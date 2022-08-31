(Shenandoah) -- They're still a work in progress, but Shenandoah boys cross country coach Andy Campbell likes what he saw from his team in the first two meets.
The Mustangs finished fifth at their home meet last Tuesday and claimed ninth in Glenwood on Saturday.
"We're trying to find ourselves," Coach Campbell said. "I think we have some kids that can do it. It's just going to take some growth throughout the year."
Campbell says this year's squad has been coachable, which is the first step in making massive strides.
"They work hard and get along," he said. "Self belief is huge. The more experience and confidence they gain will translate into more success. I enjoy coaching them every day."
Junior Alex Razee leads Shenandoah's lineup. Razee finished third in Shenandoah and eighth at Glenwood. He was a state qualifier a year ago and is currently ranked 16th in Class 2A by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
"He had one of the better summers as far as training," Campbell said. "He spent a lot of time in the weight room and put in a lot of miles. He has great foot speed. You expect him to peak at the end of the year. That happened last year. We hope he's on the same trajectory this year."
Campbell expects big things from Razee throughout the season and in the postseason.
"I think that state ranking is good for him," he said. "The sky's the limit. The talent level and physical attributes he has, not a lot of kids have those."
Damien Little Thunder, Davin Holste, Rafe Rodewald, Andrew Lawrence, Wyatt Baldwin, Tyler Babe and Dalton Kellogg have spent time in the varsity lineup this year.
Coach Campbell hopes his team can continue to make strides while also figuring out a solid varsity lineup.
"We have some kids that need to get healthy," he said. "I don't think we've fielded our full lineup yet. Right now, we're the hunters. We're behind and trying to chase people down. That's not a bad place to be this time of the year. We'll try to close the gap. Hopefully, by the end of the year, we're in a place we want to be."
The Mustangs return to action next Tuesday at Clarinda.
Check out the full interview with Campbell below.