(Omaha) -- Omaha women’s soccer senior Grace Crockett is coming off one of the best week’s of her sterling career with the Mavericks.
Last week’s Summit League Defensive Player of the Week joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Monday.
“(The honor) means a lot,” Crockett said. “I think it was kind of unexpected, and I was shocked with the honor. I was very honored to receive it, it was my first time being nominated and honored with something like that and it was really special to me.”
The Omaha Marian alum tallied a career-high two assists in their opening victory over Southern Utah last Thursday and logged 76 minutes during the 4-0 shutout win. Crockett then logged 42 minutes against Utah Tech last Sunday, helping the Mavericks to another shutout.
“We’re playing really good,” Crockett said during an interview on Saturday. “I think we have a really mature group. A lot of us have played with each other the last three years. We are keeping the ball very well, and I think that we have a really good opportunity to potentially repeat as Summit League champions again this year.”
Following a loss to Wyoming on Sunday, Omaha is 1-1-2 on the season and have one more home match this week — on Thursday against UCSB at 5:00 PM.
“I like our team culture,” Crockett added. “I think chemistry on and off the field is something we’re excelling at. Hopefully, with the games upcoming and the games we’ve played (that continues). We hold ourselves to a very high standard.”
Listen to much more with Crockett in the full audio interview linked below.