-The University of Iowa football program is suddenly under fire. During the course of the last couple days, no fewer than a dozen former African American football players have spoken out on what they saw as unfair treatment during their time at Iowa.
Many of the comments have focused on the nationally-renowned strength coach Chris Doyle. I’m not about to run through every single account, but it’s not a good look for Doyle and the Iowa program. Many have made clear Kirk Ferentz has been nothing but a stand-up leader to all of them, and that’s hardly surprising. However, Ferentz is the head coach of the program. This falls on him, and he knows that.
To his credit, he has released multiple statements in the last several days that shows he is taking this particular situation and the overall Black Lives Matter movement seriously.
“Change is really needed right now,” he said recently. “My goal or my hopes as a coach is whatever we decide to do, if it’s pertaining to that particular thing, I’d just like to see our team be together. So everybody’s taking a knee or everybody’s at attention, either way.”
That particular quote sent off a bit of an unintended hailstorm in multiple ways. First, it led to the tone deaf portion of the Iowa fanbase suggesting they will not support Iowa if they elect to kneel together in support of racial equality. Weird, I know. Second, it started the Chris Doyle revelations.
“If the team collectively decides to kneel, this will bring about a cultural change for both Iowa football and the state of Iowa which I believe is long overdue,” former Iowa center James Daniels tweeted. “Ask any black football player that went to Iowa during my career (15-17), and they know exactly what I’m talking about.”
More and more personal stories came in after Daniels opened the door, and then Ferentz was again forced to respond.
“I am saddened to hear these comments from some of our former players,” the release said. “While I wish they had reached out to us directly, I am thankful that these players decided to share their experiences now. As I said earlier this week, the best way to affect change is by listening.”
Ferentz goes on to say he has reached out to each individually and hopes to enact change while maintaining an open dialogue and having some tough conversations. It’s a good statement, and I have no doubt Ferentz is going to look deep into his program to change things for the better.
It’ll also be interesting to see what Coach Doyle has to say. Doyle basically skirted through the rhabdo case back in 2011. He didn’t say much about the situation at the time, and it was Ferentz that mostly addressed it. This is a time for Doyle to have to speak for himself and face the music. These are some serious charges that impact the entire program and its culture.
If Doyle doesn’t speak on it, I’ll just assume it’s because he’s no longer part of the program. Frankly, how can Iowa continue on in this climate without some sort of reform or rehabilitation of his attitude and image?
-Drew Brees said some things the other day that caused a national hailstorm of its own. Again, it was mostly white people deciding to defend it as “his opinion.” Many of them suggested he was right, but it was definitely a silly hill to die on at the time.
Asked about the possibility of players kneeling during the national anthem this season to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, Brees said: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag.”
Honestly, I felt like the statement basically restarted a 10-mile race halfway through. I felt like so much progress had been made on the kneeling issue, but all of it was lost with one Drew Brees one-liner. The peaceful protest — the kneeling — was never about the flag. It was about racial inequality, racial oppression and police brutality based on race.
Make no mistake, that peaceful protest has led into more and more conversations into these particular situations. It hasn’t solved the problem, obviously, but it allowed for advancements and for other conversations. To bring it back to the flag? Brees set us back to the beginning.
One day later, Brees released an apology. I didn’t see it as a heartfelt apology, as it was more of those “sorry if I hurt you” apologies rather than attacking the issue specifically. And then last night, he did show that he understood.
After President Donald Trump tweeted Brees should not have apologized, Brees responded directly to Trump with his best statement yet: “Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities.
“We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when?
“We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.”
Man, this is really, really good. Drew Brees, in a matter of days, went from a quarterback to a dang shame to a leader. This is how you learn, this how you improve and this is how we begin to change some of the things that have held us back as a country for decades.
-Roger Goodell is another that gave me plenty of hope that we can continue to be better and enact the kind of change and reform that is needed. Yes, Roger Goodell!
“It has been a difficult time for our country,” Goodell said in a video released on Friday. “In particular, black people in our country. First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have endured police brutality.
“We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country.
“Without black players, there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff. We are listening. I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”
Unbelievable and beautiful. This is such a huge step. Previously, the NFL released a blanket statement that they stand with African Americans, but to have Goodell recognize they were wrong to not stand behind the players in 2016/2017 is momentous. It takes a lot for someone in his position to admit they were wrong, especially when so many don’t believe he is. But he was, and now he knows it. That’s step one.
-Major League Baseball, which has seemingly remained silent on the issue, is dealing with their own stuff right now. The owners and players cannot come to terms on anything, it appears. I just want to take this time to state one thing: Please don’t defend the owners.
The public — maybe because the owners are a little more savvy with how they present things publicly over the years — has this weird habit of defending billionaire owners over the players that actually play the game and push revenue. The fact of the matter is, the players felt they had already agreed on how this season would look in terms of payments.
They had an agreement on prorated salaries for the season, which makes the most sense. However, owners realized they were in the position to lose more money than they expected, and so they decided they weren’t OK with that kind of deal. And to put things in perspective, here’s a great tweet from Jason Foster (@ByJasonFoster):
“Before you bash MLB owners, put yourself in their shoes. Have you ever had $2.3 billion and been faced with the prospect of perhaps losing as much as, say, $300 million of that, leaving you with only $2 billion? It’s devastating.”
That says it all.
-Cubs owner Tom Ricketts is one of the clown owners crying poor: “Here’s something I hope baseball fans understand. Most baseball owners don’t take money out of their team. They raise all the revenue they can from tickets and media rights, and they take out their expenses, and they give all the money left to their GM to spend.”
That’s really a blanket statement that many can poke holes in. I don’t know if that’s true, and I don’t know if it’s untrue. However, everybody is dealing with this kind of stuff right now. It’s a pandemic that nobody expected, and we’re all dealing with losing money. Fact is, Tom Ricketts and his family have the means to lose the money, and they will have the opportunity to recoup it later. It’s going to happen. They’re going to get their money back.
For the 17th consecutive season, in 2019, MLB set a new revenue record in making $10.7 billion. That’s a kind of figure that makes me think Ricketts is lying, and it’s a family that doesn’t exactly have the best history in being honest about their money. Co-owner Todd Ricketts has been in hot water in the past for using inaccurate information when paying property taxes.
But that’s neither here nor there. As Ryan Matheny stated on UFR yesterday, MLB is missing a prime opportunity to gain a lot of new eyeballs and fans. As a nation, we are craving sports. We need sports. We want to spend hours and hours watching sports. And the MLB owners don’t seem to want to give it to us.
-The NBA is coming back. They’re going to bring 22 teams to Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando and finish out the “regular season” with eight games for each. Then, they’re going to turn to the playoffs, although there is a possibility for some play-in games between potential 8 and 9 seeds. That seems fun.
I know there’s not a large contingent of NBA fans in this area, but I think we can all agree any sport is good sport. We need some stuff to watch, and I give major kudos to the NBA and NBAPA coming together and getting something done.
-By the way, can you imagine what October and November is going to look like? If the NFL and college football happen (they will), we will have our full Saturdays and Sundays of football, but we will also likely have NBA playoffs, maybe NHL playoffs and potentially MLB playoffs. We know what life without sports looks like. We could very well find out what life with ALL the sports looks like, too.
-Final note: I recognize there are many people that read my blog that do not agree with me that steps need to be made towards positive race relations. All that I ask is that you consider my thoughts and the statements from Ferentz, Brees and Goodell before launching into a hate-filled storm. Conversations need to be had, and that starts with listening. As always, I welcome your thoughts.
