(KMAland) -- For wrestling fans across the country, there is no better weekend than this one. I’m talking about the pro wrestling kind of wrestling, folks. WrestleMania weekend is here. A bunch of Random Thoughts on this Random Thought Friday…
•Vince McMahon has nothing to do with the creative for this WrestleMania. It is a blessing. The man lost his way a long while back, and while he could book and tell the story for two or three big matches (sometimes), he couldn’t have done what the prodigal son-in-law has done.
Triple H has made us care about nearly every single match on this card. And there are 13 of them at this point. That’s why I started watching professional wrestling in the first place. To care about something. If you can’t tell a story behind a match, it lacks emotion. It’s no different than a favorite television show or movie. Make me care about this story you are telling. If you can’t, then you’ve lost.
•Austin Theory vs. John Cena. Why should we care? It’s John Cena vs. the next John Cena. The character that was shoved down our throats with the “you’re going to care” moniker. Once Vince got his booking hands off Theory, Triple H took over and created a character that was actually worth caring about. He challenged his idol, his idol spurned him, but then eventually relented. Cena absolutely trashed him on the mic, and there’s only one way to put him over now. Theory wins.
•Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul. Why should we care? Because we care about everything these two do. Logan Paul returned at the Royal Rumble and eliminated Seth Rollins. He came back at Elimination Chamber and cost him the United States title. Paul is one of the most over heels in the business, because he’s a natural born heel. Rollins is as good as it gets in the industry. This is going to be a banger. Rollins said he’s “a joke” if he doesn’t win at WrestleMania. He’s not a joke. He wins.
•Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL. Why should we care? We care a little less about this one than some of the others, for sure. One area it seems Trips has struggled with the booking is on the women’s side, which is strange considering he basically led the women’s revolution at NXT. But…we do care because two legends are here. And Becky Lynch put Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky over massively at the go-home Raw. It’s time for Damage CTRL to go over, and maybe they will add a fourth member to help them.
•Braun Strohmann and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Apha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders. Why should we care? These are eight individuals and four tag teams that can work. It’s a showcase match. There’s no story behind it other than someone is going to get the big rub with a win at WrestleMania. I think it’s The Viking Raiders.
•Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. Why should we care? Again, Triple H’s booking of the women’s division has been less than stellar. We all thought we were going to get Rhea vs. Bianca Belair, but the Royal Rumble winner chose Flair with hopes of getting back her WrestleMania loss from three years ago. She’s going to get it back. If she doesn’t, we riot.
•The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Why should we care? I don’t think this page is big enough and long enough to explain why we should care about this one. The Bloodline storyline has been the single greatest storyline in the history of professional wrestling, and this has been a major part of it. With Owens and Zayn back together, it’s time for them to take the straps off The Usos and create enough dissension ahead of the main main event on Night Two.
•Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio. Why should we care? It’s father vs. son, and they’ve built this up brilliantly since Dominik’s turn at last year’s WrestleMania. He joined The Judgment Day, created gold standard vignettes with trips to the Mysterio household with his “Mami” Ripley for holidays and did some hard time (2-4 hours) to add to his incredible persona and character. He is quite possibly the second-most over heel in the entire company right now. And he’s going to lose, so this story can continue for a few more months.
•Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. Why should we care? Maybe you’ve heard the term banger after banger after banger? That’s what this is going to be. These three are going to beat the ever-living snot out of each other. The intercontinental championship is on the line, and it’s the only strap that Sheamus has never held. Gunther has been the IC champ for nearly 300 days, and Drew is here to do the thing his friend couldn’t do in his multiple changes (beat Gunther). And it’s the IC title. Gunther (and Triple H’s booking) has made us care about it again. If you want to wonder if pro wrestling actually is real then this match might convince you that it is. Sheamus wins the one title that has eluded him.
•Edge vs. Finn Balor. Why should we care? We’ve seen this before, but we haven’t seen it quite like this. It’s Brood Edge vs. The Demon. In Hell in a Cell. Balor was part of The Judgment Day turn on Edge a month or two after WrestleMania 38. They’ve been feuding off and on ever since. This is the blow-off, and Balor should get the win.
•Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Why should we care? We don’t, really. It might be popcorn time. It is a showcase of eight women that get the chance to wrestle at WrestleMania. That’s something to care about. I think Rousey and Baszler are your winners.
•Bianca Belair vs. Asuka. Why should we care? The booking has lacked to be sure, but Asuka is back to the bad a-word that she was prior to her call-up from NXT. The story-telling has waned in the last few weeks, but the reason we should care is it’s time for someone to unseat Jane Cena. We, the people, are ready for Asuka. Time for her to win the strap.
•Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. Why should we care? It’s two big meaty men slapping meat as Big E might say. I know a lot of people are down on this match, and that’s rightfully so. There’s not a lot of story behind it. However, I think it’s going to be a spectacle watching Brock try to suplex, body slam and F-5 Omos. He’ll get it all done and win.
•Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. Why should we…I’m going to stop right there. This is the ultimate reason to care. Cody Rhodes, one year after his unbelievable return to the WWE, gets a shot at the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. A championship (or championships) his father never won. Not only that, he gets a shot at trying to end Reigns’ nearly 1,000 day run as champion. There’s only one way to go with this, and it’s to put the strap on the most over baby face the WWE has seen in quite some time.
•I would expect this year’s WrestleMania is going to go off as one of the best ever. There are so many matchups to care about, and Triple H has not steered us wrong (not too much anyway) since he took over. Have a great weekend and enjoy WrestleMania. Or don’t, I guess.
•Oh, yeah. Final Four Predictions: San Diego State over Florida Atlantic & UConn over Miami.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.