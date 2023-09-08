(KMAland) -- So, here we are again. Another Friday has arrived, and you’ve clicked on this very page for some fun, some games and some…..Random Thoughts.
•The Lions are 1-0 and the Chiefs are 0-1. Everybody else is waiting to play. In what world are we currently living in?
•There is a tendency to overreact to the first game of every season, and I’m definitely going to avoid doing that, but I actually think the Lions are pretty, pretty tough. Just watching them play last night, they sure play with a lot of intent. It’s one thing to receive a bunch of hype, as they have through the offseason. It’s another to go out and do it on the defending Super Bowl champions’ lawn. Good stuff from Detroit last night.
•Not good stuff from Patrick Mahomes’ receivers, nor his right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who false-started and/or lined up in the backfield over and over and over and over again. Yet, the officiating crew refused to call either. I’m certain they have a directive from the NFL to let the offensive tackles get a little head start without a whistle, but I said “a little!” That was disgraceful last night. I sure hope that’s not what we have to watch all year. And again, the dude is lined up in the backfield.
•You didn’t ask, but here are my divisional and wild card picks for this thing they call the NFL Playoffs.
AFC: Bills, Ravens, Jaguars, Chiefs + Jets, Bengals & Dolphins
NFC: Cowboys, Lions, Falcons, 49ers + Eagles, Seahawks, Saints
Super Bowl: Cowboys over Bills
•In my entire life, all I’ve ever done is pick somebody else to win other than my own teams. Not this time! I’m ready to go out in a blaze of glory, my friends.
•Football Friday has arrived, and we’ve got another rousing rendition of our amazing coverage coming at you later tonight. You can listen from 6:20 to midnight for all of the Week 3 KMAland football coverage you yearn for and deserve. Also, if you want to watch our KMAX-Stream Games of the Week — Lenox at Bedford and Clarinda at Treynor — I won’t stop you.
•Here’s a look at every undefeated team remaining in the state of Iowa, their opponent this week and their BCMoore projection (listed in order of closest margin):
-Lenox (2-0) at Bedford (2-0) — Lenox by 0.20
-IKM-Manning (2-0) vs. Earlham (1-1) — Earlham by 0.34
-Charle City (2-0) at Waterloo East (1-1) — Charles City by 1.08
-Western Dubuque (2-0) at Xavier (1-1) — Xavier by 1.36
-Lynnville-Sully (2-0) at Pleasantville (2-0) — Lynnville-Sully by 1.50
-Regina Catholic (2-0) at Mediapolis (1-1) — Regina by 1.70
-LeMars (2-0) at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (1-1) — B-H/RV by 1.98
-Fort Madison (2-0) at Centerville (1-1) — Fort Madison by 2.20
-Clarinda (2-0) at Treynor (2-0) — Clarinda by 2.68
-Glenwood (2-0) at Harlan (1-1) — Harlan by 3.88
-Maquoketa Valley (2-0) at East Buchanan (1-1) — Maquoketa Valley by 3.89
-West Hancock (2-0) at Saint Ansgar (2-0) — West Hancock by 4.47
-Cherokee (2-0) at Ridge View (2-0) — Cherokee by 4.57
-Columbus Catholic (2-0) vs. West Branch (0-2) — Columbus by 4.86
-Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-0) vs. Sioux City East (1-1) — SC East by 4.96
-Madrid (2-0) at Mount Ayr (2-0) — Mount Ayr by 5.70
-North Scott (2-0) at Davenport Assumption (2-0) — North Scott by 5.75
-St. Mary’s, Remsen (2-0) at West Bend-Mallard — RSM by 5.79
-North Polk (2-0) at Webster City (2-0) — North Polk by 6.01
-Albia (2-0) at Chariton (2-0) — Albia by 7.29
-Gilbert (2-0) at Mason City (1-1) — Gilbert by 7.90
-Oskaloosa (2-0) vs. Grinnell (1-1) — Oskaloosa by 8.48
-AHSTW (2-0) at Kuemper Catholic (0-2) — AHSTW by 8.73
