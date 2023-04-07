(KMAland) -- Friday. More like Fri-yay(!), am I right?
Enough with the pleasantries. It’s a Random Thought Friday.
•How many Class 1A or 2A wrestling programs have a good, successful program and are also very good in basketball in the state of Iowa? I’ve been thinking about this for a couple months now, but it’s very difficult to find more than one or two, and you have to squint to find it. But if you look at the top five or so finishers in wrestling, where are their basketball programs? Let’s do that…
Class 1A Top 5 Wrestling + (Basketball Record)
1. Don Bosco (7-15)
2. Wilton (18-5)
3. Nashua-Plainfield (12-11)
4. Alburnett (20-4)
5. Columbus Catholic (0-21)
Class 2A Top 5 Wrestling + (Basketball Record)
1. Osage (18-5)
2. Notre Dame, Burlington (17-6)
3. Mount Vernon (15-8)
4. West Delaware (12-11)
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14-8)
Big shout out to the schools here that are doing well in both. But let’s take a look at each of the teams that have won well more than they’ve lost in hoops. Wilton and Alburnett are in 2A in basketball while Osage, Mount Vernon and Sergeant Bluff-Luton are all 3A schools wrestling in 2A. Kudos to those schools, but there are some circumstances there that are different from the typical 1A and 2A school (in terms of enrollment).
Regardless, those schools mentioned above should be given some kudos for finding a way to make success happen in both sports. It’s very rare across the state of Iowa, and it’s pretty clear why that might be. The enrollment numbers at some of the truly smaller schools make it difficult to have enough athletes where you are good at both. Can you find 8-12 good basketball players and 14+ good wrestlers in one 1A or 2A school? Might be difficult.
That’s why I’m starting to wonder if the market inefficiency when it comes to being successful at both basketball and wrestling is finding a way to allow athletes to do both without killing themselves. Chase Mullenix of Atlantic did it when he was there. In our interviews with Mullenix at the time we focused more on the games and competitions than how he made it work day-to-day with practices. I can’t imagine he was able to do full practices with each team every day. Aaron Graves of Southeast Valley is another name that comes to mind, but I’m thinking he was a unicorn.
Maybe someone innovative at a small school around here can come up with a plan where it works. I’m not talking about for one kid. I’m talking about finding a way to have six to eight athletes every year contributing to the basketball team and competing in a wrestling lineup that eventually leads to success for both programs. I don’t really see the point of splitting junior high seasons so athletes can do both if you’re just going to be stubborn and not work with them and allow them to dual-sport when they get to high school. Anyway…
•I think like anything it starts with one or two athletes showing it can happen. But it’s not just about the athletes, either. It’s about the basketball and the wrestling coaches working together while having a like-minded administration being a guiding light through it all. It’s not easy, but there has to be a way. Please let there be a way.
•We are one full week into the Major League Baseball season, and the Kansas City Royals just plain stink. I’ve written before that my blood pressure doesn’t rise too much during Royals baseball season anymore. The whole 2015 World Series championship thing continues to get me through the games. But man, this offense is just plain horrific. There are some things that lend itself to optimism in some other areas, but when you can’t score you can’t win.
•Want some MLB leaders one week in? I do, too!
WAR: Adam Duvall, Boston (0.8)
wRC+: Adam Duvall, Boston (323 wRC+)
AVG: Brian Anderson, Milwaukee & Dansby Swanson, Chicago NL (.500)
OBP: Ian Happ, Chicago NL (.609)
SLG: Brian Anderson, Milwaukee (1.056)
HR: Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh (4)
R: Adam Duvall, Boston; Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta; Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay; Andres Gimenez, Cleveland (8)
RBI: Adam Duvall, Boston (12)
SB: Gleyber Torres, New York AL & Myles Straw, Cleveland (5)
As for the pitchers:
WAR: Gerrit Cole, New York AL (0.7)
ERA: 13 with 0.00
Wins: Gerrit Cole, New York AL; Julio Urias, Los Angeles NL; Kyle Freeland, Colorado; Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay; Jakob Junis, San Francisco; Kyle Gibson, Baltimore (2)
IP: Sandy Alcantara, Miami (14.2)
Strikeouts: Gerrit Cole, New York AL (19)
Saves: Jordan Romano, Toronto & David Bednar, Pittsburgh (3)
Holds: Colin Holderman, Pittsburgh & Jimmy Herget, Los Angeles (3)
•Meanwhile, we have just one remaining undefeated team. The Tampa Bay Rays have not only gone 6-0, they’ve been beating the pants off the other teams they are playing. They are the first team to win their first six games by at least four runs since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons. And who could forget that bunch?
