(KMAland) -- Here we are again. Another Friday is here, and I’m feeling so fired up. Amped. Geeked, if you will. For what you might ask? Well, if you ain’t know then you ain’t been listening. It’s Random Thoughts time.
•The Eagles! The stupid Eagles!
•I mean, goodness gracious, Vikings. You might be the biggest lump of horrible I’ve run across since Nebraska couldn’t catch a snap in Boulder last week. There were four fumbles in the first two quarters and change. That’s just too many dang fumbles.
•Who am I kidding? I watched the first half, and then turned on Big Brother and The Challenge: USA.
•Last week, there were 98 unbeatens heading into Week 3 of the high school football season in the state of Iowa. Let’s see how many there are today, who they’re playing this week and the BCMoore projection:
1. Dowling Catholic (3-0) vs. Waukee Northwest (2-1) — Favored by 10.98
2. Bettendorf (3-0) at Linn-Mar (2-1) — Favored by 26.58
3. Southeast Polk (3-0) vs. Ankeny Centennial (2-1) — Favored by 14.90
4. Dubuque Hempstead (3-0) at Muscatine (1-2) — Favored by 13.78
5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3-0) at Des Moines East (0-3) — Favored by 36.91
6. North Scott (3-0) at Western Dubuque (2-1) — Underdog by 7.61
7. Norwalk (3-0) at ADM (2-1) — Underdog by 5.44
8. Maquoketa (3-0) at Marion (2-1) — Favored by 3.17
9. Gilbert (3-0) at 10. Boone (3-0) — Boone by 2.83
11. LeMars (3-0) at MOC-Floyd Valley (1-2) — Favored by 18.60
12. Nevada (3-0) at 13. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-0) — Nevada by 5.96
14. Williamsburg (3-0) at 15. Fort Madison (3-0) — Williamsburg by 4.14
16. Decorah (3-0) at Independence (2-1) — Favored by 6.22
17. Creston (3-0) at Carroll (1-2) — Favored by 8.34
18. Webster City (3-0) at West Delaware (1-2) — Favored by 6.34
19. Mount Vernon (3-0) vs. Solon (2-1) — Favored by 32.17
20. Clear Lake (3-0) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (0-3) — Favored by 49.17
21. Western Christian (3-0) at 22. Cherokee (3-0) — Cherokee by 0.55
23. Van Meter (3-0) at Clarinda (2-1) — Favored by 1.83
24. Southeast Valley (3-0) at Des Moines Christian (1-2) — Favored by 15.34
25. Tipton (3-0) vs. West Liberty (1-2) — Favored by 15.25
26. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0) at Sheldon (2-1) — Favored by 36.16
27. West Lyon (3-0) at Unity Christian (1-2) — Favored by 33.38
28. Chariton (3-0) vs. Interstate 35 (1-2) — Favored by 28.90
29. Central Lee (3-0) vs. Davis County (1-2) — Favored by 20.02
30. Hudson (3-0) vs. Waterloo Columbus (2-1) — Favored by 1.14
31. Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-0) vs. Dike-New Hartford (1-2) — Favored by 4.00
32. MFL (3-0) at Aplington-Parkersburg (2-1) — Favored by 11.64
33. Denver (3-0) at Central Springs (1-2) — Favored by 21.16
34. Grundy Center (3-0) at East Marshall (1-2) — Favored by 39.07
35. Treynor (3-0) vs. Red Oak (1-2) — Favored by 39.43
36. Regina Catholic (3-0) vs. Durant (0-3) — Favored by 53.97
37. Wilton (3-0) vs. Beckman Catholic (0-3) — Favored by 54.91
38. Madrid (3-0) at 39. Lynnville-Sully (3-0) — Lynnville-Sully by 7.84
40. ACGC (3-0) at 41. South Central Calhoun (3-0) — South Central Calhoun by 10.13
42. North Butler (3-0) vs. Wapsie Valley (2-1) — Favored by 1.95
43. Pekin (3-0) at Columbus Junction (1-2) — Favored by 9.95
44. Nashua-Plainfield (3-0) at AGWSR (1-2) — Favored by 16.08
45. Woodbury Central (3-0) vs. Gehlen Catholic (1-2) — Favored by 23.63
46. Lake Mills (3-0) vs. West Fork (1-2) — Favored by 38.10
47. North Linn (3-0) vs. North Cedar (1-2) — Favored by 47.99
48. Lisbon (3-0) vs. Highland, Riverside (0-3) — Favored by 61.60
49. Saint Ansgar (3-0) vs. Belmond-Klemme (0-3) — Favored by 69.59
50. Kee (3-0) at Don Bosco (2-1) — Underdog by 4.81
51. GTRA (3-0) vs. West Bend-Mallard (1-2) — Favored by 10.63
52. Bedford (3-0) vs. East Union (2-1) — Favored by 28.41
53. Baxter (3-0) vs. Glidden-Ralston (2-1) — Favored by 16.89
54. St. Mary’s, Remsen (3-0) vs. Boyer Valley (2-2) — Favored by 26.37
55. CAM (3-0) vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-2) — Favored by 30.31
56. Winfield-Mt. Union (3-0) — OFF
57. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0) at Dunkerton (2-1) — Favored by 23.79
58. Ar-We-Va (3-0) at West Harrison (0-3) — Favored by 38.54
59. Clarksville (4-0) at Tripoli (1-2) — Favored by 48.07
•That’s 59 undefeated teams in action tonight with just six undefeated vs. undefeated meetings. Bishop Heelan Catholic also picked up a win last night to move to 4-0. So, that’s 60 teams still undefeated at this very moment.
