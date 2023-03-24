(KMAland) -- The basketball was good. Well, the Tennessee/Florida Atlantic game wasn’t so good, and UCLA didn’t score a basket for 12 minutes in their game. And UConn/Arkansas wasn’t worth watching for any second of the game. But still, it was…entertaining at least.
Let’s get random with a Random Thoughts Friday…
•You want quality? Kansas State/Michigan State was pretty high quality. There are some things you can quibble with, sure, like Michigan State not getting a shot off in the final possession of the game. Or the fact that Markquis Nowell was a wizard that could get anywhere on the court, but sometimes he just wanted to shoot a logo 3. But that game last night was as entertaining as any college basketball game you’re ever going to see.
So, I was not surprised to see some big-time TAKES(!) after the game comparing college basketball to the NBA in a….favorable way? Opinions that college basketball is better than the NBA are embarrassing. Better in what way? Because you better be a little more specific lest I think you’ve gone off the deep end.
I’m OK if you think college basketball’s tournament is better. It’s the best tournament in sports, and it always has been. Is it better entertainment? Better in quality? Better…because you haven’t watched a single second of NBA basketball? None of those takes would be true, except the spouting off without ever watching the product thing. People are entitled to their own opinions, but they’re not entitled to their own facts.
•Oh, and why is this a thing? We finally get one college basketball game where there aren’t a dozen charges, and it doesn’t look like two monkeys trying to you-know-what a football and now it’s time to compare it to the NBA. Actually, what Kansas State/Michigan State looked like last night was a low-level NBA game. That’s why it was so good.
•Anyway, that Markquis Nowell sure is something, isn’t he? I think Jerome Tang is an awesome coach, and he’s brought the best out of Nowell. A best that maybe Nowell didn’t even know that he had. However, let’s try to remember dudes are dudes when K-State takes a major step back next year. Nowell might just be a name we remember for a long, long time.
•While Kansas State/Michigan State was the game of the night, UCLA/Gonzaga’s finish put it in the conversation. Of course, you can’t move it to the front when one team can’t find a basket for about 12 minutes of game time. Isn’t the sport of basketball crazy? First, UCLA can’t miss. Then, they are the worst scoring team anybody has ever seen. And then, they score in a flurry to suddenly put themselves seconds away from a win. Julian Strawther decided to go all Kris Jenkins on them, though, and the Zags are sitting pretty.
•However, Connecticut sure looks like that unbeatable force from early on in the season. The Huskies never even let Arkansas breathe in a 23-point domination that has the UConn faithful thinking about another championship. They’ve now won their three NCAA Tournament games by 24, 15 and 23. Unfortunately for them, the next game starts at 0-0.
•I saved Tennessee/Florida Atlantic for last because…well, sometimes you just want to forget something happened. I got in on a couple under bets (59 for the first half, 131.5 for the game), and it sure seemed low. I was a bit scared. No way can two of college basketball’s best 16 teams fail to reach those numbers. Of course, they did fail to reach those numbers, and I’ve added some cash to my bankroll.
•But let me be clear, Florida Atlantic/Tennessee was just fine. It was a game that was pretty close and had some big shots and moments that were fun to watch. I long ago stopped wanting my college basketball games to all look like NBA games. I understand the different styles and philosophies that pervade college hoops. It is why the tournament is so fun to follow every single year. The quality isn’t anywhere near what the NBA brings every…single…night. Not even close. But it’s entertainment. And it’s March Madness. Nothing beats this tournament.
•Can tonight live up to last night’s drama? I would have a hard time seeing it. I thought KSU/MSU, Gonzaga/UCLA and FAU/Tennessee were the three best — or at least evenly-matched — games of the Sweet Sixteen. Tonight, I think Xavier/Texas has potential to be really, really fun, but I would hardly be surprised if the other three games aren’t blowouts. Then again, it’s called March Madness for a reason.
•Speaking of madness, the NBA regular season is bringing some major drama. It may not be able to compete with the NCAA Tournament (nobody does), but if you want drama and night to night anticipation in the regular season then look no further than “this league.” There aren’t too many out there that give a rat’s behind about college basketball during the regular season, but the NBA popularity is at an all-time high.
I’d have to think those that weren’t too excited about the play-in tournament are biting their tongues right now. I’m one of them. What those two extra spots have done is turn the Western Conference into a nightly search of who’s playing who and games I never thought I would want to watch on the NBA League Pass. Right now, the No. 4 through 12 spots are separated by just three games. The No. 6 through 12 spots are separated by just two. And there are currently six teams fighting for four spots with 37 losses each.
•Has anyone seen what Austin Reaves is doing? You know the former Wichita State and Oklahoma guard dude? He has turned into a monster for the Lakers and is about to become a very highly paid undrafted free agent. Here’s what he’s done in his last two games:
Vs. Orlando: 35 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists
Vs. Phoenix: 25 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds
He also had 24 points and seven assists against Houston two games before that and has scored in double figures nine straight games and 10 out of the last 11. And a lot of that was done on reserve minutes. Now, he’s starting, and it’s hard to deny he’s the greatest thing since sliced bread.
•The women’s NCAA Tournament continues later today. I think it’s very, very smart for the powers that be to put some of those games in the afternoon. There are four time slots for the four games today at 1:30, 4:00, 6:30 and 9:00. That gives us some form of basketball from 1:30 all the way to sleepy time, and it gives the women their own spotlight for the people (like me) that are able to watch sports whenever the hell we want. And it’s even better tomorrow when the slots are 10:30, 1:00, 3:00 and 5:30, which only crosses over into the men’s time slots a little bit (5:09 and 7:49). Genius!
•The NCAA Tournament is great, but I’m pretty sure the World Baseball Classic already gave us the best sports moment of 2023. The Shohei Ohtani/Mike Trout face-off to end the championship round of the WBC was stuff we could have only dreamed about. But it happened! Right on our televisions.
•By the way, that Trout whiff-whiff-whiff at bat reminded me of the finish to the 2014 ALDS, in which I was in attendance, except there were no balls in ’14. Greg Holland needed three pitches to end that thing.
•One more thing. I think the “cancel the WBC” tripe due to the injuries to Edwin Diaz and Jose Altuve have probably quieted down by now after Adam Wainwright suffered an injury in the weight room and Rhys Hoskins had his during a spring training game, right? I know my schtick to jazz Ryan Matheny up was along those lines, but that’s all it was. A schtick. Injuries can happen anywhere and at any time, but Trout vs. Ohtani only happened in our dreams until the WBC came along.
•Have a great weekend.
