse’s Kaleb Staack and E-M’s Easton Miller carded 101s to tie for 16h at a very large tournament.
-There was plenty unpack from the night in KMAland tennis. Here are your winners:
Harlan girls: The Cyclones picked up an impressive 6-3 win over Shenandoah, winning five of their six singles matches. The lone defeat was Jessica Sun picking up a win at No. 1 singles in dominant fashion. Alli Owens, Josie Knudsen, Casey Kohl, Grace Coenen and Erica Rust also won in singles for the Cyclones.
Shenandoah boys: The Mustangs keep on winning. They did it yesterday with a 7-2 triumph, losing only at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Andrew Lawrence, Josh and Eli Schuster, Quentin Slater and Dylan Gray were winners for the Mustangs.
Atlantic Girls: It wasn’t easy, but the Trojans found a way to edge past Clarinda thanks to winning No. 2 and 3 doubles. Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole both went 2-0 on the night, but Olivia Engler, Addi Schmitt and Aspen Niklasen were 2-0 for the Trojans in the win.
Atlantic Boys: The Trojans were dominant in top four spots with Grant Sturm, Ethan Sturm, Bodie Johnson and Dayton Templeton all going 2-0 on the evening. Clarinda’s Luke Baker was the only singles player to win for the Cardinals.
Lewis Central Boys: The Titans actually won twice on the evening. They beat Red Oak by an 8-1 score and St. Albert, 6-3. Payton Fort had a 4-0 night for the Titans.
St. Albert Boys: The Falcons got two 4-0 nights, despite the loss to Lewis Central. Jeff Miller and Carter White won all of their singles matches and both of their doubles matches to lead the Falcons, which beat Red Oak, 7-2.
Creston Girls: A dominant showing for many of the Creston tennis players, as they outscored Audubon 32-1 in the top four singles spots. Maddie Frey, Karly Calvin, Morgan Driskell and Sam Dunphy all went 2-0 for the Panthers.
Denison-Schleswig Boys: There was no Colin Reis in the top spot in this night that saw the Monarchs go 1-1, Creston go 0-2 and Boone go 2-0. Harrison Dahm, Carson Seuntjens and Wyatt Johnson all went 2-0 for the Monarchs in their 5-4 win over Creston.
Denison-Schleswig Girls: The Monarchs won again last night, beating Sioux City East by a 6-3 final. Kiana Schulz, Evelyn Lopez and Abby Gehlsen led the way for D-S here, as they all went 2-0.
Maryville Boys: The Maryville boys also showed out last night in picking up a 6-3 win over Trenton. This was some kind of busy week for the Spoofhounds, but they were unaffected by it. Kason Teale, James DiSefano and Justin Staples all had 2-0 nights for Maryville.
-It was also a huge night for soccer. Here are your KMAland winners…
Lewis Central girls: They keep on rolling everybody from the area that dares step on the field with them. Hana Daoudi scored three goals and Natalie Smith had two in an 8-0 victory over Atlantic.
Harlan girls: The Harlan girls picked up a 2-0 shutout win of Missouri Valley. Darbie Argotsinger and Ava Miller each scored once.
Kuemper Catholic girls: Another shutout here with Kuemper winning in Hawkeye Ten play over Creston, 6-0.
Treynor boys: Mark Treynor’s 4-0 win over Kuemper down as the win of the night. I thought it would be a good matchup between the two KMAland Top 10 teams, but Keaton Mann scored twice, Sam Burmeister assisted twice and Nate Petersen finished with a clean sheet.
Denison-Schleswig boys: The second 1-0 win for the Monarchs this week, and they continue to be a very tough defense to penetrate as evidenced by this win over Heelan. Edin Barrios had the goal, and Yahir Zavala had the clean sheet with six saves.
Underwood girls & boys: The Eagles swept Logan-Magnolia by a combined 16-3 score. Jarred Funk had two goals and Maddox Nelson finished with two assists in the boys game. No stats are available from the girls game as of this writing.
Tri-Center girls: The Trojans keep on scoring, and the defense was strong again, too. Marissa Ring came home with the hat trick in a 6-0 win over West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley.
Again, find much more from last night’s KMAland spring sports at the links that opened this blog. Phew. I’m tired. You?
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.