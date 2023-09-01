(KMAland) -- Soooo….anybody want to talk about volleyball?
It’s a Random Thought Friday.
•Rinse, repeat? Same old Nebraska? Yeah, sure seemed like it last night. At least when it comes to the way the game ended. However, there were some positives to take from it. I sure as heck don’t feel like talking about them, though, lest they disappear before next week.
•Welcome to Round 1 of Conversations with Hanny Husker:
Derek: I wonder if we should all just sell our souls to the devil.
Hanny Husker: We did.
Derek: Let’s do it again.
Hanny Husker: We can’t. Only one soul.
•Aside from Nebraska football inventing new ways to lose, it was a pretty good week for the state to the west. The volleyball event turned out pretty good, huh? Ninety-two thousand and three showed up to watch a volleyball match at Memorial Stadium to break all the records. I’m curious. Who will try to make a run at that thing? You’ll need to find a stadium that can fit that many people, and then you’ll also have to find 92,000+ people that are mad about something as much Nebraska fans are about volleyball.
•Time for some more high school football coverage tonight. We’ve got all the Week 2 content you could ever ask for right here at these pages, including 27 coaches interviews, and you can just turn your radio on and leave it between 6:20 and midnight. We’ll have a preview, a connection and a scoreboard show. It’s a whole thing we do here.
•We also have two KMAX-Stream Games of the Week with Fremont-Mills traveling to Lenox and Sidney heading to East Mills. You can watch those at our live stream page with kickoffs slated for 7:00.
•Let’s rank the 1-0 vs. 1-0 KMAland matchups:
15. Mount Ayr at Wayne — Maybe I’m underrating this one, but the Raiders should be seen as a heavy favorite. That said, maybe Coach Jared Bevins has completely turned the Wayne Falcons around. We’ll see.
14. Plattsmouth at Bennington — Bennington is a two-time defending state champion that hasn’t lost since they played Plattsmouth in the state playoffs in 2020. That said, Skutt Catholic might contend they actually beat Bennington last year.
13. Lamoni at East Union — There’s a chance this turns into a high-scoring, back-and-forth game of the year candidate. There’s another chance that East Union is a bit too much to deal with.
12. IKM-Manning at Panorama — What the heck do I know about Panorama, anyway? Not a whole lot. IKM-Manning’s Ben Ramsey had one whale of a performance against East Sac County and looks to get the Wolves to a 2-0 start.
11. Bishop Heelan Catholic at Abraham Lincoln — I thought Heelan would be much improved from last year, but did I expect them to go in and beat Kuemper? Not exactly. They’re on the road this week to AL, which got the first win of Peter Kilburg’s head coaching career last week against Sioux City West.
10. AHSTW at Riverside — AHSTW is a heavy favorite per BCMoore, but this is always a fun little rivalry. Winner gets to claim Jan Harris.
9. Albany at East Atchison — Part of me thinks that Albany will be taking a step back this year without Kemper Cline. The other part of me saw that they put up 70 last week. If they can do it again then you can put me on the believer list.
8. Glenwood at Atlantic — The battle of the -ayden name at quarterback. Atlantic has Zayden (Parker) while Glenwood has Kayden (Anderson). Whatever team loses, their quarterback will have to simply go by the first letter in their first name the rest of the season.
7. Logan-Magnolia at Kingsley-Pierson — Sooooo….Kingsley-Pierson is seen as a pretty heavy powerhouse in Class A by the BCMoore Rankings in their first year moving out of 8-player. I suppose it could be true, but I’m still waiting and seeing.
6. South Central Calhoun at Southwest Valley — Two programs with reputations for keeping the ball on the ground, although it wasn’t that long ago that the Titans turned into a high-powered passing attack. I’ll be honest and say that I really don’t know what they’re leaning on this year. I will, however, find out by watching Cody Konecne’s live stream tonight on this very website.
5. Ar-We-Va at Glidden-Ralston — A terrific contrast in styles with Ar-We-Va spreading it out and Glidden-Ralston wanting to pound it right down “your” throat. The Wildcats were one of the big surprise winners at Woodbine last week while Ar-We-Va was also a bit of a surprise in their victory over Exira/EHK. This should be pretty, pretty good.
4. Creston at Lewis Central — Might this be a little bit low on the list? Should it be up a bit more? It’s possible, but I’m confident in this spot for now. The Panthers are facing a major litmus test in trying to find out exactly where they stand when compared with a 4A power.
