(Underwood) -- For the sixth time in as many games, No. 2 Underwood (6-0) won comfortably.
The Eagles took down rival Treynor (4-2) 54-0 in a Class 1A District 8 matchup Friday.
“We came out and we handled business,” Underwood head coach Nate Mechealsen said. “It was workman-like. I challenged our guys to just stay focused and take care of business and I think, for the most part, we did that.”
Senior quarterback Alex Ravlin staged his best performance of an already impressive season. The dual-threat senior finished with three touchdown passes and a scoop-and-score from the safety position on defense.
“It’s nice to be able to do my job on both sides of the ball,” Ravlin said. “Offensively, I’ve been working on not giving the ball away and I’ve been doing a pretty good job of that the last two weeks.”
After throwing seven interceptions in the first four games, Ravlin has thrown six touchdowns and no interceptions in his last two outings, including Friday’s win over Treynor.
“I challenged [Ravlin] and I think the staff challenged him as well,” Mechealsen said. “Alex has been a really good player for us for a long time. His completion percentage is high, he’s making the right decisions. I think in the first two or three weeks he was pressing a little bit and the ball security wasn’t great, but in the last two and a half games he’s been really on-point.”
On the other side, Treynor played without its starting quarterback, Kayden Dirks, under center. Dirks broke his thumb in practice Wednesday, forcing backup Ben Casey into his first career start.
“Obviously, I think one of the main stories was Kayden Dirks not playing,” Mechealsen said. “It’s super super unfortunate for Treynor. Everything I’d seen on film, he’d been having a heck of a year.”
Despite finding some success on the ground with running back Kyle Moss, without Dirks at the helm, the Treynor offense sputtered thanks to a dominant effort by a relentless Eagles’ defensive unit.
“[Treynor] did get a couple drives going, so credit to them for that,” Ravlin said. “It kept us on our toes defensively and we had to make some changes, but it’s always nice to walk away and hang a zero on the board.”
While Treynor was held scoreless, Underwood scored, scored and scored some more.
On the first possession of the game, the Cardinals fumbled inside their own territory and two plays later, Ravlin hit Wyatt Baker for the first touchdown of the evening.
The Eagles quickly extended that lead using the speed of running back Maddox Nelson, who broke free up the middle for a 77-yard touchdown, giving his team a 13-0 lead.
Treynor turned the ball over again on an interception by Underwood’s Easton Robertson late in the first quarter. Less than a minute later, Ravlin found a wide-open Mason Boothby streaking down the sideline and dropped a perfect pass for a 41-yard touchdown.
Following a pair of stalled drives, Ravlin continued his exceptional first-half performance. Nelson exited the backfield uncovered on a wheel round, Ravlin hit the target and Nelson took off for a 70-yard score, making it 27-0.
“It’s a luxury to have all [of my weapons],” Ravlin said. “Even all of our running backs can make plays running routes down the field, so it’s nice. I have eight people I can throw the ball to across the board.”
On the next Underwood possession, the Eagles flashed their versatility when Graham Jensen took the ball down the length of the field on a trio of explosive runs, capped off by a five-yard touchdown scamper.
Before the first half came to a close, Underwood locked up a running clock for the rest of the game when Ravlin picked up a Treynor fumble and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.
The Eagles started the second half with a bang when Robertson returned the opening kickoff to the Treynor five-yard-line before Gage Savin extended the lead with a touchdown plunge from one yard out.
Nelson finished off Underwood’s scoring frenzy with another touchdown rush. He finished with over 200 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns on the night.
“We challenged [Nelson] about four weeks ago,” Mechealsen said. “We kind of saw last year, when he got his opportunities, that he had a little juice to him. Over the last few weeks, undoubtedly, he is our most-improved player and he’s playing at a really high level right now.”
While the postseason looms, the Eagles still have their eyes focused on finishing the regular season strong, which will conclude with a bout against West Monona (0-5) before a trip to Caroll October 14 for a potential district championship game with Kuemper Catholic (6-0).
“The message [to the team] is that the postseason will take care of itself,” Mechealsen said. “We gotta take care of business the next two weeks… we’ll approach it game-by-game. All we can do is win the next one and go 1-0 each week.”
West Monona hosts Underwood next Friday, while Treynor hosts Kuemper Catholic.
Watch the full interviews with Ravlin and Mechealsen below.