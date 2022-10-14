(Carroll) -- For the first time in school history, No. 2 Underwood (8-0) has won back-to-back district championships.
After a sluggish opening half, the Eagles completely flipped the script in the final two quarters to knock off previously-unbeaten No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (7-1) 28-20 in the Class 1A District 8 title game Friday.
“That was an intense game, a hard-fought game,” Underwood head coach Nate Mechealsen said. “This felt like a playoff game, and [Kuemper] is a really, really good team. We found a way to regroup a little bit in the second half, we made enough plays and came out on top.”
Quarterback Alex Ravlin carried the Eagles’ offense for most of the game. The senior signal-caller completed 15-of-23 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 61 yards on 13 carries.
“It’s really nice to win back-to-back [district titles],” Ravlin said. “We’ve never done it in Underwood history, so it just makes it a little bit sweeter when we can put our names in the record books.”
It didn’t come easy, though.
The Knights came out swinging, marching right down the field on their inaugural possession. Quarterback DJ Vonnahme hit Chris Mohr for an 8-yard touchdown pass to break the ice and give Kuemper a 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
The Eagles quickly answered, as Alex Ravlin dropped a perfect pass to his brother, Josh Ravlin, streaking down the sideline. The latter broke free for a 76-yard touchdown to even up the score.
Aside from that big play, Underwood’s offense, which averaged over 50 points per game entering Friday, sputtered. Kuemper’s stout defensive unit did not allow a single first down through the first 21 minutes of the game.
“We couldn’t get the running game going,” Mechaelsen said. “I thought they came out with a really good defensive plan. Alex made one really good throw that was our touchdown, but other than that, they really held us in check. We were in second-and-long a lot in the first half.”
Vonnahme made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. Late in the second quarter, he intercepted an Alex Ravlin pass from the safety position to give the Knights possession deep inside Underwood territory. Four plays later, Vonnahme hit Mohr for the pair’s second scoring connection of the night.
“[Vonnahme] is a great player,” Ravlin said. “He has great arm strength, natural arm strength and great field vision. We just wanted to contain him. He’s tough when he gets out of the pocket and he’s got so many options down field, so we just needed to fill holes and finish plays.”
Vonnahme finished with 136 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 40 rushing yards on nine attempts
In the waning minutes of the first half, Underwood’s offense set itself up with 1st & Goal, but Kuemper’s defense held strong again, forcing the Eagles to come away empty handed.
The Knights took a 14-7 lead into the break.
“The message at halftime was that we were the district champs a year ago, and until someone takes it away from us, we’re still the district champs,” Mechealsen said. “We made some adjustments and the kids did a great job battling that entire second half.”
The Eagles took that message to heart. Following a Kuemper three-and-out, Underwood walked down the field to the tune of repeated inside handoffs to running back Maddox Nelson. Nelson, who rushed for 102 yards on 19 carries in the game, eventually capped off the drive with an eight-yard touchdown scamper.
Underwood again turned the ball over deep in its own territory, which led to a Kuemper field goal, making the score 17-14 Knights.
From there, the Eagles took control.
On the ensuing possession, Josh Ravlin got behind the defense on a blown coverage, caught a pass from Alex Ravlin and jogged into the endzone untouched to give Underwood a 21-17 lead. Josh Ravlin racked up 149 receiving yards and two scores on the night.
Upon forcing another Kuemper punt, Underwood put the game away with a methodical drive, which ended with a touchdown toss from Ravlin to Mason Boothby from 27 yards out.
The Knights drove down the field and kicked another field goal, but the Eagles recovered the onside kick to seal the win.
Underwood’s second-half surge was thanks in large part to Alex Ravlin’s superb performance under center.
“[Alex Ravlin] has started a lot of games for us and played in a lot of big-time football games,” Mechealsen said. “I think that showed in the second half… he’s a calm kid and he doesn’t let too much affect him, and I think that was big for us in the second half.”
The Eagles’ eight-point triumph over Kuemper was their smallest margin of victory of the 2022 campaign; a test that could prove valuable as the postseason begins.
“We’re gonna head into film and polish up the team a little bit,” Ravlin said. “Kuemper played great tonight and they exposed a lot, so there’s going to be a lot to learn from this.”
While the district championship is exciting, Underwood has its sights set on a larger prize.
The Eagles have fallen one game short of a trip to the UNI Dome in two consecutive seasons and will have the goal of getting over that hump entering the state playoffs as one of Class 1A’s premier teams.
“I need to make it past the quarterfinals,” Ravlin said. “I’m 0-2 there so far, so that looms over my head a little bit. I just wanna step up to that next challenge.”
Still, the Eagles know that once the playoffs start, nothing is a given.
“It’s one game at a time,” Mechealsen said.
View full interviews with Ravlin and Mechealsen below.