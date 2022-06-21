(Bowling Green) -- Marc Rardin never envisioned his time as the head baseball coach at Iowa Western would last 20 years, but it did.
Now, Rardin is onto the next step in his coaching career as a head coach at the Division I level with Western Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers hired Rardin as their 17th head coach on June 15th. For Rardin, the days since the announcement have been a whirlwind.
"I don't know what day it is," Rardin joked. "But it's awesome. There's a lot of energy and excitement."
Rardin had been in charge of Iowa Western's program since 2002. He built the Reivers into a perennial JUCO power with 934 wins, 12 Junior College World Series berths and three national championships.
The Reivers' success drew interest from the Division I level, but Rardin declined. However, the Hilltoppers checked all of the boxes for Rardin. Their facilities intrigued him. He's had former players play there, and his wife is from Kentucky. Those elements made their offer too good to refuse.
"I hit it off with their athletic director," he said. "You have to win with people. I felt good with them. I could have spent the next 10 years at Iowa Western and rode into the sunset. This (Western Kentucky) came along and was life-changing. It allows me to take care of my family and take on a challenge."
Rardin inherits a Western Kentucky program that went 18-36 last season. The Hilltoppers haven't had a winning record since 2014, but he welcomes the challenge.
"We have a chance to take some steps forward," he said. "I wasn't going to leave here (Iowa Western) for something I wasn't comfortable with."
Rardin says he never envisioned his stay in Council Bluffs would span two decades.
"This is by far the longest we've ever been anywhere," he said. "We only planned on being here five, but the Council Bluffs/Omaha area was awesome. Iowa Western has been awesome. We're going to miss Iowa Western, but we're excited about this next adventure."
The savvy 51-year-old coach feels his two decades of experience at Iowa Western primed him for this opportunity.
"I probably wouldn't have been good at this at 38," Rardin said. "I wouldn't have been good at handling losing. But at 51, I'm comfortable with the change and excited for it."
Rardin hopes to utilize his junior college connections at the Division I level.
"The mid-major level is junior college-based," he said. "I know every junior college in the country. If I call the coach, they're going to pick up. We're getting in on some kids because of my relationships and reputations. Junior college coaches are pushing their kids towards us. There are a million positives so far."
Check out the full interview with Rardin below.