•In the opening week of the college football season, I was 8-5 against the spread in my Random Thoughts picks. Last week…
-Illinois +3: Wrong!
-Vanderbilt +10: Also wrong!
-NC State +7.5: I actually bet Notre Dame the next day, but this original Random Thoughts pick turned out bad.
-Baylor +8: This got down to 6.5 by Saturday morning, and that would been wrong. However, the Random Thoughts pick at the time that it was made proved to be right.
-Nebraska +3: Fart noise.
-Virginia Tech -3: Nope!
-Tulane +7.5: Nope!
-Miami +4: Yes!
-Iowa State +3.5: Nope!
-UTEP -1: Nope!
-Cincinnati +7.5: Yes!
-Texas +7: That’s two in a row!
-Texas Tech +6.5: A pick-six at the end ruined this one.
-Washington State +6: Another one that’s correct!
-Eastern Michigan +20.5: Also correct!
-San Diego State +14.5: Wrong.
-Auburn -6.5: A narrow miss.
-Arizona State +3: Another miss.
•That is a brutal 6-12 day bringing my season total to 14-17. Here are my Week CFB picks:
-Maryland -14.5 Virginia: The avalanche cometh.
-Illinois +14.5 Penn State: Risky business.
-Mississippi State +9.5 LSU: Home dogs are fun!
-Kansas State -4 Missouri: This seems a little stink low, so maybe I am the mark here. However, I like K-State.
-Indiana +10 Louisville: I feel very good about this idea.
-Ohio +3 Iowa State: I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news for you.
-Oregon State -24.5 San Diego State: I’m all in on the Beavers.
-Minnesota +7.5 North Carolina: The Gophers will keep this one tight.
-Western Michigan +28.5 Iowa: That is a very, very high number.
-Washington -16.5 Michigan State: This can one of two ways. Michigan State can play their most focused game in years. Or it can go how I predict: Blowout city.
-Tennessee -6 Florida: Joe Milton > Graham Mertz.
-Northern Illinois +11 Nebraska: Just a shade too high.
-Syracuse -2.5 Purdue: It’s time for letdown city.
-Pittsburgh +2.5 West Virginia: Pittsburgh wins the Backyard Brawl!
-Colorado State +24.5 Colorado: This one is personal.
-Nevada +28 Kansas: Nevada has the nation’s longest losing skid, and it won’t end here. However, strange things can happen on the CBS Sports Network when 95% of the country is asleep.
-Arizona -17.5 UTEP: I’m kind of following a rule where if you don’t cover when I pick you one week, I go against you the next.
•In the NFL last week, I made some picks:
-Falcons -3.5 Panthers: Give me all the Falcons/Arthur Smith stock. CORRECT
-Vikings -5.5 Bucs: You like that?! WRONG
-Steelers +2.5 49ers: Always pick Mike Tomlin as an underdog. WRONG
-Bears -1 Packers: Justin Fields and company get off to a hot start. WRONG
-Broncos -3.5 Raiders: Only because the Raiders players have been unable to get into their own workout facility. WRONG
-Patriots +4 Eagles: Here’s to 0-16 for the Eagles! WRONG
-Chargers -3 Dolphins: Kellen Moore offenses always start hot. WRONG
-Cowboys -3.5 Giants: Cowboys by a million. CORRECT
-Bills -2.5 Jets: Sure, why not? WRONG
•That’s 2-8! Just not very good, guys and gals. Not very good at all. Let’s see if I can do any better this week:
-Falcons -1.5 Packers: Always bet the Falcons.
-Raiders +8.5 Bills: Sorry, Josh Allen, but you are the worst QB Skip Bayless has never talked about.
-Lions -4.5 Seahawks: This is not a Week 1 overreaction. I swear!
-Chargers -3 Titans: Ryan Tannehill is not him.
-Chiefs -3.5 Jaguars: The Chiefs never lose twice in a row. Never.
-Texans -1 Colts: I love the prospect of Will Anderson making life hell for Anthony Richardson.
-Cowboys -9 Jets: Why not?!
-Commanders +3.5 Broncos: A field goal either way.
-Steelers +2.5 Browns: Always pick Mike Tomlin as an underdog, especially after they fail the week before.
•UFC Noche is in Las Vegas this week, and I’ve got some more predictions:
-Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko via decision
-Kevin Holland def. Jack Della Maddalena via decision
-Raul Rosas Jr. def. Terrence Mitchell via sub
-Daniel Zellhuber def. Christos Giagos via decision
-Fernando Padilla def. Kyle Nelson via TKO
I was 2-3 last week on my picks, although I absolutely nailed the first round TKO by Justin Tafa, and I made an inspired call on Felip dos Santos taking Manel Kape to the cards.
•Have a great weekend!
