(KMAland) -- Happy Friday and a big welcome to a new calendar sports year. I’ve got some Random Thoughts….
•They sure don’t make 215 pounds like they used to.
•In case you missed it over the last 32 days, I dropped 33 fall sports previews. Every single district that has a KMAland conference school, every volleyball conference, every cross country conference and even Missouri River Conference boys golf and KMAland girls swimming was previewed. Check out the links here:
7/24: Class 2A District 8 Football
7/25: Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball
7/26: Class 4A District 1 Football
7/27: Class 2A District 7 Football
7/28: Corner Conference Cross Country
7/29: Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country
7/30: Western Iowa Conference Cross Country
7/31: Pride of Iowa Conference Volleyball
8/1: Class A District 7 Football
8/2: Missouri River Conference Volleyball
8/3: Class 8-Player District 1 Football
8/4: Rolling Valley Conference Cross Country
8/5: Class A District 6 Football
8/6: Class 8-Player District 7 Football
8/7: Missouri River Conference Cross Country
8/8: Class A District 8 Football
8/9: Class 3A District 6 Football
8/10: Pride of Iowa Conference Cross Country
8/11: Bluegrass Conference Volleyball
8/12: Bluegrass Conference Cross Country
8/13: Hawkeye Ten Conference Volleyball
8/14: Class 4A District 6 Football
8/15: Class 1A District 8 Football
8/16: Class 8-Player District 10 Football
8/17: Class 8-Player District 8 Football
8/17: Class 8-Player District 9 Football
8/18: Missouri River Conference Boys Golf
8/19: Corner Conference Volleyball
8/20: Class 3A District 1 Football
8/21: KMAland Girls Swimming
8/22: Western Iowa Conference Volleyball
8/23: Class 5A Missouri River Conference Football
8/24: Class 1A District 7 Football
•I found this week’s Football Pick’em to be especially difficult, constantly changing my mind on which way I wanted to go before eventually just saying, “screw it” and throwing all caution to the wind. Don’t make fun of me if I’m in last place after this week.
•This week we did 27 football previews with area coaches. If that seems like a lot, then I think you might be right. As I was going through the games, I just felt the urge to preview nearly every single one of them. Big ups to Trevor Maeder for taking on the herculean task of 12 on his own!
•Don’t miss all of our Week 1 high school football coverage tonight from 6:20 through midnight. We’ve got a preview, we’ve got a connection and we’ve got a scoreboard show, and they’re all worth your while. All of them can be heard on AM 960, FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com.
•We also will have live streaming football games at our live stream page (under the sports dropdown menu). Shenandoah/Clarinda and Red Oak/Southwest Valley tonight and Fremont-Mills/WACO tomorrow. Hat tip to the broadcasters that are making those happen.
•It sure was hot this week, huh? But my oh my, some people went a little nuts. Young children can still go outside, and they won’t die. I promise!
•Big starts to the volleyball season last night for Glenwood (3-0), Southwest Valley (2-0), Lenox (2-0) and Audubon (2-0) here in KMAland Iowa. The Rams probably get the biggest hat tip from me, considering they beat Sidney, Tri-Center and Sergeant Bluff-Luton to get there. However, I won’t gloss over the early statements from the other three.
•Stephen Strasburg is retiring. It says so right here on my television. As a wise (or un-wise) man once said, “How did he turn out?”
•If I had to make one recommendation to any and all sports fans in the area, I would recommend listening to the Upon Further Review open on the daily. That way you will know what I’m talking about when I drop that Strasburg line. If you subscribe to the UFR podcast, it drops right into your feed every day between 11 and 11:20.
•Plus, it’s funny, it’s inviting, it’s full of SPORTS! Who doesn’t love all of that? We go nuts for about 30 minutes a day, and we haven’t been stopped yet.
•You might be thinking we’re in the dog days, just waiting for college and pro football to start, but if that’s what you’re thinking you’re probably Trevor Maeder, who hates baseball. There are some great races, especially in the wild cards, going on in baseball. There’s also endless mixed martial arts fight cards each week. And…did you know the Little League World Series is on? Just kidding. Quit pitching from 46 feet, ya 12-year-olds! And maybe lead off.
•Speaking of MMA, do I dare wake up at 4 AM tomorrow morning to watch UFC Singapore? I’m the kind of MMA fan that likes to take the whole fight card in. I don’t like to tune in during the middle or main card and act like I’m a something-something. But 4 AM after a football Friday night? Someone get the coffee going.
•Sure seems like The Korean Zombie is being dismissed a little too easily in this one. I know Max Holloway is really good, but TKZ’s last fight was for the featherweight championship. Yes, he got shredded by Alexander Volkanovski, but you know who else did recently? Max Holloway!
•The people’s main event, though, is the showdown between Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos in what could amount to a title eliminator in the flyweight division. Blanchfield and Santos have both been outstanding in the last year-plus.
•My predictions: Holloway over TKZ, Ryan Spann avenges his earlier loss to Anthony Smith, Alex Caceres keeps it going with an upset over Giga Chikadze, Rinya Nakamura shows his unending promise in a stoppage win over Fernie Garcia, Erin Blanchfield wins a great battle with Taila Santos and Parker Porter gets the split with the Tafa brothers and downs Junior Tafa.
•The so-called biggest wrestling event in history is on Sunday when AEW’s All-In goes to London’s Wembley Stadium. They’ve sold more tickets to that event than any other single professional wrestling event in history. Seems pretty good! Might want to build more than one or two matches, Tony! (Inside wrestling smark)
•Finally, I want to finish this out by honoring three wrestling lives that were lost in the last week or so. Terry Funk, Bray Wyatt and Kyle Archibald. Funk is one of the greatest wrestlers in history and had a major impact on promotions all over the world, including stints with WWF, WCW, WWE, All Japan, ECW and on and on. While Funk lived a full 79 years, Wyatt was just 36 years old. His real name is Windham Rotunda — named for his uncle and former wrestler Barry Windham. The son of Mike Rotunda (or IRS for the 90s wrestling fans) was one of a kind when it came to conjuring up all kinds of stories and ways to tell a story. He will be sorely missed.
Finally, Archibald wasn’t a professional wrestler, but if you went to any youth wrestling tournaments in the last several years in this area, you would have seen him. Just 40 years old, the Atlantic native was there for his son every single weekend. He was in his corner, shouting instructions and encouragement while videoing Jax’s latest match. I didn’t know Kyle other than the short conversations we would have at these wrestling tournaments, but I know one thing: He loved and supported his son so much. It may seem simple, but it’s how I will remember him.
Rest In Peace to all three.