-East Union (2-0) at Southeast Warren (1-1) — East Union by 9.01
-Benton (2-0) at Mount Vernon (2-0) — Mount Vernon by 9.36
-Grand View Christian (2-0) vs. Southwest Valley (1-1) — Grand View Christian by 9.69
-Nevada (2-0) vs. PCM (1-1) — Nevada by 9.74
-Creston (2-0) vs. Ballard (1-1) — Creston by 9.88
-Maquoketa (2-0) vs. Northeast, Goose Lake (1-1) — Maqouketa by 10.26
-WACO (2-0) at Winfield-Mt. Union (2-0) — WACO by 10.48
-Grundy Center (2-0) vs. Pella Christian (2-0) — Grundy Center by 10.77
-ACGC (2-0) vs. Panorama (1-1) — ACGC by 11.23
-Des Moines Roosevelt (2-0) at Waukee Northwest (1-1) — Waukee Northwest by 12.69
-Central Lee (2-0) at Durant (0-2) — Central Lee by 13.10
-South Hamilton (2-0) at Roland-Story (1-1) — South Hamilton by 14.31
-Van Meter (2-0) at Humboldt (2-0) — Van Meter by 14.78
-Hudson (2-0) at Jesup (1-1) — Hudson by 15.22
-Baxter (2-0) at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge (2-0) — St. Edmond by 15.88
-Southeast Valley (2-0) vs. Clarion-Goldfield (1-1) — Southeast Valley by 15.89
-Sheldon (2-0) at Emmetsburg (0-2) — Sheldon by 16.02
-Lisbon (2-0) at Columbus Junction (1-1) — Lisbon by 16.13
-Decorah (2-0) at Crestwood (0-2) — Decorah by 17.05
-ADM (2-0) vs. Lewis Central (1-1) — ADM by 17.24 (not happening)
-Edgewood-Colesburg (2-0) at Central City (1-1) — Edgewood-Colesburg by 17.62
-Norwalk (2-0) at Newton (1-1) — Norwalk by 17.66
-West Burlington-Notre Dame (2-0) at West Liberty — WB-ND by 18.25
-Wilton (2-0) at Camanche (0-2) — Wilton by 18.44
-Linn-Mar (2-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (0-2) — Linn-Mar by 18.48
-Nashua-Plainfield (2-0) at BCLUW (0-2) — Nashua-Plainfield by 18.82
-West Lyon (2-0) vs. OABCIG (1-1) — West Lyon by 19.67
-Bettendorf (2-0) at Urbandale (1-1) — Bettendorf by 20.16
-Starmont (2-0) at North Linn (2-0) — North Linn by 20.47
-Pekin (2-0) vs. Danville (1-1) — Pekin by 20.51
-Woodbury Central (2-0) at Logan-Magnolia (2-0) — Logan-Magnolia by 20.77
-Janesville (2-0) at Clarksville (3-0) — Clarksville by 21.02
-Boone (2-0) at Des Moines Hoover (0-2) — Boone by 21.83
-South Central Calhoun (2-0) vs. Riverside (1-1) — South Central Calhoun by 23.46
-Tipton (2-0) vs. Mount Pleasant (0-2) — Tipton by 24.42
-Lake Mills (2-0) at Newman Catholic (1-1) — Lake Mills by 24.73
-Denver (2-0) at North Fayette Valley (0-2) — Denver by 25.64
-Prairie (2-0) at Southeast Polk (2-0) — Southeast Polk by 26.30
-Dowling Catholic (2-0) vs. Ankeny (1-1) — Dowling by 26.82
-Ar-We-Va (2-0) vs. Siouxland Christian (0-2) — Ar-We-Va by 26.82
-Cedar Rapids Jefferson (2-0) vs. Des Moines North (1-1) — CR Jefferson by 26.99
-Midland (2-0) at Lone Tree (1-1) — Midland by 27.07
-Dubuque Hempstead (2-0) vs. Dubuque Senior (0-2) — Hempstead by 27.95
-Independence (2-0) at Waukon (0-2) — Independence by 28.50
-North Butler (2-0) at West Fork (1-1) — North Butler by 28.81
-Clear Lake (2-0) at Iowa Falls-Alden (0-2) — Clear Lake by 31.47
-Hampton-Dumont-CAL (2-0) vs. West Marshall (0-2) — Hampton-Dumont-CAL by 33.34
-MFL (2-0) vs. New Hampton (0-2) — MFL by 33.62
-Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-0) at Oelwein (0-2) — Sumner-Fredericksburg by 33.93
-Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 92-0) vs. West Sioux (1-1) — CL/G-LR by 35.92
-Western Christian (2-0) at Pocahontas Area (1-1) — Western Christian by 39.98
-Williamsburg (2-0) vs. Clear Creek-Amana (0-2) — Williamsburg by 41.80
-CAM (2-0) at East Mills (1-1) — CAM by 45.77
-GTRA (2-0) at Rockford (0-2) — GTRA by 61.11
-Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2-0) at Meskwaki Settlement School (0-1) — Gladbrook-Reinbeck by 79.83
•Well, that’s a thing that I did.