3. Pattonsburg at South Holt — Points, points, points. South Holt and Princeton scored a combined 108 points in the Knights’ 58-50 win while Pattonsburg and Rock Port had 100 total points in what was a 54-46 P’burg win. Can they combine for even more this week? I’m rooting for it.
2. Weeping Water at Johnson-Brock — The first of two state-ranked battles in Nebraska in the area. Weeping Water was very, very impressive in a dominant win over Palmyra last week while Johnson-Brock has all kinds of veteran talent dotting their roster.
1. Wahoo at Ashland-Greenwood — These are two of the powers of Class C1, and they’re both ranked among the top six in the latest OWH state rankings. Wahoo beat last year’s state champion — Pierce — last Friday night while the Bluejays were plenty dominant against Columbus Lakeview.
•Big ups and a happy 40th to my long-time pal, David Maxwell of Harlan fame. My guy is living his best life these days, and I’m very happy to have a chance to wish him a happy birthday today. Or actually, I don’t say happy birthday. Good job!
•All right, let’s get into some college football picks for the weekend…
•TCU -20.5 Colorado. The Buffs might have some of the best skill-position players in all of the land, but TCU is still plenty good.
•Utah State +23.5 Iowa. The number just seems a little high to me. Or maybe Cade McNamara really is the second coming.
•Ohio State -30 Indiana. Give me the over 59, too.
•Boise State +14 Washington. The Huskies are getting a lot of hype. Time for Boise State to bring that down a bit, although I think Washington still wins. Yes, believe it or not, I think the two-touchdown favorite is going to win.
•Alabama -39 Middle Tennessee. Seems like Nick Saban might want to make a little bit of a statement.
•Penn State -20.5 West Virginia. West Virginia is bad.
•South Carolina +2.5 North Carolina. S-E-C! S-E-C! S-E-C!
•LSU -2 Florida State. I’m going back to the SEC well, because — well — they seem to do pretty well in games of this nature. That’s a lot of wells.
•Duke +13 Clemson. Garrett Riley is here to turn around the Clemson offense, and he’ll get there. Just not in Week 1.
•Fresno State +3.5 Purdue. Just because.
•Toledo +9.5 Illinois. I think we’ll see a typically uglied-up MAC/Big Ten showdown where the Rockets hang around a little longer than the Champaign locals would like.
•Wyoming +14 Texas Tech. I’m hearing the Texas Tech hype, but I’m also believing in my guy Craig Bohl.
•Rutgers -6.5 Northwestern. Take it to the bank.
•Hey, the Braves and the Dodgers just finished, and someone needs to come replace this heart that has been jumping out of my chest while watching Raisel Iglesias navigate that lineup. There are three more of these this weekend.
•The Braves won, by the way.
•I just heard Ronald Acuna Jr. got married on Thursday morning, went to the ol’ ballpark and cranked a grand salami. Yes, I know Mookie Betts hit two roundtrippers, but did he get married on the same day? The MVP remains RAJ.
•UFC Fight Night is in Paris this weekend and all eyes are on the final two fights. Here are my main card predictions: Ciryl Gane over Serghei Spivac, Manon Fiorot over Rose Namajunas, Benoit Saint-Denis over Thiago Moises (in a banger), Volkan Oezdemir over Bogdan Guskov, William Gomis over Yanis Ghemmouri & Morgan Charrier over Manolo Zecchini.
•WWE Payback predictions: Becky Lynch def. Trish Stratus, Seth Rollins def. Shinsuka Nakamura, Rhea Ripley def. Raquel Rodriguez, Rey Mysterio def. Austin Theory, LA Knight def. The Miz & The Judgment Day (and it might not be Finn Balor and Damian Priest) def. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the WWE Tag Team Championship.
•AEW All Out predictions: Darby Allin def. Luchasaurus for the TNT championship, Miro def. Powerhouse Hobbs, Kris Statlander def. Ruby Soho, Jon Moxley def. Orange Cassidy for the International Championship, Konosuke Takeshita def. Kenny Omega, Bullet Club Gold def. The Young Bucks & FTR, Better Than You Bay Bay def. The Dark Order, Samoa Joe def. Shane Taylor, Eddie Kingston and Katsuyori Shibata def. Blackpool Combat Club.
•One more prediction: You’re going to have a great weekend!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.