•I don’t know how many of you give a rat’s tail about professional wrestling, but I’m finding it consuming my thoughts quite often lately. For those that don’t know, Endeavor — the company that owns UFC — recently agreed to buy the WWE and will merge UFC and WWE as one publicly shared company. Along with that deal, it appears Vince McMahon decided that meant it was time for him to step back into a creative role. And guess what? The WWE that has been so entertaining and well-planned since he “retired” now stinks!
I suppose I’ll give it more than one Raw before I snap to any judgments, but if Vince is going to be “in the weeds” in creative even when he said he will not be then I suppose I’ll have to find something else to consume my thoughts. Like tiddlywinks.
•UFC 287 comes to you from Miami, USA on Saturday, and it’s Round 4 of Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Pereira won twice in kickboxing and once in MMA, and he is now the middleweight champion of the world because of it. If Pereira beats Adesanya for a fourth time, where the heck does Issy go from here? He could potentially bump up, but I’m not sure Pereira is too far away from doing just the same. Adesanya was seen as one of the greatest middleweights and pound-for-pound MMA fighters of all-time, but if he can’t beat Pereira on Saturday the conversation is over.
I’m also excited as all heck for Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez, another look at 18-year-old Raul Rosaos Jr. and Joe Pyfer and Gilbert Burns/Jorge Masvidal. There are some other interesting aspects of the card, and actually, I’m feeling pretty chipper today. Let’s run down every fight and say something interesting about each one.
1. Sam Hughes vs. Jaqueline Amorim (115): It’s the UFC debut for Amorim, who is 6-0 as a professional fighter.
2. Steve Garcia vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145): Nuedrdanbieke was in the infamous Darrick Minner fight back in November. It marked his third consecutive win after losing his UFC debut.
3. Trey Ogden vs. Iganicio Bahamondes (160): After Bahamondes had his last two fights canceled, he looks to win for the fourth time in five tries in the UFC. Ogden also had a fight recently canceled, so he gets a shot at Bahamondes instead of Manuel Torres.
4. Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez (115): Both fighters desperately need a win here to keep on moving. Calvillo has lost her last five fights.
5. Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman (265): Karl Williams debuted in the UFC in March with a unanimous decision, and he’s a late fill-in for the always-entertaining Chris Barnett. I’m expecting some dancing from Williams just to make up for that. Sherman has lost five of his last six and was supposed to be a sacrificial lamb for Barnett.
6. Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer (185): Whenever you’re feeling down and out, you need to remember to just…Be Joe Pyfer.
7. Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro (115): Pinheiro takes a jump up the division in her return to the octagon after sitting since November 2021. She’s 2-0 in the UFC while Waterson-Gomez hasn’t won since September 2020.
8. Kelvin Gastellum vs. Chris Curtis (185): Gastelum’s ability to mix the martial arts should win out here, but we haven’t seen that work since August 2021. He’s had three fights canceled since then. Curtis still has that one-punch power that could turn a fight on its head. He bounced back from his loss to Jack Hermansson by stopping Joaquin Buckley in his last time out.
9. Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez (135): The 18-year-old prodigy meets Rodriguez, who won via anaconda choke in his last time out. Is he just another stepping stone on Rosas path to the top?
10. Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (170): It’s always a fun day when Kevin Holland is in the octagon, but he hasn’t won since June of last year. Ponzinibbio has a bit of momentum following his win at UFC 282, which stopped a stretch of two straight losses and three of four.
11. Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez (135): A step up in the division for Yanez, who is undefeated in the UFC and hasn’t lost since November 2018. Font took unanimous decision losses to Jose Aldo and Chito Vera in his last two fights. Time for a bounce back, but I’m not sure he will find the company too interested in helping him do that here.
12. Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal (170): Does Masvidal have anymore gas left in the tank? He hasn’t won since he beat Nate Diaz at UFC 244, but he’s seen Kamaru Usman twice and Colby Covington once. Well, he saw Covington another time, too, but that was in the street. Burns is a big favorite, and there might be some value on taking Masvidal. I’m just not sure he can keep the pace with Durinho.
13. Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya (185): Can’t wait.
•I’ve said all that I can say. Have a wonderful Friday.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.