•In all, there are 97 teams listed above with an undefeated mark. Also, Riceville lost for the first time last night to Don Bosco, and Kee remained unbeaten with a dominant win over Waterloo Christian. So, that’s 98 teams still unbeaten across Iowa. We’ll see how many remain next week.
•Last week, I made some college football against the spread predictions. Let’s see how I did:
-TCU -20.5: Whoops!
-Utah State +23.5: Easy, easy win.
-Ohio State -30: I also wanted the over, and neither of those were correct.
-Boise State +14: Nope.
-Alabama -39: Yep!
-Penn State -20.5: A narrow win.
-South Carolina +2.5: Wrrrroooooong.
-LSU -2: Also wrong.
-Duke +13: Yes!
-Fresno State +3.5: You bet!
-Toledo +9.5: Yessir!
-Wyoming +14: Ohhh yeeaaaah!!
-Rutgers -6.5: Boom!
•That’s an 8-5 opening week and a hot finish. Here are some picks for this week…
-Illinois +3 Kansas: Illinois goes into Lawrence on a Friday night and comes out with a win.
-Vanderbilt +10 Wake Forest: You can call me a Vandy believer.
-NC State +7.5 Notre Dame: The Wolfpack defense is just too good.
-Baylor +8 Utah: This one is ripe for a big bounceback from Baylor. Or the complete opposite. We’ll see.
-Nebraska +3 Colorado: This one is personal.
-Virginia Tech -3 Purdue: More Boilers struggles.
-Tulane +7.5 Ole Miss: Hit me with that over 66.5, too.
-Miami +4 Texas A&M: Bobby & Jimbo face their first bit of adversity.
-Iowa State +3.5 Iowa: It worked last week.
-UTEP -1 Northwestern: Always bet against Northwestern.
-Cincinnati +7.5 Pittsburgh: Yes, I will go ahead and take Cincinnati to keep it within a tuddy.
-Texas +7 Alabama: Texas is back!
-Texas Tech +6.5 Oregon: If you haven’t noticed the theme, I’m basically picking Week 1s biggest disappointments to bounce back.
-Washington State +6 Wisconsin: Cam Ward for the win.
-Eastern Michigan +20.5 Minnesota: Eastern Michigan always plays close games. This one won’t get to three touchdowns.
-San Diego State +14.5 UCLA: Too many points.
-Auburn -6.5 California: I’ve run out of quips.
-Arizona State +3 Oklahoma State: Still out.
•Annnnnd the NFL is here! My picks:
-Falcons -3.5 Panthers: Give me all the Falcons/Arthur Smith stock.
-Vikings -5.5 Bucs: You like that?!
-Steelers +2.5 49ers: Always pick Mike Tomlin as an underdog.
-Bears -1 Packers: Justin Fields and company get off to a hot start.
-Broncos -3.5 Raiders: Only because the Raiders players have been unable to get into their own workout facility.
-Patriots +4 Eagles: Here’s to 0-16 for the Eagles!
-Chargers -3 Dolphins: Kellen Moore offenses always start hot.
-Cowboys -3.5 Giants: Cowboys by a million.
-Bills -2.5 Jets: Sure, why not?
•UFC 293 is in Sydney this weekend, and some are calling it one of (or not just one of) the worst overall PPVs the UFC has ever put together. This is purely a card for the folks in Australia with plenty of locals getting some run. My main card picks: Israel Adesanya def. Sean Strickland by 2nd round TKO, Tai Tuivasa def. Alexander Volkov by 1st Round KO, Manel Kape def. Felipe does Santos via decision, Justin Tafa def. Austen Lane by 1st Round KO, Anton Turkalj def. Tyson Pedro via decision.
•There’s actually plenty on this card to get excited about. Just maybe not in a way that really matters or has stakes in the grand scheme of the UFC.
•Have a great weekend!
