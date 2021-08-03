(Council Bluffs) -- For the second consecutive year, an out-of-this-world season at the plate led St. Albert's Cy Patterson to the top honor in KMAland -- the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year.
Not only did Patterson rake at the dish, but he also led his team to its first state title in 22 years.
"It was a great feeling to come away with the gold," Patterson said.
The DMACC commit posted a .561/.626/.862 line and ranked in the state's top five in several categories -- batting average (5th), RBI (1st), hits (2nd), doubles (2nd) and sacrifice flies (2nd).
Patterson's 72 RBI puts him in rare air -- 14th on the all-time list for single-season runs driven. It's also fifth-most in KMAland history. Only Cole Grandfield (Lewis Central), Kurt Belger (Creston), Dillon Coats (Martensdale-St. Marys) and Zach Daeges (Harlan) have pushed more runs across in a season.
"I just tried to see fastballs as much as I could," he said. "I didn't see as many I would have liked, but I got it done. I just had to adjust if I saw a spin on the ball and just tried to put the ball in play."
Patterson's fantastic years come one year removed from when he found himself near the top of the state in essentially every category as a junior, hitting .627 (2nd), posting a .716 on-base percentage (3rd), driving in 42 RBIs (3rd) and knocking four homers in a dominant season.
However, he wasn't complacent with last year and ended the season striving for more.
"I wanted to fight off some off-speed and work on going opposite field," he said. "We started hitting in late-December. I just continued to work out with my brother (Shea) and Isaac Sherrill. It just continued into the summer."
The shaggy-haired Peterson has come a long way since he emerged onto the scene as an eighth-grader and finished his career with a .496 batting average, 217 runs scored, 219 RBI and 92 extra-base hits, 13 of which were homers.
"I hoped to make progress," he said. "I developed as a player and became the player I am right now."
Of course, Patterson can't drive the mind-boggling amount of runs that he did without runners getting on base.
"Isaac Sherrill and Colton Brennan did a wonderful job of getting on," he said. "That allowed me to drive them in."
The Falcons' offense was a well-oiled machine, hitting .397 (2nd in the state).
"The goal for our lineup was to pass the torch through the lineup and see how long we could do that," Patterson said.
Not only did Patterson finish his high school career with a state champion, but he did it in a way many baseball players dream of: with his dad (Duncan) as the head coach.
"We had been working ever since eighth grade," the younger Patterson said. "He (his dad) kept harping at us to get better. We finally got over the hump and got to the state championship."
Patterson's offensive accolades are what helped get his team to Carroll, but it was his performance on the mound that brought St. Albert their first title since 1999.
St. Albert held a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth when Patterson was called out of the bullpen and worked the final five outs to secure the title.
"I saw him (his dad) come out from the dugout," Cy Patterson said. "He took the ball from (relief pitcher) Eric Matthai and told me to shut the door on the championship. I just did my job."
With his prep career behind him, Patterson appreciates the memories and teammates he had during his time on "The Hill."
"This year is going to stand out more because we were able to get over the hump," he said.
Patterson is the first repeat KMAland Offensive Player of the Year. His crown marks the third time a St. Albert baseball player earned this award and third in the last four years. It's also the sixth time this honor went to the Hawkeye Ten Conference, and sixth time a powerful hitter from Council Bluffs won the award.
Click below to hear the full interview with Cy Patterson.
Previous KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Award Winners
2020: Cy Patterson, St. Albert
2019: Colby Page, Southeast Warren
2018: Garret Reisz, St. Albert
2017: Trey Nixon, Abraham Lincoln
2016: Kyle Crowl, Abraham Lincoln
2015: Austin Simmons, Lewis Central
2014: Corey Bertini, Glenwood
2013: Chris Halbur, Kuemper Catholic