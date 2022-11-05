(Underwood) -- For the first time in 20 years, the Underwood Eagles (11-0) are going to the UNI-Dome to play in the Iowa high school Class 1A state football semifinals.
A back-and-forth thriller on a cold and rainy night saw Underwood take down Pella Christian (9-2) 47-28 in the quarterfinals Friday.
“It feels really good, it feels really good,” Underwood head coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “We finally got over the hump. It’s taken three years to get to his point and break the door down. We finally got it done and I couldn’t be happier for these guys.
Entering Friday, Underwood had been to the state quarterfinals each of the previous two seasons and fallen short both times.
This time, it was different.
“It’s a great feeling,” senior quarterback Alex Ravlin said. “Especially after the last two years, it makes it a little bit better to finally get over that hump.”
Ravlin was the starting quarterback for both of Underwood’s quarterfinal losses in 2020 and 2021. He made it clear that he wanted no part of another loss and it showed on the state sheet.
Ravlin completed 20-of-32 pass attempts for 284 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 97 yards and a score on 22 carries.
“[In my] senior year, I was finally able to put the win under my belt,” Ravlin said. “[Pella Christian] threw punches, we were just able to respond blow for blow all night.”
Both teams responded to each other throughout the first half. Underwood opened the game with a five play, 48-yard drive which ended with a 14-yard touchdown run from Maddox Nelson.
Pella Christian didn’t waste time answering in emphatic fashion, putting together a methodical drive that resulted in a touchdown scamper by Peyton Ritzert from five yards out.
After forcing a turnover on downs, Pella Christian took the lead when quarterback Isaac Kacmarynski broke free for an 83-yard touchdown run to give his team a 14-7 lead.
As the first quarter wound down, Underwood tied the game again. Mason Boothby made an acrobatic, one-handed grab for a 30-yard gain and four plays later Nelson found the end zone for the second time, making the score 14-14 after just 12 minutes of play.
The second quarter remained largely uneventful until Ritzert muffed a punt inside the Pella Christian 30-yard-line, which was recovered by Underwood’s Wyatt Baker to set up prime field position.
Graham Jensen gave Underwood the lead with a touchdown from the goal line, making the score 20-14 at halftime.
Underwood had two turnovers on downs inside the Pella Christian red zone in the first half, one of which was a goal line stand.
“We gotta clean that up,” Mechaelsen said. “[Finishing drives] has been kind of a problem for us. We had the ball at the one-yard-line and couldn’t get it in with four cracks. That’s not acceptable, and the guys know that, but to their credit, I think that’s something that could’ve hurt us in the past that we wouldn’t have recovered from. They kept battling and battling and found a way to get this thing done.”
The second half brought about the result that Underwood and its fans had long been awaiting.
Josh Ravlin picked off Kacmarynski on the opening possession of the third quarter, allowing Underwood to drive 67 yards in 10 plays and score on a jump-pass touchdown from Alex Ravlin to Jack Vanfossan.
Pella Christian wouldn’t go away, though, scoring in just five plays on the next possession with another Ritzert touchdown run.
The game continued to seesaw, as Alex Ravlin found Easton Robertson for a 45-yard gain, setting up a four-yard touchdown rush by Nelson a few plays later.
Pella Christian again drove the length of the field to answer, but Alex Ravlin had different ideas.
On fourth-and-nine deep inside Underwood territory, Kacmarynski lofted a pass across the middle of the field. Ravlin jumped in front of the receiver, caught the interception and returned it 88 yards for a score, giving Underwood a 40-21 lead with just over nine minutes left in the game.
Just when it appeared as if Underwood would cruise to a victory, Ritzert again made the Eagles pay when he returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown.
Ritzert was the main cog in Pella Christian’s offensive machine that posed a major challenge for Underwood. He finished the night with 42 rushing yards and two touchdowns on six carries to go along with over 150 kick return yards.
“[Pella Christian] is a big physical offense and they’re just good at what they do,” Mechaelsen said. “They used the entire length of the football field, which is very difficult to defend. Our guys made stops when we needed to. Bend but don’t break, good enough effort but we need to clean some things up.”
Despite the scoreboard being lit up, Underwood’s defensive unit sealed the game.
After pinning Pella Christian deep in its own territory on a punt, Underwood forced a turnover on downs and followed it up with a short touchdown drive, capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by Ravlin on a quarterback sneak to put the game on ice.
Multiple players on Underwood’s offense stuffed the stat sheet. Boothby racked up six receptions for 146 yards, while Jensen and Nelson combined for 101 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
On top of his gaudy offensive numbers, Alex Ravlin snagged two interceptions from the safety position in Friday’s win.
“[Pella Christian] ran the ball hard,” Ravlin said. “When they did throw it, I thought all our defensive backs made great plays on the ball. Everybody across the board just played hard, and that’s all you want.”
With this win, Underwood advances to the UNI-Dome for the first time since 2002.
“It means a lot,” Mechaelsen said. “Obviously our kids within this program right now, but also the guys who have laid the groundwork before this team. The 2020 team, the 2021 team, they’re a big reason why we’re here and a big reason why we were able to get this thing done today.”
In the state semifinals, Underwood will meet West Sioux, which beat Western Christian 49-20 in the quarterfinals Friday.
“Tonight, we’re gonna enjoy what we’ve accomplished and not take for granted what we’ve done, but the reality of it is that we have a game next Friday that we’re gonna prepare to win,” Mechaelsen said. “We’re gonna have our hands full.”
Underwood will square off against West Sioux in the Iowa Class 1A state semifinals Friday, Nov. 11 at 1 P.M.
View full video interviews with Ravlin and Mechaelsen below.